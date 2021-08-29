 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Yes, there are people with Southern accents who aren't bubble-headed idiots
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah yes, because people from New Jersey sound like a beacon of intelligence.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ah yes, because people from New Jersey sound like a beacon of intelligence.


Which part of New Jersey?

Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi accents of New Jersey?

How they speak in Princeton?

USAfacts.org
Overall, 1,838,347 people or 37% of Alabama's population has been fully vaccinated.

Vs.

Overall, 5,419,697 people or 61% of New Jersey's population has been fully vaccinated.

The vaccines have been widely available for half a year, they are free, there's no way to account for this discrepancy except for willingly antivax stupidity.

How do you not feel threatened or suspicious when you're talking to someone from AL (or their Southern cohort) and they're not wearing a mask?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.


Was just reading an article about Oregon.   We don't have the accents, but our southern (and a whole lot of others are just as stupid.)  My county, Lincoln, is 822 people (out of 50K) short of 65%, one of the top three in the state.

But right above me, in Tillamook, they are asking for trucks to store bodies.  The Commissioners, though, are begging people to get vaccinated.  But Josephine County, in the south...while also asking for morgue trucks...that place has always been a hotbed of stupid.

https://news.yahoo.com/oregon-countie​s​-request-trucks-bodies-200105324.html?​fr=sycsrp_catchall

"During the public meeting, the commissioners repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines, suggested the surge was caused by Mexican immigrants, and instead promoted unproven medicines, Jefferson Public Radio reported."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having been born and raised in north southeast Georgia and educated in North Carolina the Southeast, I was quite young when I intuited that, if I were to be taken seriously as an actor, a scholar and a human, my accent would have to go. By the time I arrived in New York in 2006 DC in 1993, I had successfully erased most markers of my Southernness from my speech, including an undergrad degree in voice performance which . What remained I was able to surgically removed it after receiving notes and feedback from directors and coaches.

FTFM

Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.


F*ck almighty, THIS.  I mean, when this is the example they see of what Southerners consider good leadership...

Fark user imageView Full Size



... it's easy to see why they think Southerners are a bunch of pigf*ck-ignorant hicks.  But then, the rest of the world is on the lookout for American accents for the same reason.  Especially those ♫ from Bastan ♫

/Savannah - a great place to be from!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's plenty to critique about sorority culture. But going after Southern accents is punching down.

Didn't you just agree, author?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.

Was just reading an article about Oregon.   We don't have the accents, but our southern (and a whole lot of others are just as stupid.)  My county, Lincoln, is 822 people (out of 50K) short of 65%, one of the top three in the state.

But right above me, in Tillamook, they are asking for trucks to store bodies.  The Commissioners, though, are begging people to get vaccinated.  But Josephine County, in the south...while also asking for morgue trucks...that place has always been a hotbed of stupid.

https://news.yahoo.com/oregon-counties​-request-trucks-bodies-200105324.html?​fr=sycsrp_catchall

"During the public meeting, the commissioners repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines, suggested the surge was caused by Mexican immigrants, and instead promoted unproven medicines, Jefferson Public Radio reported."


From my buddy in Tillamook:  "That's not true - Tillamook is not asking for trucks for bodies, they are asking for trucks for those affected by the wildfires to haul hay for the animals."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Having been born and raised in north southeast Georgia and educated in North Carolina the Southeast, I was quite young when I intuited that, if I were to be taken seriously as an actor, a scholar and a human, my accent would have to go. By the time I arrived in New York in 2006 DC in 1993, I had successfully erased most markers of my Southernness from my speech, including an undergrad degree in voice performance which . What remained I was able to surgically removed it after receiving notes and feedback from directors and coaches.

FTFM

Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.

F*ck almighty, THIS.  I mean, when this is the example they see of what Southerners consider good leadership...

[Fark user image image 425x283]


... it's easy to see why they think Southerners are a bunch of pigf*ck-ignorant hicks.  But then, the rest of the world is on the lookout for American accents for the same reason.  Especially those ♫ from Bastan ♫

/Savannah - a great place to be from!


The Pink House is (was?) a great restaurant!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ah yes, because people from New Jersey sound like a beacon of intelligence.


So you're going with "I reject your ignorance and substitute my own" on this one?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Benevolent Misanthrope: Having been born and raised in north southeast Georgia and educated in North Carolina the Southeast, I was quite young when I intuited that, if I were to be taken seriously as an actor, a scholar and a human, my accent would have to go. By the time I arrived in New York in 2006 DC in 1993, I had successfully erased most markers of my Southernness from my speech, including an undergrad degree in voice performance which . What remained I was able to surgically removed it after receiving notes and feedback from directors and coaches.

