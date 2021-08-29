 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWL.com)   As if Hurricane Ida isn't enough, New Orleans now finds itself in a really shiatty situation   (audacy.com) divider line
77
    More: News, Beaufort scale, Tropical cyclone, Water, New Orleans sewage pumps, Storm, Precipitation, Wind, Louisiana Sunday morning  
•       •       •

1952 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would comment about backup generators but let's face it with a hurricane worth of water dropping there is nowhere for it to go.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fisherman's Paradise.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hear Jim Cantore can really punish a bowl
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's what happens when the water table and drainage is higher than sewer lines. Shiat usually flows to the ocean, until the ocean brings it back to your doorstep.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.


Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it too much to ask for pumps that can survive a loss of power and still keep going?

If my sump pump can do it, why not every pump?

/ I swear to dog.....the last human will die because of the lack of a 1 cent washer because "it was too expensive".

// we try to save money in the silliest places
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shouldn't critical systems like this have a backup generator or something with enough fuel for a week or two?
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ducks
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not a Baby Ruth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.


Wtf is New Orleans power?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how awful it would be without air conditioning in that city's heat and humidity.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is it too much to ask for pumps that can survive a loss of power and still keep going?


Yes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Durboloid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On hurricane relief duty after Katrina one of our fuel trucks got stuck in "mud".  The guys got out to see how bad they were stuck - and that's when they realized that they weren't in mud, but the gooey overflow of the nearby sewage treatment plant.   The whole truck smelled like shiat for ever after.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Durboloid: On hurricane relief duty after Katrina one of our fuel trucks got stuck in "mud".  The guys got out to see how bad they were stuck - and that's when they realized that they weren't in mud, but the gooey overflow of the nearby sewage treatment plant.   The whole truck smelled like shiat for ever after.


It was a different type of mud.  Butt mud
 
jjwars1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Durboloid: On hurricane relief duty after Katrina one of our fuel trucks got stuck in "mud".  The guys got out to see how bad they were stuck - and that's when they realized that they weren't in mud, but the gooey overflow of the nearby sewage treatment plant.   The whole truck smelled like shiat for ever after.

It was a different type of mud.  Butt mud


So a typical Saturday morning. ,
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: iheartscotch: Is it too much to ask for pumps that can survive a loss of power and still keep going?

Yes.
[Fark user image image 640x480]


It's actually really cool. The water accumulating turns a water wheel, which powers the pump. Supposedly, it will go 72 hours+ without power. Even longer if the water accumulates faster.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I would comment about backup generators but let's face it with a hurricane worth of water dropping there is nowhere for it to go.


You said backup in a sewage thread
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.

Wtf is New Orleans power?


It's like regular power but sprinkled with powdered sugar on it.
 
ryant123
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Shouldn't critical systems like this have a backup generator or something with enough fuel for a week or two?


No in the South they just let Jesus take care of these things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: duckpoopy: scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.

Wtf is New Orleans power?

It's like regular power but sprinkled with powdered sugar on it.


And more voodoo-punk jazz.
 
get real
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Likely paying for a wall
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And suddenly expect help from the government they hate
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.


That's just confusing.

They should have simplified it to "All of NO has Texas power."
 
get real
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid shiat aerosol
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Show us your **its!
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image image 850x850]
/ducks


[I move away from the microphone because of the smell]
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In all seriousness though, it sounds like the electrical grid is getting obliterated right now. I think its going to be weeks before power is fully restored there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ivo Shandor: iheartscotch: Is it too much to ask for pumps that can survive a loss of power and still keep going?

Yes.
[Fark user image image 640x480]

It's actually really cool. The water accumulating turns a water wheel, which powers the pump. Supposedly, it will go 72 hours+ without power. Even longer if the water accumulates faster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackizzle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.


Which begs the question. Did the American Fukushima just happen?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I would comment about backup generators but let's face it with a hurricane worth of water dropping there is nowhere for it to go.


The waste water treatment plants have high flood walls and big ass back up generators in harden elevated buildings. I would be extremely surprised if this storm takes one of them out. If they can get the pump stations back up, the treatment plants can take it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't this make your brown eye blue?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: In all seriousness though, it sounds like the electrical grid is getting obliterated right now. I think its going to be weeks before power is fully restored there.


It's just silly that more people don't have photovoltaics, wind turbines or geothermal taps.

/ SILLY, I SAY.

// every new building should have 1 of the 3.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.


So logically, NONE of YES has power?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

crackizzle: scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.

Which begs the question. Did the American Fukushima just happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So will Fark criticize the democrat led government of new Orleans for this break down of basic services like they blame Abbot in Texas for the natural disaster that causes the powery outages?
 
covfefe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So will Fark criticize the democrat led government of new Orleans for this break down of basic services like they blame Abbot in Texas for the natural disaster that causes the powery outages?


LAUGHTER ol.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: scottydoesntknow: nytmare: Power outages? During a hurricane? It's as likely as you'd think.

Just got alert from ABC13 that ALL of NO has NO power.

Wtf is New Orleans power?


If you throw beads at it, it will show you its tits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: iheartscotch: Ivo Shandor: iheartscotch: Is it too much to ask for pumps that can survive a loss of power and still keep going?

Yes.
[Fark user image image 640x480]

It's actually really cool. The water accumulating turns a water wheel, which powers the pump. Supposedly, it will go 72 hours+ without power. Even longer if the water accumulates faster.

[Fark user image image 500x739]


Laws are meant to be broken!

/ Ain't no law if you're on The Claw.

// White Claw
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Shouldn't critical systems like this have a backup generator or something with enough fuel for a week or two?


On a global scale, we like to think we're in a country where things work, but we're not.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Storm chasing in the Midwest is different than in a hurricane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So will Fark criticize the democrat led government of new Orleans for this break down of basic services like they blame Abbot in Texas for the natural disaster that causes the powery outages?


Fark user imageView Full Size
/I know you're a parody account
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The ceiling at one of the local tv stations in New Orleans is being peeled away.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SusanRoesg​e​n/status/1432138590184673280
 
max_pooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So will Fark criticize the democrat led government of new Orleans for this break down of basic services like they blame Abbot in Texas for the natural disaster that causes the powery outages?


There is no reason a freeze should have caused the failures that it did. It's almost impossible to protect against power losses from a cat 3 hurricane. Nobody blamed Texas's poorly regulated electricity system during any of the hurricanes that knocked out power.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So will Fark criticize the democrat led government of new Orleans for this break down of basic services like they blame Abbot in Texas for the natural disaster that causes the powery outages?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.