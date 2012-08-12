 Skip to content
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Who some 90's tour in pittsburgh. Quadraphinia mostly.

Old man's favorite band, so I went with them. Cheap seats. But the roof started leaking so we got moved to the stage side. It wasn't front row, but definitely business class vs price economy upgrade.  Also guest artist Donnie Iris, which was a big deal in pittsburgh at the time.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America and 38 Special one Sunday during Basic training.

We weren't "required" to pay the $18 ticket and march 2 miles, mostly uphill, to the concert.

If you didn't go to the concert you got to scrub toilets for 8 hours.

I guess some general was a big fan and wanted to make sure they felt welcome.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've posted this a couple of times over the years, but here goes....

In the mid-90s, on a road trip through the South, I was dragged kicking and screaming to Branson, MO by a boyfriend.  I finally said, "Okay, we get there, look around, and get the hell out."  And when we got there, we discovered that for one night only, Johnny Cash and the Carter Family were performing.  Most of the tickets were bought by tour groups and RV clubs, but we got 8th row center tickets.  From songs from the original Carter Family, "Wildwood Flower", "Gold Watch and Chain", all the way up to Cash's American Recordings, it was an unforgettable experience, a music travelogue, that Ken Burns' country music documentary only touched.  We floated out of there, knowing the constellations had come into alignment that night.  And do you know, pretty much everyone on that stage is gone now.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oh, wow, that's awesome.

Yeah I was just listening to Hurt, good timing.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Third Eye Blind in the fall of 2019.  The weekend before they started a big tour, they played at the Greenville, SC convention center to a crowd of 500.  The show was hosted by a distributor of IT products, tied to their big expo event.  I lucked my way into the front and center four butt table, maybe 25 feet from the lead singer.  I've seen bigger names, but all the things added up to  make this the most memorable.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Tubes at Miami University 1984/5ish.

Miami University is a good school, one where generic white bread midwestern kids who couldn't get into the Ivies end up in droves.  Very conservative.  The Tubes ... aren't.

It was hilarious watching these monster preppy Biffs & Buffys, with their multiple Izod popped collars, & only there to be seen slowly catching on to the songs & the stage show that went along with them.  The sticks that were normally shoved up their asses were turned into carbon rods that night due to the clenching pressure.  It was glorious.

Fee & the lads had apparently arrived early enough to drive around campus & see who would be attending & they had so much fun ripping into them.  Any other crowd getting ripped into this way would have caused a riot.   But these future HOA board members/Dana Carvey Church Lady types just sat there with lips pursed & butt cheeks clenching, unsure if they were being made fun of or not.

Not quite the level of screening Rocky Horror at a baptist minister convention ... but in the same ballpark.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elvis Costello and the Charles Mingus Orchestra. The pregnant Mrs. Eel and I figured we'd better get a show in before the baby cut back on our ability to do that kind of thing.

I share a birthday with Elvis...and as things worked out, the kid does too.

Ferocious show, by the way.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tempted to go with a Violent Femmes show from my college years when they played my tiny local bar in Green Bay, but I think Springsteen's solo Pantages show from the Devils & Dust tour tops it.

The Femmes inspired a bunch of kids to tear up the furniture and the owner thought I might convince them to stop heh, but Bruce took a boisterous crowd of tough looking well to do folks and reduced them to soggy whimpering wrecks by the time he finished his set. The lights came up and the whole theater shuffled out quietly wiping their eyes. Seen a lot of concerts over the years, some very inspirational, but this one was like surgery, or perhaps dissection would be the better term. Artistry, but perhaps across the line into cruelty.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston, Texas 1992
Saturday: Metallica-Guns n Roses at the astrodome
Sunday: Lalapalooza '92 at the fair grounds

Two days of awesome. Metallica' s Hetfield had the burned arm by then, but I already saw the opening show at RFK in DC. GnR played a lot better this time than at the opener. The second day at Lalapalooza upped the awesome. Eddie Vedder tripping balls and climbing the rigging to open the day. Jesus and Mary Chain surprising lots of people. Sound Garden rocking out and then having the Pearl Jam crew come out and do Temple of the Dog. Ice Cube had a great time. The best of the show was Ministry. They stole the show from everybody and the Red Hot Chili Peppers didn't even have chance as the  closers.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The most memorable moment in a concert for me, was at a BB King concert in Stamford, CT 2004.

