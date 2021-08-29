 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   With the US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul the Taliban says they've learned all they can from the TSA and are ready to take over the airport   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Taliban, United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kabul, Al-Qaeda, country's new Taliban rulers, International Security Assistance Force  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 9:30 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't do it any more. Take the entire Eastern Hemisphere. Knock yourselves out.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two days to go, if that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So with no voting, will there be a tally ban?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.


Joining the Taliban?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They can't even manage to shoots rocket at it without missing and killing a kid.

This whole thing's pathetic but it's at least ten years overdue.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.


At least we will be leaving them some WMDs, littering the country with millions of them, so they will not fall into the our familiar trap of looking for them and not finding them since Dick Cheney is too old to help them.
 
someonelse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.


Unlike the defense contractors, they weren't getting paid.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.


They literally folded and ran
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If the Taliban can kick the ass of the United States in a war, then why can't they run an airport?
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.

They literally folded and ran


A typical Afghani's allegiance is to his tribe - not to the fake western created government, and not to the Taliban. The real lines of division in that nation are hundreds of years old.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: So with no voting, will there be a tally ban?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: The Official Fark Cajun: abhorrent1: Doesn't Afghanistan have an army of like 300K that we've spent the last two decades training and arming?
What the hell are they doing? I haven't heard a peep about them.

They literally folded and ran

A typical Afghani's allegiance is to his tribe - not to the fake western created government, and not to the Taliban. The real lines of division in that nation are hundreds of years old.


Not even after we paint their schools?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.