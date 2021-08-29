 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Thousands flood New York City streets to protest common sense   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The virus is extremely popular with the out crowd.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"More than 1000...."

THOUSANDS! THERE WERE THOUSANDS!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A thousand out of the average 10+ million people in the area.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Thousand. That's not even a good crowd for a basement sale at Macy's.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A part of me would be ok with some people who had bad reactions to past vaccines being reluctant and avoiding..... if only millions of raging douchbags weren't refusing for no reason.

All those people who say they are scared based on some ligitamate past bad experience should be filled with incredible rage that all these people with no possible excuses are refusing because they are douchbags with no sense of social responsibility.

But instead they lump themselves in with the people who are causing the need for mandates, etc, because they won't take them oddest effort.and near zero trivial risk to protect their communities.

So fark em.i guess. Want to go.to a bar, get a god damned.vaccine, or stay out. Your life wont end because you can't go to crowded places. God damned babies.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 people in NYC?

Lol hit the snooze button.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x626]


Dude, that is some cold-blooded sheeit right there. Cringey, but technically correct.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its one thing to be an idiot, its a totally different story if you go out of your way to gather with other idiots all intent on idioting.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Common sense is mandating vaccines. Complete stupidity is making restaurants and bars in charge of checking and enforcing it.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The dumb biatch with the yellow Star of David tee deserves a nasty round of the Rona on general principal.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chawco: A part of me would be ok with some people who had bad reactions to past vaccines being reluctant and avoiding..... if only millions of raging douchbags weren't refusing for no reason.

All those people who say they are scared based on some ligitamate past bad experience should be filled with incredible rage that all these people with no possible excuses are refusing because they are douchbags with no sense of social responsibility.

But instead they lump themselves in with the people who are causing the need for mandates, etc, because they won't take them oddest effort.and near zero trivial risk to protect their communities.

So fark em.i guess. Want to go.to a bar, get a god damned.vaccine, or stay out. Your life wont end because you can't go to crowded places. God damned babies.


Lmao.  Nobody gives a shiat what you are or are not "ok" with.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A slow death for all, then? You sure you'd not rather have cake?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whatever. It's only going to be enforced in liberal white enclaves anyway. Just eat elsewhere.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sure are a lot of unattractive people in New York.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A 1000 people "flooded" the streets?  Of Manhattan?   LOL

Also, in a city with over a million Jewish people living there, that woman wearing the Yellow Star that Hitler loved so much...again the comparison of the Holocaust to trying to prevent a deadly virus.  These people are so self-centered that they compare minor inconveniences with the systematic murder of millions of people.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oooh safety theater.  Do you need to take your shoes off too?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x360]


If you look at the people in those pics, I dare say most of them were not trumpers.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Freedom does not mean freedom from responsibility. Thinking it does is a childlike way of viewing the world and your place in it. The world does not revolve around you. Nature cares nothing for your feelings or fairness. It will not spare you no matter how much you want to cover your eyes and pretend it's not there. Nature is cruel and brutal and it will kill you without a second's hesitation or remorse.

You can take the vaccine and wear a mask and help us all get through this, sooner rather than later.

Or you can throw a tantrum like a spoiled child and watch as nature eats you alive.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
how about the vaxxed just shut up, sit back  and let the rest of the people go...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fark your British tabloid.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: A 1000 people "flooded" the streets?  Of Manhattan?   LOL

Also, in a city with over a million Jewish people living there, that woman wearing the Yellow Star that Hitler loved so much...again the comparison of the Holocaust to trying to prevent a deadly virus.  These people are so self-centered that they compare minor inconveniences with the systematic murder of millions of people.


They're protesting the abrogation of civil rights and dehumanization by the mob.

At least get the analogy right if you're going to invoke the shoah defense.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: You can take the vaccine and wear a mask and help us all get through this, sooner rather than later.


They're gonna stick to stigginit.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They all should have been arrested for disturbing the peace and then given the vaccine as part of being processed at jail.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A thousand people? They could fit in a single subway train.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x360]

If you look at the people in those pics, I dare say most of them were not trumpers.


I don't know what you are seeing, but I'm not seeing it.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's willing to die for this.........just like every other chud until they end up in the ICU begging for the vaccine
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These idiots holding the signs for informed consent at that protest are too stupid to participate in such a process. They really should all be put under a conservator capable of actually understanding things, who make medical choices for them. I hear Britney's dad has free time these days.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: "More than 1000...."

THOUSANDS! THERE WERE THOUSANDS!


I was going to say. They get more people than that for some of the more obscure protests.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dark brew: [Fark user image image 328x559]

He's willing to die for this.........just like every other chud until they end up in the ICU begging for the vaccine


Where the doctors have to explain to them how vaccines work.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Release the leopards.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x360]

If you look at the people in those pics, I dare say most of them were not trumpers.


Trump and the maga morans started this nonsense.
* It's a democrat hoax
* It's like getting a cold
* It won't kill you
* The baccine has GPS 5G gay turtle venom in it
* etc.