They did not have an intermission in the show, instead musicians came in and came out for breaks. About 2/3 of the way through the show, the band started leaving the stage one at a time. Pretty soon the lights on most of the stage were dimmed and it was BB King alone on stage, with a single light on him directly from above.  He sat on a folding chair Lucille in hand, picking at it, and telling the most compelling story.  The place was packed, but dead silent, except for BB, talking and then singing. There was not even a cough or any movement in the whole theatre. It felt like it was just me, and BB, even though I was 30 rows back.

BB sat there playing his guitar, and talking about his life on the road, and what he missed in life, then the talking stopped and he just played his guitar. Drums joined in, than more instruments. They were so smoothly added, and still in the dark, that I never really noticed. It was still all eyes and ears on BB. It was then that the tune came together, and the place erupted in cheers like I never heard in such a small venue.  He had rolled right into the most amazing and kick ass version of "The Thrill is Gone" that I had ever heard. He and the band completely blew every fan in that theatre away.

If I could ever relive one concert moment it would be that one.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Einstürzende Neubauten, Lawrence, KS in 2000 at a small club with considerably less than 100 people in attendance. I was worried that they'd half-ass it, but they did the opposite. They gave it all they had. And Blixa Bargeld was chatty with the audience throughout, telling stories, anecdotes. It was an intimate evening with a band who were well beyond such encounters.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mudhoney at Maxwell's sometime in the late 90's. They blew the roof off that tiny room so hard. The entire place was a pit, and I swear we were all thrashing about a foot and a half off the ground.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing will beat U2 in the pouring rain.
U2 "Sunday Bloody Sunday" IN THE POURING RAIN / Minneapolis / July 23rd, 2011
Youtube morjMjHuX1k
 
suziequzie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Offspring in Toronto, Dec 5 200.  I won tickets with a backstage pass from the enhanced CD for Original Prankster. I got to meet the band, and I have a picture of me with Dexter and Noodles.  I was so young back then.

Also - it was the first and only concert I went to (not including bands playing in pubs and bars- I mean a stadium concert).
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The very first concert I ever went to sometime in the late 1970's:
Blue Oyster Cult and Black Oak Arkansas at the International Amphitheater in Chicago.

What a pit.
But BOC had the laser show where it fanned out and dropped into the audience (before that was banned)
Also we were right under the mezzanine and people kept throwing firecrackers onto us all night.
But we were all high so it didn't really matter much.
 
suziequzie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry - the year was 2000, not 200
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Frank Sinatra, when I was in college in the 80s.

We camped out in the dead of winter to get good seats.  While we were huddled up against the side of the arena with about 30 minutes to go before they opened the ticket office, a big Lincoln cruised slowly past, rolled down its windows, and blasted "New York, New York" at us.  We all cheered.

About 8000 people there.  Never seen so many furs in my life, all the old ladies had gotten their minks out of storage for the occasion.

When Frank came out, he looked terrible.  I thought he was going to keel over on stage.  All puffy, like he'd just had a steroid injection backstage.  But he opened his mouth and there was the voice.

Part of the way through, he paused to make a toast to the audience.  Some wag shouted out "Is that iced tea?"  He said "Iced tea?  No ma'am, this is Jack Daniels.  When you hang out with Dean Martin, you learn to keep up!"
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Credence Clearwater Revival, mid 70's, Seattle.  Don't remember much other than I was fairly close to the stage and had a great time.  Lots of smoking.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes' Tales from Topographic Oceans Tour, early '70s.  I was running concert concessions for the University and I still have my T-shirt.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Couple others that won't go away any time soon:
Seeing DREAD ZEPPELIN at a tiny Club/Bar on Lincoln Ave in Chicago (forgot the name).
The only job of one guy was to keeping putting Hawaiian Leis around TortElvis's neck until they went over his head.  He kept singing though.

and
1978-ish first year of college at SIU Carbondale.
Got tickets to see Talking Heads.  Great Show.

Even better was that a friend got tickets for their NEXT show which was the next night up in Champaign at UIC so we went to that one as well.