FTFM

Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.

F*ck almighty, THIS.  I mean, when this is the example they see of what Southerners consider good leadership...

[Fark user image image 425x283]


... it's easy to see why they think Southerners are a bunch of pigf*ck-ignorant hicks.  But then, the rest of the world is on the lookout for American accents for the same reason.  Especially those ♫ from Bastan ♫

/Savannah - a great place to be from!

The Pink House is (was?) a great restaurant!


Was.  May be again, it goes in cycles depending on the chef.  It's like little girl who had a little curl right in the middle of her forehead.  When it's good, it's very, very good - but when it's bad it is f*cking unconscionable.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Dewey Fidalgo: Ambivalence: People would think southern accents were stupid if southerners didn't do so much stupid shiat. Example: covid behavior.

Was just reading an article about Oregon.   We don't have the accents, but our southern (and a whole lot of others are just as stupid.)  My county, Lincoln, is 822 people (out of 50K) short of 65%, one of the top three in the state.

But right above me, in Tillamook, they are asking for trucks to store bodies.  The Commissioners, though, are begging people to get vaccinated.  But Josephine County, in the south...while also asking for morgue trucks...that place has always been a hotbed of stupid.

https://news.yahoo.com/oregon-counties​-request-trucks-bodies-200105324.html?​fr=sycsrp_catchall

"During the public meeting, the commissioners repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines, suggested the surge was caused by Mexican immigrants, and instead promoted unproven medicines, Jefferson Public Radio reported."

From my buddy in Tillamook:  "That's not true - Tillamook is not asking for trucks for bodies, they are asking for trucks for those affected by the wildfires to haul hay for the animals."


Which is a load of crap.   First off, hay from western Oregon has to stay in western Oregon because of Tansy Ragwort.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit to this prejudice. I like to be evolved as I can but I'm not perfect, and when I hear one of these accents I always respond negatively at first. That's because of what the south represents: racism, hatred, stupidity, obsolescent lifestyles, the ignorant desire to force your own worldview onto others because you were raped by your daddy as a child and your cousin is your stepsister, racism, hatred, stupidity, and the endless tyranny of religio-political line stepping. Goddamn cracker-faced savages, that's what they are, and I despise everything they stand for. Aside from that, I'm cool with the confederacy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also seem to be smart enough never to approach a microphone
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Fargo" accent is still the most fun to mock.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The "Fargo" accent is still the most fun to mock.


My sister-in-law is from Michigan.   While my mom and sister were here, we called my brother in Michigan (a Democrat, not one of the crazies).   It is rare that Mom gets to hear her kids together at the same time.   Anyway, my s-i-l was adding to the conversation and it was all I could do to not say anything about her accent. So Gretchen Whitmer.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nope, you talk like an uncultured rube, you're probably an uncultured rube.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.


Then you and I would end up continuing to be strangers, and  I will continue to be outnumbered. Thanks for that.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I admit to this prejudice. I like to be evolved as I can but I'm not perfect, and when I hear one of these accents I always respond negatively at first. That's because of what the south represents: racism, hatred, stupidity, obsolescent lifestyles, the ignorant desire to force your own worldview onto others because you were raped by your daddy as a child and your cousin is your stepsister, racism, hatred, stupidity, and the endless tyranny of religio-political line stepping. Goddamn cracker-faced savages, that's what they are, and I despise everything they stand for. Aside from that, I'm cool with the confederacy.


That's a lot of words to say you're an asshole.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a big difference between having an accent and playing it up for some sort of hick virtue-signaling exercise, and so many of my neighbors simply do not have the acuity to tell that difference.  If you're using comprehensible grammar and precise vocabulary, you can get an intelligent idea across with just about any accent.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.


I have a southern accent. I am vaxxed, believe in science, and teach critical thinking to my students. I have multiple degrees and am working on a doctorate. And you're willing to make a snap judgment about people like me based on an accent?

That there is some grade-a bullsquat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Colonel Angus Comes Home - SNL
Youtube 3l2oi-X8P38
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ah yes, because people from New Jersey sound like a beacon of intelligence.

So you're going with "I reject your ignorance and substitute my own" on this one?


Not necessarily. I'm just pointing out that lots of people sound like idiots no matter where you go.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.

I have a southern accent. I am vaxxed, believe in science, and teach critical thinking to my students. I have multiple degrees and am working on a doctorate. And you're willing to make a snap judgment about people like me based on an accent?

That there is some grade-a bullsquat.


