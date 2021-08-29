 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Channel)   Jim Cantore in town? Good luck New Orleans. Looks like you're going to need lots of it   (weather.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Cantore must have a hell of a time going on vacation. Whenever he tries to book a room the hotel closes the hurricane shutters and if he shows up in the lobby all the other guests check out early.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Winds at 150mph now. I've sat here at work and watch this storm wind up into what appears to be a major case of whoopass. It was a Cat 2 storm when I got to work, and it's damn near a Cat 5 coming up to the end of my shift.

Stay safe Louisiana Farkers.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Jim Cantore must have a hell of a time going on vacation. Whenever he tries to book a room the hotel closes the hurricane shutters and if he shows up in the lobby all the other guests check out early.


Maybe California needs to put him up in the mountains on their dime?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looking at the latest track, good news for NO, avoiding a direct hit.  Bad news, being on the dirty side of the storm in a city below sea level.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In other news, hurricane Ida makes a surprise turn to the west projected to completely miss Louisiana.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


There's probably a better scene, but New Orleans is farked and we all know it. It may not be Ida, but New Orleans is farking farked.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cantore is a running joke on my team.  We send e-mails when there is a major weather event (basically summaries from the NHC or NOAA's weather reports, with pictures.)  If Cantore arrives in a city that we have a call center in, it's highlighted in the e-mail and our senior VP has us schedule a call with the execs at that facility.

Jim "Harbinger of Doom" Cantore, never change man!

/Bonus: Do Weather Channel employees get upset that they only get to go to cool places when they're about to get farked?
 
