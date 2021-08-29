 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Drunk driver with Glock decides to elude police by hiding the SUV he is driving in a random kitchen   (wtae.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he previously one of the three people who have never been in that kitchen?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I found the car!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry. Should I not have done that?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mods deleting comments about the mods deleting comments.

Fine I'll go find my glock and hise in a kitchen...
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He should have just hid behind all the popups on that site.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, someone is finally getting the kitchen remodel they always wanted?
 
p89tech
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Forget what kind of gun he had, I want to know what kind of SUV he had. Damn.
 