The fact that it spread to less specific variant of morans changes nothing.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Dewey Fidalgo: A 1000 people "flooded" the streets?  Of Manhattan?   LOL

Also, in a city with over a million Jewish people living there, that woman wearing the Yellow Star that Hitler loved so much...again the comparison of the Holocaust to trying to prevent a deadly virus.  These people are so self-centered that they compare minor inconveniences with the systematic murder of millions of people.

They're protesting the abrogation of civil rights and dehumanization by the mob.

At least get the analogy right if you're going to invoke the shoah defense.


No.  They are appropriating a symbol of something horrific, and acting like they are in a similar situation.  Which they f*cking well are not.   It's disgusting.   Knowing people who have died or still in the hospital since June 17th, I could go into great detail about what is dehumanizing, and it ain't getting a f*cking shot or wearing a mask.

See here's the thing.  They aren't being singled out, everyone should be vaccinated and wearing mask.   They are assholes, not freedom fighters.

But I take it you are in the "tyranny" camp.  Have you had you vaccine yet?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how about the vaxxed just shut up, sit back  and let the rest of the people go...


Apparently the majority of New Yorkers want these people to shut up if they can only draw 1,000.

Even the Mets can draw a bigger crowd than that.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Dewey Fidalgo: A 1000 people "flooded" the streets?  Of Manhattan?   LOL

Also, in a city with over a million Jewish people living there, that woman wearing the Yellow Star that Hitler loved so much...again the comparison of the Holocaust to trying to prevent a deadly virus.  These people are so self-centered that they compare minor inconveniences with the systematic murder of millions of people.

They're protesting the abrogation of civil rights and dehumanization by the mob.

At least get the analogy right if you're going to invoke the shoah defense.


"Hey, stop being a selfish asshole"

"OMGZ, WHY ARE YOU DEHUMANIZING ME?!?!?!?!"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love that a UK tabloid decided that a protest all the way in NYC with only 1k people was newsworthy. And that they weren't even trying to hide how few people were there.

Only people too young or stupid to grasp the scale of large numbers would think that a protest of 1,000 in NYC is a lot. And the Daily Fail's readership demo isn't young people, so...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"People against the vaccine have argued that they're concerned with long-term effects from the vaccine"

That's a complete lie. Claiming to be concerned about long term effects means they're concerned about their wellbeing. Yet none of the people in the photos are wearing masks or distancing themselves from one another, two things that have zero long term effects and are proven effective against spreading the virus.

A person who is truly concerned about their wellbeing would be wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others. These people just don't like being told what to do. That's why they don't wear masks. that's why they dont practice social distancing, and that's why they don't want the vaccine. Plain and simple as that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Nobody gives a shiat what you are or are not "ok" with.


Nobody gives a shiat what you plague rats think. The adults are talking here, child.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "People against the vaccine have argued that they're concerned with long-term effects from the vaccine"

That's a complete lie. Claiming to be concerned about long term effects means they're concerned about their wellbeing. Yet none of the people in the photos are wearing masks or distancing themselves from one another, two things that have zero long term effects and are proven effective against spreading the virus.

A person who is truly concerned about their wellbeing would be wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others. These people just don't like being told what to do. That's why they don't wear masks. that's why they dont practice social distancing, and that's why they don't want the vaccine. Plain and simple as that.


These are the people who think natural immunity is the answer, glossing over that it requires you to get COVID-19 in the first place.

They always insist that they won't be the .03% that won't survive. Not always the case though.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "People against the vaccine have argued that they're concerned with long-term effects from the vaccine"

That's a complete lie. Claiming to be concerned about long term effects means they're concerned about their wellbeing. Yet none of the people in the photos are wearing masks or distancing themselves from one another, two things that have zero long term effects and are proven effective against spreading the virus.

A person who is truly concerned about their wellbeing would be wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others. These people just don't like being told what to do. That's why they don't wear masks. that's why they dont practice social distancing, and that's why they don't want the vaccine. Plain and simple as that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: They're protesting the abrogation of civil rights and dehumanization by the mob.


The plague is not a civil right.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hurry. Up. And. Die.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: thegreatmurgatroid: They're protesting the abrogation of civil rights and dehumanization by the mob.

The plague is not a civil right.


Look up the death rate of the plague and then you'll see why this is nothing like the current situation
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As one of my law school professors told me as I prepared to move to NYC.  There are more smart people there than other places, and there are more stupid people there than other places.  These are the stupid people.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We have let the GQP cut back our education budgets and increase their Fox News propaganda for far too long.

Starting to wonder if Reagan was the first Russian Asset all along.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x360]

If you look at the people in those pics, I dare say most of them were not trumpers.


Trolling an Anti VAXXXX Rally with Quentin Quarantino
Youtube gpjs9HiPrtI
NSFW.

This is the new york antivaxxers.
 