I went to the bathroom and while waiting for a stall noticed David Byrne hanging out there checking things out as  well. No one seemed to know who he was.

I hung out there checking things out with him, not making eye contact, as long as I could until a stall opened up.
When I left, he was still there just checking things out.

Later we were able to move from our seats to the very front of the stage area and I think I got some Byrne spittle on me when he went into a frenzy (forget which song).
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meatloaf with opening act Cheap Trick, 94 or 95.
He put on a hell of a show.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paul Simon and Ladysmith Black Mambaza in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in the early 90s, the first concert tour in decades in South Africa as apartheid was falling. The energy was off the charts, everyone singing along in Zulu. One of the best experiences of my life.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw Dylan during one of his minor league ballpark tours. The openers were Junior Brown and Jimmy Vaughn. Halfway through Jimmy Vaughn's set he stopped and said he invited a friend to join him. Suddenly a white guitar appears on stage and a limo pops up off to the side. Eric Clapton wandered up and played the rest of the set. He and Dylan didn't play together which I thought was a little odd but predictable. I'm not a Clapton fan but that was cool to see.

Another night Sonic Youth was in town for a show the next night. I was in a little bar just off OSU campus (Cafe Bourbon St) and Thurston Moore showed up and played a set of mostly noise. This is a very small place so maybe 20 people were there.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd, Boston Music Hall, November 11, 1971. The Meddle tour. Over two hours, and they played only nine songs, including the encore. Beforehand, my friend and I named a song that we knew they wouldn't play because it was too difficult to perform live. They played both.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ozzy Osbourne, the No More Tours tour in 1992. Alice in Chains opened; Layne Staley had a broken leg and sang while sitting down.  The PA was so distorted the only song I recognized from their set was Man in the Box.  Randy Castillo had the stomach flu so in between sets you could see him lying behind the stage with towels all over him.  Strange to think those guys died within a few weeks of each other in 2002.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm also feeling a lot of jealousy in here. Looking at you, RealityChuck and Johnson.
 
shuntman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1980 Adelaide, South Australia. The B52's at the old Apollo (a basketball stadium). The tickets had assigned seats but the court was empty. The band came out and Fred yelled "What are you all doing up there? Come down and party." Everyone did and we danced this mess around.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tool in Cleveland, 9/15/2001 - four days after 9/11.  Very therapeutic and very necessary.

Toward the end, Maynard addressed the audience - something he almost never does.  "It's been an emotional week," he began, but was interrupted by a USA! USA! chant, which he quickly quelled: "This is not a political forum, but a moment of feeling .... Take these feelings home with you, and try to turn them into something positive that will heal everyone."
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some part of me wishes I had a "cooler" band for this story, or one that has better stood the test of time. But it was Incubus at Arrow Hall in Mississauga some time in 2000, I think, with my best friend and bandmate Anuj. It was the first big/real concert for either of us - we were 14, I think - and it was a whole new world for us relatively sheltered suburban kids. I remember the big orange glow and rising cloud of weed smoke when they started 'A Certain Shade of Green', and how much my ears were ringing afterwards when Amun's parents picked us up and took us to the McDonald's drive-through on the way home. Our dreams of being touring musicians only intensified after that...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pink floyd '94 yankee stadium

7th row by the side of the stage in front of where they were shooting off flames that you could feel and later had their inflatable pig that presumably peter frampton later got  at the garage sale
 
farkmedown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic, in a theatre whose walls were so very hard, my ears rang for hours afterward.

I think my tinnitus is permanently worse because of that one concert.

I don't do rock concerts anymore.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably going to have to say the double bill of Violent Femmes and The Pogues, don't remember the year, but it was at what's now the Xfinity Center in MA.

Talk about a wild show, oh my god.

About on par was Oingo Boingo at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The crowd was so into it and hyped that Danny Elfman actually stopped at one point and said "You guys are mix of awesome and kinda scary."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chicago, August 5, 1979  The Old, original Comiskey park.

WLUP-FM  promoted an all-day concert called "The Loop's Day In The Park". The top of the bill was Journey, fresh off their "Escape" album, I think. Molly Hatchet was the opening act. Followed by Thin Lizzy, then Eddie Money, then Santana. Pretty much the whole place was filled with people in black The Loop T-shirts.

