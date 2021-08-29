 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Attempted kidnapper gets a face full of feces after trying to abduct a woman on a dog trail   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Crime, Tennessee dog trail, Legal terms, Michael James Ward, man, Crimes, cell phone, Ward  
•       •       •

832 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 1:36 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I prefer the old fashion way of getting shiat faced.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about this is amusing?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: What about this is amusing?


THANK you!

Subby, you might be sick, and not from C-19.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, once tagged with identifiable DNA, he then stole a tracking device?
Yeah, you can knock his dick off with hedge loopers.

He's too stupid to own one.

That's the guy responsible for sticky floors in mens rooms
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kiss Me, I'm Shitfaced By: Dropkick Murphys
Youtube 7Yg8MuaWMT0
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Yg8MuaW​MT0]


Wait, they have more than one song?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kids like to go in to the woods and smear dog poop on each other's faces.  They call it "doing the doo doo
IceT
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: 169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Yg8MuaW​MT0]

Wait, they have more than one song?


Are you speaking of rose tattoo or shipping up to Boston?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Fear the Clam: 169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Yg8MuaW​MT0]

Wait, they have more than one song?

Are you speaking of rose tattoo or shipping up to Boston?


The latter of course. It gets played so much I thought they were the UPS house band.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Face Full of Feces is the name of my Flock of Seagulls cover band.
 
ippolit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Upright Citizens Brigade A1 Poo Stick
Youtube qR3iYD4_9Sg
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is one bad dude. He sounds serial killerish.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where was the dog during this attack? Seriously, consider getting yourself a dog that'll tear somebody's arm off if they start punching or grabbing you.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is one bad dude. He sounds serial killerish.


Yeah, sneak attack on a woman he doesn't know at the age of 47? He's a scary, scary outlier, to say the least. At least kidnapping's a felony, and aggravated kidnapping could get him a life sentence.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.