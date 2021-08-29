 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   Here we go again, 'Kabul goes BOOM' edition   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
85
    More: News, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States, Kabul, Kabul airport, deadly blast, US President Joe Biden, ISIS-K men  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you go boom?
No?
Relax
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many damn Sbarros do they have?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension:

JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021


I'm starting to wonder if the Taliban might be giving us a bit of Intel on the Isis-K.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddog2030: SurfaceTension:

JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021


I'm starting to wonder if the Taliban might be giving us a bit of Intel on the Isis-K.


Common interest, common enemies.


I hope we could use this to help the Afghan people survive better under Taliban rule.

At least until 2024 after Repubs win the election and we go back to war
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021


See, it's a good boom.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?


-1
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?


Too many.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 more days, assholes, and we will be gone. Then you can blow each other all you want.

/ intentional
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, they blow up so fast these days.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?

Too many.


Those bread rolls really are gut-bombs though.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.


Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?


A flock of Sbarros. Run, run so far away.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: SurfaceTension:

JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021


I'm starting to wonder if the Taliban might be giving us a bit of Intel on the Isis-K.


Probably.

The Taliban are *somewhat* smart in that they will gladly let us leave so they can take over and then go back to you know, being all Taliban.  ISIS-K seem to be morons and want us to stay.  Which, is probably their goal.  Get the US to stay so they can keep doing this shiat.

Just pull everything out of that dumpster fire.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: 3 more days, assholes, and we will be gone. Then you can blow each other all you want.

/ intentional


Just in time for Thursday!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: SurfaceTension:

JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021


I'm starting to wonder if the Taliban might be giving us a bit of Intel on the Isis-K.


The enemy of my enemy etc.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


Y'all remember seeing this stuff for the 4 Marines Trump killed his first week in office, right?  Me neither.

I just remember Conservatives yell at the widow of one for being insulted when Trump said her dead husband knew what he was getting into.

Conservatives are the filth that turds shiat out.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... this is the new Occupied territories without being occupied?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Taliban walk into a bar ...
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


They don't even get a proper pint?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?


Could be worse:  Chicago style
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before psychopaths say we should nuke Kabul and/or Afghanistan, effectively committing genocide.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull up stakes and GTFO, the sooner this mess is in the rear view the better.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The R9X, otherwise known as "the flying ginsu" is an ordinance-free smart weapon that tears into targets with six blades that deploy just prior to impact. The purpose of the the R96 is to neutralize targets while minimizing collateral damage.

This is what we hit the would-be suicide bombers' vehicle with.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size

They don't even get a proper pint?


They're already being generous by using Miller High Life.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todorojo: The R9X, otherwise known as "the flying ginsu" is an ordinance-free smart weapon that tears into targets with six blades that deploy just prior to impact. The purpose of the the R96 is to neutralize targets while minimizing collateral damage.

This is what we hit the would-be suicide bombers' vehicle with.


Sexy
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Did you go boom?
No?
Relax


I've heard tell that these terrorists can use the appurtenances of modern life to travel to where we are and make big booms.

Perhaps it's just a rumor. And talking about it is bad for Joe. And Donald too. We need to support our politicians through thick and thin, even when they fark things up horribly.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Common interest, common enemies.


A fallacy we fall for so often it might as well be shaped like a football.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: So... this is the new Occupied territories without being occupied?


I think this is the suppressive fire to allow for escape part.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I was upset at the retaliatory strike after the first blast.

We have been air striking these assholes since 2001 and they can still organize bombings.

Imagine playing a video game boss fight for twenty MINUTES using one kind of attack and the boss still isn't showing damage. You'd change tactics, no?
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're leaving. Let us go quietly & live in the C14. Or, we can go leaving more death & destruction. I don't care if we return the mudhuts to rubble. Like Somalia, Afghanistan will probably never have a functioning government. We need to spray paraquat or whatever kills the poppy fields so they have no economic base crop. If the Taliban finds another was of making money, we need to kill that, too. We also need to let suicide terrorists know we will kill their wives and kidnap their children, giving them to Tali-Baptists in Missibama to be raised as "Christians," wiping out their descendants.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: maddog2030: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

I'm starting to wonder if the Taliban might be giving us a bit of Intel on the Isis-K.