Drizzly, cool, overcast day. I was there with my brother and a friend of his, and I didn't give a shiat about Hatchet or Lizzy or Journey all that much, but I was really there for Eddie Money and Santana, and I did get my money's worth. Eddie delivered a solid set, though the crowd of stoners wasn't really quite his typical audience. Then came the highlight for me.

Santana was about three songs into their set and the sky had been continually darkening since the start of the opening act, the drizzle getting a little heavier as each band took the stage.  There was some concern there might be a rain-out.

Then the organ begins the repeating figure, the percussion kicks in, and Carlos starts up the intro to "Black Magic Woman", and I swear, as if on cue, the sun broke thru the clouds and drizzle and blasted the stage like God Himself had taken over running the spotlights to say:' no more effing around, light this thing up!" On the simultaneous lightfall and Carlos' first five notes of that screaming guitar solo riff, the entire stadium erupted and it felt like the sheer heat of Santana's playing had blown a hole in the sky. No more drizzle. Clouds breaking up and moving out. Blue replacing grey.

Everything after that was more or less a blur. We listened to about half of Journey's set and split during "Loving, Touchin' Squeezin', because we needed to hit the El to get back to where I'd parked the car more cheaply, some miles away. Plus, we were burned out on Journey because it was so overplayed on local radio that year.

Every time I hear "Black Magic Woman" and  "Europa",  I'm transported to that moment. And I'm very grateful.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's almost impossible to narrow it down to just one though I'd probably have to go with Carl Perkins at the House Of Blues Chicago (mid 90's).   He came out with an absolute smoking version of Got My Mojo Working and never let up.  On top of that, if I recall correctly, his son was on drums and had a heart attack mid song and not only did they complete the show, they never even stopped the song!  Without missing a beat, the bass player slid onto the drum seat and finished the show there.  I remember crew came out between some songs and whispered things to Carl what I assume we're some updates about his son but I can't even imagine going through that.  The show must go on I guess.

A close runner up was seeing the Staple Singers a few years before that.   Pops did a solo bluesy set with just him and his guitar, and then rest came out and performed the main set.   Absolutely stunning.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


August 12, 2012 Montage Mountain

Anthrax, Slipknot and Motorhead were all amazing. Anthrax played the 2nd stage, so they could have a massive mosh pit without charging fans an extra $75 per (like Slayer did). Only downside: High on Fire cancelled, and it was around 100F most of the day.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Tragically Hip's farewell tour, Vancouver 2016.

Gord Downie, the lead singer, was dying of brain cancer and the tour was more like a state funeral than a concert. When he stepped onto stage and opened with Courage, 18,000 people burst into tears. The hockey bro next to me was sobbing. Everyone screaming and crying and cheering for him. Never experienced anything like it. So much pure love in the air.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Santana & Los Lobos, Watsonville high school athletic field, 1989. It was a fundraiser to help the heavily latinx community hit hard by the Loma prieta earthquake.

Beautiful fall day,. Sunny but chilly. Just an all around hopeful vibe.

Recently discovered it's on YouTube:

Santana Full Concert 11/26/89 Watsonville High School Football Field (OFFICIAL)
Youtube 9q59xV2MD3A
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The summer after my mom died, my dad and I went on a vacation together to Sweden. We were going specifically to see The Hellacopters because they were my favorite band but, we also did a lot of other cool stuff when we were over there. My dad had sent the band a message on MySpace, (long time ago), that basically said "hey we are coming to your show from The United States, can my teenage son who's mom just died meet the band?"

Turns out one of the guitarists forwarded the message to their manager who got in touch with us. Not only did we meet the band but, we were backstage all day and got to watch the concert FROM THE STAGE. I couldn't believe it. The bass players mom watched the show with us and I also met The Hives backstage. Eagles of Death Metal were there too.

The Hellacopters were also filming a music video that weekend which I got a be a part of. They also signed a guitar for me which I've been meaning to get framed. Especially now since it has got a dead man's signature on it.

I will continue to post their music in every Morning Music club thread I can because they deserve more recognition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do I have to pick one?

Let me give some not so cool stories.

I saw a lot of concerts at Red Rocks. MacNichols arena. A few at Folsom Field... and the Rainbow City Music Hall, and Reunion in Dallas.

