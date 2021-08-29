 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   This is going to be a very very bad storm. This is your official Fark day two Hurricane Ida discussion thread. UPDATE: made landfall near Port Fourchon as a Cat 4 storm. Fark: on the 16th anniversary of Katrina's landfall   (apnews.com) divider line
269
    More: Live  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Aug 2021 at 5:22 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



269 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
933 mb > 150 MPH wind, strengthening.
very likely to hit cat 5 soon (157 MPH wind)

When the Levee Breaks (Remaster)
Youtube FFDYuO53BUk
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.


Baton Rouge?
 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.

Baton Rouge?


Yep.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL092021
800 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021
...800 AM CDT POSITION UPDATE... 
...HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS OCCURING IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN 
LOUISIANA...
An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana,
recently reported a sustained wind of 105 mph (169 km/h) and a wind 
gust of 121 mph (194 km/h).
The latest minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force 
Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 930 mb (27.46 in).

SUMMARY OF 800 AM CDT...1300 UTC...INFORMATION
--------------------------------------​--------
LOCATION...28.6N 89.7W
ABOUT 50 MI...80 KM SSE OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA
ABOUT 100 MI...160 KM SSE OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...930 MB...27.46 INCHES
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.


having been to Death Valley, username and comment check out.
I just want to say good luck, we're all counting on you.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I heard last night that the levee pumps in NOLA can only handle about an inch of rain an hour. Is that true, does anyone know? Because I think this storm is going to be a little wetter than that.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.

Baton Rouge?

Yep.


Seems reasonably inland. What are y'all expecting?
Stay safe and good luck!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Remember the other day when I said it was going to be a 5 at landfall?
I wish I had been wrong.
 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.

Baton Rouge?

Yep.

Seems reasonably inland. What are y'all expecting?
Stay safe and good luck!


Anywhere from 10-15 inches of rain, plus some fairly steady wind with substantial gusts. The last projection I saw (a few mins ago) showed it dropping down to a Cat 1 by the time it reaches us, but it may be too early to tell yet.

A gentle rain just started here.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.

Baton Rouge?

Yep.

Seems reasonably inland. What are y'all expecting?
Stay safe and good luck!

Anywhere from 10-15 inches of rain, plus some fairly steady wind with substantial gusts. The last projection I saw (a few mins ago) showed it dropping down to a Cat 1 by the time it reaches us, but it may be too early to tell yet.

A gentle rain just started here.


Hopefully it will all be power loss and some annoying downed trees.... With no casualties.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: leeto2: Belligerent and Numerous: BR area here. It ain't gonna be pretty.

Baton Rouge?

Yep.

Seems reasonably inland. What are y'all expecting?
Stay safe and good luck!

Anywhere from 10-15 inches of rain, plus some fairly steady wind with substantial gusts. The last projection I saw (a few mins ago) showed it dropping down to a Cat 1 by the time it reaches us, but it may be too early to tell yet.

A gentle rain just started here.

Hopefully it will all be power loss and some annoying downed trees.... With no casualties.


Good luck, keep dry, the wind will flip directions if you see the eye.
 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: I just want to say good luck, we're all counting on you.


leeto2: Hopefully it will all be power loss and some annoying downed trees.... With no casualties.


yohohogreengiant: Good luck, keep dry, the wind will flip directions if you see the eye.


Thanks, y'all!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm watching the livestream from the camera on Bourbon St, and there are a lot of places not boarded up.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And as soon as I hit add comment, it occurred to me that people had to prepare for this storm at a time when the cost of boarding up supplies are astronomically inflated. This sucks for anyone prevented from doing what they can for storm prep because of money.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also take down your hanging baskets, Guy On The Corner. They're about to become projectiles.

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/louisian​a​/neworleans/bourbonstreet/?cam=catsmeo​w2
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL092021
900 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021
...900 AM CDT POSITION UPDATE... 
...NORTHERN EYEWALL OF IDA APPROACHING THE COAST OF SOUTHEASTERN 
LOUISIANA...
An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana,
recently reported a sustained wind of 102 mph (165 km/h) and a wind 
gust of 116 mph (187 km/h). Another elevated NOAA C-MAN station at 
Pilot's Station East near Southwest Pass recently reported a 
sustained wind of 97 mph (156 km/h) and a gust to 121 mph (194 
km/h).
A NOAA National Ocean Service observing site at Pilottown,
Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 52 mph (84 km/h) 
and a gust of 77 mph (124 km/h).

SUMMARY OF 900 AM CDT...1400 UTC...INFORMATION
--------------------------------------​--------
LOCATION...28.7N 89.8W
ABOUT 40 MI...65 KM SSE OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA
ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SSE OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...930 MB...27.46 INCHES
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

namegoeshere: I'm watching the livestream from the camera on Bourbon St, and there are a lot of places not boarded up.


given the price of plywood I don't blame them. it is probably cheaper to rebuild the whole building.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Also take down your hanging baskets, Guy On The Corner. They're about to become projectiles.