Just ignore the "enlightened ones" on here. They're idiots.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've yet to meet someone with a thick Southern accent who is also smart and reasonable.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As someone who has spent time in Maryland, Texas, California, North Carolina and now live in Georgia.

Only when I was in the southern Georgia/FL line territory was I asked by students to talk slower.

I wondered how these students can keep up with TV shows.

But think about that effect over 18 years.  The flow of knowledge being slower has to have some ramifications.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My father's job took us to West Virginia for a year when I was nine.  When we returned to our hometown of NYC, I had to stand up in class and read something from whatever book we were reading.  The other kids were giggling; I couldn't understand what was going on.  After class, I asked my teacher, and she said I had an odd accent.  I was completely mortified.  She told me to listen carefully to the other kids and eventually my "real" accent would return.  It did, thank goodness.  Had a college professor from Paducah, KY who took lessons from an acting coach to get rid of her southern accent.  She hadn't been able to pass any telephone interviews because her accent was so thick.

Yes: southerners definitely go with stupid.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Born and raised in Ga. and never had an accent .. When I lived there people asked me where I was from .. Left there when I was 17 ..
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, just, just make the confederate flag the flag for Black Lives Matter already.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I've yet to meet someone with a thick Southern accent who is also smart and reasonable.


Well, yeah. If you want to meet new people, you have to leave your parent's basement once in a while.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But they have always relied on the kindness of strangers.
 
Greylight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The "Fargo" accent is still the most fun to mock.


If you strip out the colloquialisms it is pretty much the default non accent that newscasters use.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.

I have a southern accent. I am vaxxed, believe in science, and teach critical thinking to my students. I have multiple degrees and am working on a doctorate. And you're willing to make a snap judgment about people like me based on an accent?

That there is some grade-a bullsquat.


I also have a southern accent, am vaxxed, believe in science, have assisted hundreds of students graduate and have more than one degree. I've run a non profit for under served kids and spent a decade in public office trying to better my community.

I'm just sad to note here who doesn't understand how regional language/dialect/accents develop beginning in our earliest babyhood.

The same people who are protesting willful ignorance and bigotry, xenophobia and intolerance are, whoopsie, suddenly guilty of those very things.

Y'all sound just pig ignorant.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Joyce Vance
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ain't that some shiat up here in this thread. Thanks for outting yourselves as shiatheads.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I've yet to meet someone with a thick Southern accent who is also smart and reasonable.


Too bad fark doesn't have audio to shatter your world into a larger one.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.


I find basically the same thing with people from the US.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lifeless: There's a big difference between having an accent and playing it up for some sort of hick virtue-signaling exercise, and so many of my neighbors simply do not have the acuity to tell that difference.  If you're using comprehensible grammar and precise vocabulary, you can get an intelligent idea across with just about any accent.


This states better what I was trying to do.  I worked with a gentleman who was a self-educated black man who really went thru shiat in the 60-70s to get an education.  Had a good southern accent and would pronounce 'trapezoid' incorrectly, but no one cared or really held that against him since he had to teach himself everything.

No one ever told him how to pronounce it, but you could tell he was intelligent and knew his stuff none-the-less.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dunno. On the right woman, I find a southern accent kind of sexy.

But I suppose on the right woman...even a farking Wisconsin accent could sound sexy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Y'all don't think it be like it is, but it do. It do.
 
cleek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A southern accent to me immediately indicates:

- Willful ignorance
- Racism
- Xenophobia
- Intolerance
- Opposition to education
- A fixation on violence and killing.

I gained this outlook from experience.



i was taught those big hard-shelled black nuts were called "Ni***r Toes", and that "buck" was a perfectly reasonable synonym for "black man", by my NYS family.

there were no, zero, minorities in my high school. we were so white, we had to resort to Polack jokes because none of us had ever actually met a black person.

i learned how to make gunpowder and bombs from my uncles.

and i learned to never let on that i might be a smart little kid, because that would always put a big target on my back.

again: New York state.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Liberal Redneck - Progress in Rural America
Youtube 5kSp9jjiCFU
 
RainDawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rhode Island accent is 1000x worse than southern accent.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will posit my wife, Johnny Cash, and Tom Petty as examples of smart persons with Southern Accents.

Southern Accents - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Youtube ehPUJKk2_dg
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, there are people with [fill in the blank] who aren't bubble-headed idiots
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Was just reading an article about Oregon.   We don't have the accents, but our southern (and a whole lot of others are just as stupid.)  My county, Lincoln, is 822 people (out of 50K) short of 65%, one of the top three in the state


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went to a Montessori school in Montgomery in 1973 when my pops was at Maxwell. There are plenty of liberal Southerners and have been for a long ass time.
 