The number one worst experience was at Red Rocks when my girlfriend made me go see Rick Springfield. I hated the whole idea, but I paid the money, drove up there and got in. Then my girlfriend had forgotten something and would not go back to the car to get it alone. OK, so we both went. Then we found out that once leaving, they won't let you back in. I was just a kid, probably 16, and did not know that I probably could have given the guy five bucks to let us back in with our ticket stubs. Too bad. We listened from the parking lot. Worst concert of my life.

No wait! It is a tie!

A few years earlier, as a pretty young guy... was I 12 maybe? Kiss was touring with Cheap Trick and it was general seating at Big Mac in Denver. Dear lord what a mess. My friend and I were very very close to being trampled. The pushing at the doors was asphyxiating. We had to give up and get out of there. After they had the doors open for 5 minutes, all the pushing and shoving cleared up and we ambled in and watched the concert from nosebleed seats. A couple years later, I watched Cheap Trick from front row seats at the Rainbow City Music Hall. Tora Tora Tora opened for them. That was... fun.

I crashed my car after seeing the Police. I don't remember very much of that night or even where I saw them. It was probably Big Mac. I saw Bowie at Reunion in Dallas and almost got stabbed.

But THE BEST? Maybe the Rolling Stones at Folsom Field. I seem to remember Pat Travers and REO Speedwagon being on the bill... It was like five bands. Foghat? Little feat? Oh. Sammy Hagar, I think, and that was before Van Halen. I can't remember the other band for the life of me. They were all good. Pat Travers tried really hard to keep the tension up. The Stones were great. Just awesome. I am sure that they did a cookie-cutter set, but it was still special. Great energy. Good times.

And if I could have one concert wish, it would be to see Prince at the Rainbow City Music Hall in Denver. That would definitely have been a night to remember, and would have shrunk my Stones memories to a tiny dot.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: The Tragically Hip's farewell tour, Vancouver 2016.

Gord Downie, the lead singer, was dying of brain cancer and the tour was more like a state funeral than a concert. When he stepped onto stage and opened with Courage, 18,000 people burst into tears. The hockey bro next to me was sobbing. Everyone screaming and crying and cheering for him. Never experienced anything like it. So much pure love in the air.


I work with a guy who's now an engineer but had been their road manager back in the day (probably the Kingston bar band days). Talked to him one morning during our usual catch-up and he was telling me about a family friend who'd died of cancer and they'd known it was coming but didn't make it any easier. Heard about Gord on the radio later that morning and put two and two together.

That final recording of 'Grace, Too' always kicks my ass, and that's as a lukewarm Hip fan.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

McGrits: Houston, Texas 1992
Saturday: Metallica-Guns n Roses at the astrodome
Sunday: Lalapalooza '92 at the fair grounds

Two days of awesome. Metallica' s Hetfield had the burned arm by then, but I already saw the opening show at RFK in DC. GnR played a lot better this time than at the opener. The second day at Lalapalooza upped the awesome. Eddie Vedder tripping balls and climbing the rigging to open the day. Jesus and Mary Chain surprising lots of people. Sound Garden rocking out and then having the Pearl Jam crew come out and do Temple of the Dog. Ice Cube had a great time. The best of the show was Ministry. They stole the show from everybody and the Red Hot Chili Peppers didn't even have chance as the  closers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This show was farking awesome! And yea Ministry killed it. We didn't even wait around to see the Peppers.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Free concert in Golden Gate Park, there with wife and two young kids. Some frisbee launches a wild one and hits my young lad in the head. Rush up to him to help him up and I hear this dude laughing, the guy who threw it. I call him an ahole. He says something about tell the little shiate to watch where he's going. So I take a few step towards him and he comes rushing me. Sidestep pop. He's down. Moved up closer to the stage in time for Santana. I like Santana.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen a couple thousand bands in multiple cities but one show experience sticks out for being unlikely. I think it was Chicago Fest, at Navy Pier. Multiple stages all day long and much of the night. A buddy and I were at a side stage to see a popular shock jock and his band, Steve Dahl and Teenage Radiation. We were packed in like sardines. It took a long time to maneuver into my pocket for a lighter and pipe to get high, was worried about setting neighboring people on fire. I don't know if it was a hot day or just heat from the crowd but we were all sweating. You could smell each of the people against you. I was getting concerned about what might happen if there was some sort of incident and the crowd was immovable--the circumstances and math would seem to indicate that SOMEONE would have a medical issue. Then a distraught woman came through screaming that her baby was puking. Miraculously, the crowd parted for her and her baby like the Red Sea. They ran through unimpeded.

