(Guardian)   That's some mama   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, I totally saved my kid from a giant, hairy spider this morning.

/didn't punch it in the face
//capture and release outside
///kindhearted that way
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nothing, my wife defends me from prowling cougars all the time.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I been fighting off cougars for years
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and she didn't even make a kebab out of it? Whatever. *pfft*
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


There it is.
Blame the mom for letting her kid stand outside in their front yard.
 
acad1228
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


I knew there would be one of you "I'm a better parent than you" people in here before long.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a juvenile big cat...*Reads article* 65 pounds? It was a juvenile or extremely recently adult cat.
 
0lorin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


pfft.... whatever... that's some bullpucky....  kid was in his own fenced yard... this is the FIRST time i've ever heard of a child attacked in their own yard by a puma...

//go clutch pearls else where!
//that kinda of paranoid fear-based parenting borders on child-abuse IMHO...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


The cat probably thought that SHE, the cat, could have been a better mom too. Why else was she still hanging around, waiting for them to get back?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

0lorin: koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.

pfft.... whatever... that's some bullpucky....  kid was in his own fenced yard... this is the FIRST time i've ever heard of a child attacked in their own yard by a puma...

//go clutch pearls else where!
//that kinda of paranoid fear-based parenting borders on child-abuse IMHO...


It does not happen often and it's usually a young cat in a recently developed area. I'd say that it probably happens no more than 4 times a year.

/ More people get killed by dogs than by mountain lions or sharks combined.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x239]


There are some pretty good mamas still around. That's what I've heard, anyway. ;)
 
jerryskid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


Calabasas is not what I would consider to be "big cat country".  It's more like suburbia with a big, dry "green" belt for a backyard.  Yes, the canyons have animals, but anyone who is so afraid of nature to the point of never letting their kids go outside, then they are f*cking cowards and their kids will be as well.  Which may be good, because bullies need targets while they are in school to keep them entertained.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: "She ran out of the house

I mean, good on you for the response, but letting your 5 year old play alone, outside, in big cat country was asking for a really-really-late-term abortion.


It is incredibly rare.

The incident marks the first verified mountain lion attack on a human in Los Angeles County in more than 25 years.(KTLA5 link)
 
