29
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Aug 2021 at 10:12 AM



29 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Sorry, wrong wolverine.  Not sorry.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you just look unkempt and lazy but if that's what you're going for, go you i guess?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: you just look unkempt and lazy but if that's what you're going for, go you i guess?


Hey, it's hard to look like you just came off a heroin binge when you've got a hundred dollar haircut and designer jeans.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I've got lots of volume on top and my hair always sticks out...

That's Goku hair and I had it when I had more and longer hair.  Nowadays I look like a dandelion seedhead after a stiff gust.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good. I have natural hair horns like the clueless boss guy in Dilbert. I guess I don't have to trim them off any more.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The look isn't complete unless you've got the mega-chops and unnecessary eyepatch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: The look isn't complete unless you've got the mega-chops and unnecessary eyepatch
[Fark user image image 277x480]


Secret Agent Logan?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.pinimg.com image 634x410]


done in 1
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grinding_journalist: replacementcool: you just look unkempt and lazy but if that's what you're going for, go you i guess?

Hey, it's hard to look like you just came off a heroin binge when you've got a hundred dollar haircut and designer jeans.


it's really not. my hair used to do that shiat when i was unkempt and lazy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

replacementcool: you just look unkempt and lazy but if that's what you're going for, go you i guess?


Did you miss the bed-head fad?
Even one of my kids was trying to copy it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: The look isn't complete unless you've got the mega-chops and unnecessary eyepatch
[Fark user image image 277x480]


I totally had the hair and beard for it.
Had.

/comb the hair forward, place palm over top of head, comb sides upwards and over hand
//that was about 30 years ago
///only one geek among us who yelled out "you look like wolverine!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: replacementcool: you just look unkempt and lazy but if that's what you're going for, go you i guess?

Did you miss the bed-head fad?
Even one of my kids was trying to copy it.


Kufi-head is fun for excursions to the boardwalk with my wife after visiting masjid for salah.

/Today there's a picnic at the local masjid I visit for Friday night lectures
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
May as well bring back this look

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a person who - many, many years ago - asked the hot chick at Orange Julius for an egg white, so I could touch up my mohawk, I feel I am in no position to cast aspersions.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Devil horns wasn't first thing I thought.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Lamers.
[Fark user image image 450x736]


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

"You call those horns? Biatch, please."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or just buzz it all off, because that is cheaper than an over-paid hairdresser.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: May as well bring back this look

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Hey it's closing time at the '87 Motley Crue concert in Oklahoma City and I'm not going home alone
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How long until this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I pulled off the Wolverine look a few years ago. Like, spot on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