(I later tried that technique moving through dense crowds, but a guy without a baby or genuine distress had little effect.)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been to a lot of good shows but I've never been able to get to a Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic.

That remains a regret and given the world probably always will be.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Summer of 76.
Finished my freshman year of college and was still with my high school sweetheart. She was 14 when I took her to senior prom, and 15 that summer.
Before you go off about age, go watch "almost famous" and realize America was different then. Kids stayed out late unsupervised. Personal responsibility was taught.
Anyway, I convinced her parents to allow me to take her to her first rock concert.
ZZ Top's Worldwide Texas Tour: June 12, 1976 at Three Rivers Stadium. On June 12, 1976, was that show.
Ho. Lee. Fark.

And I wasn't getting away with telling her folks the press exaggerated about it because het dad worked for the Post Gazette.
Public urination, fornication, and a roaming bison, along with M-80s and cherry bombs thrown, beer bottles tossed, mayhem. Look it up.
I got her home safe.

Next time I took her to Earth, Wind, And Fire.

A much more polite crowd.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My fist week at campus, freshman year of college. There was a big music festival just outside of town at a bar/club/concert venue famous for its "calf fry", otherwise known as the testicle festival.
It wasn't memorable so much for the music that was played so much as the sheer number of boobs on display. Women all over the crowd, some of them on their boyfriends' shoulders, were flashing titties.
It was the most beautiful thing my 18 year-old eyes had ever seen.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
High school class trip, AP Art History in 2006.  Visited a Greek Orthodox Church, an art museum, and then ended the trip by going to a performance at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.  No chaperones, just the two teachers and two 15 passenger vans full of students ready to graduate.  It was quite fun and quite enjoyable, and it gave me an evening away from the hoarder warehouse my parents called "home".
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cheap Trick, live at the Stone Balloon in Newark, DE. Sometime in the 90s.

The crowd was packed up against the stage barrier so tight that you couldn't fall over. The sound was so loud you couldn't hear it. It was just this pressure wave inside your skull. For days afterward it sounded like the whole world was reverberating inside a small metal can. Pretty sure most of my tinnitus can be traced back to that show.

I still have one of the checkerboard guitar picks they threw into the audience.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The most memorable concert in a bad way was an REM  concert in Pittsburgh.  Two friends, Travis, Wendy, and I, had gotten the tickets at the last minute. We had gotten the tickets so late that we missed the opening act, 10,000 Maniacs.  The venue, the old Civic Arena was pretty empty, and Michael Stipe was in a rotten mood.  He went on a few rants throughout the night. He seemed pretty pissed that there were so many empty seats, and that the people who were there were not really enthusiastic. It was hard to be too pumped when he was yelling at us about crappy beer, or something else stupid, and playing in an obviously bad mood.

There used to be this crazy old lady outside the CIvic Arena who would stop people who were headed into the concert and tell them that they would go to hell if they went in there, and that Satan would take them.  I had heard of her, but never run into her before. This time, we ran into her. She came up to us and told us that if we went in there, we were going to be lost. We would die in sin and wickedness, and then we would go straight to hell.  I blew it off, and so did Travis, but it hurt Wendy. She as kind of upset about it the rest of the night. The crazy old lady had been looking right at Wendy when she hissed it.

Anyway, the concert completely sucked, and we went home. Less than a month later, Wendy was driving in upstate New York and swerved to avoid a deer. She avoided the deer, but went head on into an oncoming car. She died on the spot.  I'm not sure if she ever replayed those woman's words in her mind, I hope not. Thanks REM and thanks old lady, for a complete suckfest.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In 1989 (?) I went to see the Rolling Stones Steel Wheels tour. I had never heard of the opening act.

It was In Living Color and they blew the ROOF off the place. My friends and I were slack-jawed.

I was sad to see so many people leave before the main show though.
 