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/louisiana​/neworleans/bourbonstreet/?cam=catsmeo​w2


I'm gonna guess these businesses were shorthanded anyway, and when the warnings started coming down even fewer employees showed up. There might not have been anyone around to take stuff down.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My son & his fiance have talked for a few years about moving to NO (both bartenders).  They picked either a really bad or really good week to go there & see what's up.  We'll see...

/have plenty of friends in the area who offered them space to ride out the storm.  They're staying at the hotel for a few reasons, not the least of which is the concern the hotel is showing about keeping all their guests safe (& it's probably built a bit more solidly than a random condo out in one of the Wards).
//they went out & bought a week's worth of shelf stable food & other 'survival' or comfort things (batteries, basic 1st aid, lighters, etc).
///for the three, not too worried about the storm, but the aftermath if it's anything like the mess Katrina was...yeah
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: My son & his fiance have talked for a few years about moving to NO (both bartenders).  They picked either a really bad or really good week to go there & see what's up.  We'll see...

/have plenty of friends in the area who offered them space to ride out the storm.  They're staying at the hotel for a few reasons, not the least of which is the concern the hotel is showing about keeping all their guests safe (& it's probably built a bit more solidly than a random condo out in one of the Wards).
//they went out & bought a week's worth of shelf stable food & other 'survival' or comfort things (batteries, basic 1st aid, lighters, etc).
///for the three, not too worried about the storm, but the aftermath if it's anything like the mess Katrina was...yeah


Smart kids!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BULLETIN
Hurricane Ida Advisory Number  14
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL092021
1000 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021
...EYE OF EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA NEARING THE
SOUTHEASTERN COAST OF LOUISIANA...
...CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS MOVING 
ONSHORE...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
--------------------------------------​---------
LOCATION...28.8N 90.0W
ABOUT 60 MI...95 KM WSW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
ABOUT 85 MI...135 KM S OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...933 MB...27.55 INCHES
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: My son & his fiance have talked for a few years about moving to NO (both bartenders).  They picked either a really bad or really good week to go there & see what's up.  We'll see...

/have plenty of friends in the area who offered them space to ride out the storm.  They're staying at the hotel for a few reasons, not the least of which is the concern the hotel is showing about keeping all their guests safe (& it's probably built a bit more solidly than a random condo out in one of the Wards).
//they went out & bought a week's worth of shelf stable food & other 'survival' or comfort things (batteries, basic 1st aid, lighters, etc).
///for the three, not too worried about the storm, but the aftermath if it's anything like the mess Katrina was...yeah


This may be the perfect week for them to be there.  It's easy to imagine how a city handles something fun like Mardi Gras.  Big party everywhere.  It's something completely different to experience a storm like this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

namegoeshere: I heard last night that the levee pumps in NOLA can only handle about an inch of rain an hour. Is that true, does anyone know? Because I think this storm is going to be a little wetter than that.


it's the runoff. I found 45,000 cubic feet per second for capacity and an inch of rain being 27,154 gallons per acre

I'm not doing the math. I'm a theory dude.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

namegoeshere: I heard last night that the levee pumps in NOLA can only handle about an inch of rain an hour. Is that true, does anyone know? Because I think this storm is going to be a little wetter than that.


This is not accurate.   There are dozens of pumping stations capable of moving several inches of water an hour.  Very few are offline right now, and they are setup with overlapping coverage.
The city is basically a bowl, though.  Any water that falls in the city or is pushed over the levees has to be pumped out.  In a worst case scenario, a storm surge could fill the city with water and the levees would hold it in.   In that case, even high ground like the French Quarter could have up to 20 feet of standing water until it is pumped out or the levees are opened to let it flow into the lake.  Hurricane Katrina's flooding occurred when the levees broke and water from the lake and canals poured into the city.  That water rose and sank with the tide until the levees were repaired.  You could clearly see the low tide and high tide lines on buildings in many areas.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is there a good livestream of the storm?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And good luck to those affected.

Good vibes coming your way from Texas.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 6 hours ago  

buttercat: Is there a good livestream of the storm?


https://www.earthcam.com/usa/louisian​a​/neworleans/bourbonstreet/?cam=catsmeo​w2
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Weather Channel dude repeatedly saying "Here in New Orleans" but obviously indoors on a green screen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

buttercat: Is there a good livestream of the storm?


https://www.livenewsnow.com/featured/​w​eather-channel.html
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any coastal webcams, observation platforms, etc? I remember one from some other storm, maybe in NC, where you could watch the storm roll in and the us flag got shredded in the wind.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Also take down your hanging baskets, Guy On The Corner. They're about to become projectiles.
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/louisiana​/neworleans/bourbonstreet/?cam=catsmeo​w2


I am not seeing these webcams. I've tried about 8 of them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Weather Channel dude repeatedly saying "Here in New Orleans" but obviously indoors on a green screen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: buttercat: Is there a good livestream of the storm?
https://www.livenewsnow.com/featured/w​eather-channel.html


I got that one. Fellow looks kind of wet.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Any coastal webcams, observation platforms, etc? I remember one from some other storm, maybe in NC, where you could watch the storm roll in and the us flag got shredded in the wind.