The enemy of my enemy etc.


is my enemy's enemy, no more, and no less
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: In before psychopaths say we should nuke Kabul and/or Afghanistan, effectively committing genocide.


Nuke gently
View Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?

Too many.


That's my favorite New York style pizza place!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?

-1


Richard Hertz: khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?

Too many.


Both of you owe me a new keyboard!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size

They don't even get a proper pint?


Refills are free, just gotta ask.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


Patriotism as deep and valuable as a social media like.

Back in my day you actually had to give Walmart $3.25 for a little yellow ribbon magnet to put on your car.  Now that's how you support the troops and America.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


Don't forget about all the cringey "Til Valhalla" posts as if the US military is a Viking war band.

I cannot guarantee it but I am fairly certain that most of the KIA are either Judeo-Christian or agnostic/atheist with the majority coming from Hispanic backgrounds.

I've never understood the appropriation of other warrior cultures into the US military be it Native American, Greco-Roman, Bushido, or now Norse-Viking.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leeksfromchichis:

Imagine playing a video game boss fight for twenty MINUTES using one kind of attack and the boss still isn't showing damage. You'd change tactics, no?

Clearly you've never raided with WoW players before.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: In before psychopaths say we should nuke Kabul and/or Afghanistan, effectively committing genocide.


Nuke all the local afghans they are so upset Biden isnt evacuating? The ones they wouldn't lift a finger to help when their team was in power?

I'm beginning to think these people aren't serious in there support for the afghan people and are only using their suffering for cheap political points.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it into a glass parking lot ... or don't. I really don't care, do you?

View Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: khitsicker: How many damn Sbarros do they have?

Could be worse:  Chicago style



View Full Size


/I'm all for blowing up the bad guys, but maybe we should hold off on the announcements and celebrations for a couple more days
 
wejash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Pentagon statement said the big boom came from secondary explosions by explosives in the vehicle already, implying that they used The Flying Ginsu again.
 
munko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size

Y'all remember seeing this stuff for the 4 Marines Trump killed his first week in office, right?  Me neither.

I just remember Conservatives yell at the widow of one for being insulted when Trump said her dead husband knew what he was getting into.

Conservatives are the filth that turds shiat out.


first week in office you say?  hmmmm.  Maybe because he just got the keys to the door <7 days.   My guess is you remembered though.  Which further proves, he's still living in your head, rent free.  And you live every day seething with Trump hate but don't think it's an issue.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


They probably used malt vinegar and after the photo shoot dumped it back in the gallon jugs.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dark brew: cretinbob: SurfaceTension: JUST IN: The U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport, a U.S. government official told @ABC News. https://t.co/tqXTJnq0Hx
- ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

See, it's a good boom.

Phew, what a relief. I was worried about all those restaurant owners having to pour more beers for their social media page likes as they now very much care about dead service members in Afghanistan

View Full Size


Yeah, especially since some of them weren't even old enough to drink yet.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: I've never understood the appropriation of other warrior cultures into the US military be it Native American, Greco-Roman, Bushido, or now Norse-Viking.



In our defense, we don't really have a culture of our own - we're just a borg collective of various cultures all smashed together.

/then fried and covered in cheese sauce
 
thehobbes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Todorojo: The R9X, otherwise known as "the flying ginsu" is an ordinance-free smart weapon that tears into targets with six blades that deploy just prior to impact. The purpose of the the R96 is to neutralize targets while minimizing collateral damage.

This is what we hit the would-be suicide bombers' vehicle with.


doubtful. That wouldn't set off the secondary explosive in the car. There is plenty of evidence of the death by ginsu from Syria and the car never blows up. You can hit an arty shell with a sledge and it won't go off. C4 as well.

A normal hellfire would though.
 
