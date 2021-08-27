 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Remember that charred shell of a Tesla they found on a frozen lake? Well, it was one of 5, apparently   (wcax.com) divider line
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the most Vermont thing ever.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought I'd heard that Teslas were particularly difficult to steal.

Did I hear wrong?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh. Not "stolen" off the street. In urgent need of a repo man "stolen..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah the burned car was basically his attempt at insurance fraud. I thought the whole thing was fishy.

Surprised the thing didn't break thru the ice and sink
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Oh. Not "stolen" off the street. In urgent need of a repo man "stolen..."

[Fark user image 425x364]


There's a lot missing from this story. You can't resell a car with a lien on it without the permission of the lienholder (a bank or finance company, who wants the lien paid off) and I'm guessing that's where he screwed up. He thought he could make money by reselling Teslas because they are selling for more... call him a dumbass.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could get on board with it if he was just trying to rid the world of Tesla for good.

But it sounds like this guy is just an imbecile.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Charred Shell of a Tesla" is the name of my ELO / Flaming Lips mashup cover band.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I could get on board with it if he was just trying to rid the world of Tesla for good.


Salutations, good sir! How does one type while sitting on his carriage and cracking a buggy whip? Inquires being made for a fine chum of mine.

/ OK, Boomer......
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Oh. Not "stolen" off the street. In urgent need of a repo man "stolen..."

[Fark user image image 425x364]


ROTFLMAO
 
jsmilky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
you'd think the steel frame would have melted or warped.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I could get on board with it if he was just trying to rid the world of Tesla for good.

Salutations, good sir! How does one type while sitting on his carriage and cracking a buggy whip? Inquires being made for a fine chum of mine.

/ OK, Boomer......


Hey do they have waypoints on their maps yet or did they just add another video game you can play while driving.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He must have used Apple Maps
 