I can't find one for southern LA but there is one on earthcam from Pensacola where it's just starting to rain.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I won't understand the desire to live in a bowl but I hope everyone stays safe.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How come the official day one thread is on the main page and this isn't?

Don't farkers have enough challenges without these inconsistencies?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Also, nope. That is terrifying and if I lived in the south I would definitely have an evacuation plan for this scenario.
 
mpirooz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel like the media is really dropping the ball on this. Across the board.

Traffic in New Orleans shows congestion within the city, clustered around grocery stores. Traffic out of the city? Normal. This is the same for a few other cities along the southeast coast I just peeked at. Stories of tourists getting stuck there due to not leaving in time and now airports are closed. This isn't a tropical storm.

Ida might well be Cat 5 when she hits land. That rips houses off their foundations. I don't understand what's happening, frankly.

And that's not even mentioning COVID, maxed out hospitals, mostly unvaccinated population.

....?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leeto2: Recoil Therapy: My son & his fiance have talked for a few years about moving to NO (both bartenders).  They picked either a really bad or really good week to go there & see what's up.  We'll see...

/have plenty of friends in the area who offered them space to ride out the storm.  They're staying at the hotel for a few reasons, not the least of which is the concern the hotel is showing about keeping all their guests safe (& it's probably built a bit more solidly than a random condo out in one of the Wards).
//they went out & bought a week's worth of shelf stable food & other 'survival' or comfort things (batteries, basic 1st aid, lighters, etc).
///for the three, not too worried about the storm, but the aftermath if it's anything like the mess Katrina was...yeah

Smart kids!


Smart enough a couple of days ago to see TWC setting up for a shot & deciding "You know, if we stroll by in the background..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/my suggestion that next time they see something like this that they strip down & streak the shot wasn't well received... kids these days
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image 425x497]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mpirooz: I feel like the media is really dropping the ball on this. Across the board.

Traffic in New Orleans shows congestion within the city, clustered around grocery stores. Traffic out of the city? Normal. This is the same for a few other cities along the southeast coast I just peeked at. Stories of tourists getting stuck there due to not leaving in time and now airports are closed. This isn't a tropical storm.

Ida might well be Cat 5 when she hits land. That rips houses off their foundations. I don't understand what's happening, frankly.

And that's not even mentioning COVID, maxed out hospitals, mostly unvaccinated population.

....?


We'll see what happens when something starts to happen. Watching the Bourbon Street live feed and it's breezy and drizzling, with some dude that just rolled through on his bike looking around. They'll start getting serious once the destruction happens (which will be about when the mods put this on the main page).
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image 425x497]Also, nope. That is terrifying and if I lived in the south I would definitely have an evacuation plan for this scenario.


Grand Isle is about to be completely wiped clean...I hope they got out of there...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mpirooz: I feel like the media is really dropping the ball on this. Across the board.

Traffic in New Orleans shows congestion within the city, clustered around grocery stores. Traffic out of the city? Normal. This is the same for a few other cities along the southeast coast I just peeked at. Stories of tourists getting stuck there due to not leaving in time and now airports are closed. This isn't a tropical storm.

Ida might well be Cat 5 when she hits land. That rips houses off their foundations. I don't understand what's happening, frankly.

And that's not even mentioning COVID, maxed out hospitals, mostly unvaccinated population.

....?


This is where we are as a country. A large number of people are not capable of believing that they are in danger and should take simple steps to mitigate that danger. MY FREEDOMS! I DO WHAT I WANT! YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOT TO DIE!!

COVID, Cat 5 hurricane, all the same. They will beg for help as they are drowning.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

namegoeshere: This is where we are as a country. A large number of people are not capable of believing that they are in danger and should take simple steps to mitigate that danger. MY FREEDOMS! I DO WHAT I WANT! YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOT TO DIE!!

COVID, Cat 5 hurricane, all the same. They will beg for help as they are drowning.


And on top of that, you've got some greedy assholes who demand their lowest wage employees be back at the job Monday morning or demand that rent be paid by the first or face eviction.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlippityFlap: Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image 425x497]Also, nope. That is terrifying and if I lived in the south I would definitely have an evacuation plan for this scenario.

Grand Isle is about to be completely wiped clean...I hope they got out of there...


Grand Isle live stream

Yup
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comWFAA@wfaa·1mHurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as the strongest hurricane, by wind speed, to ever hit Louisiana. The storm is expected to make landfall with 150 to 155 mph winds.Oh goody
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Creedence Clearwater Revival: Run Through The Jungle
Youtube EbI0cMyyw_M
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  
911 system outage in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane #Ida.

Thats not good
 
Displayed 50 of 269 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.