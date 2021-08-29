 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Those aren't "portable morgues" heading to Florida amid "unprecedented deaths", they're "freedom fridges" heading to Florida amid "unprecedented patriotism"   (huffpost.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, Orange County, Florida, higher rates of vaccination, Brevard County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Lake County, Florida, portable morgues, WESH Channel, Volusia County, Florida  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 7:33 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Battling COVID without a vaccine is a bit like storming the  beaches of Normandy in nothing but a Speedo.  But Florida Man thinks he can do it.  Wish him luck, everyone!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
630,000+ deaths and climbing, according to CDC.

While I don't subscribe to the "lab bio weapon" conspiracies, the weapons used against us was "conservative" media and social media.

We're approaching the number of dead from the Civil War.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We have been set against each other. And politicians all over have been manipulating the data to make it look not so bad.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh.  Getting what they asked for.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoproblem
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 630,000+ deaths and climbing, according to CDC.

While I don't subscribe to the "lab bio weapon" conspiracies, the weapons used against us was "conservative" media and social media.

We're approaching the number of dead from the Civil War.
[Fark user image 425x388]

We have been set against each other. And politicians all over have been manipulating the data to make it look not so bad.


Adding an extra plus mark or two might be warranted.  Everybody knows that DeSantis has been fudging and altering tallies wholesale.  And that's just Florida.  Texas numbers are a bad joke, too.  They're not alone.

The real number is likely north of 700 000, already.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis is a mass murderer.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be hilarious if horse dewormer was the secret ingredient to create a zombie horde.

<squeezes a tube of horse paste up his ass then sits in it> "Huh. I should go get some brains."
 
August11
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess you guys are suppressing the vote in both parties then. Equity.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snoproblem: Unobtanium: 630,000+ deaths and climbing, according to CDC.

While I don't subscribe to the "lab bio weapon" conspiracies, the weapons used against us was "conservative" media and social media.

We're approaching the number of dead from the Civil War.
[Fark user image 425x388]

We have been set against each other. And politicians all over have been manipulating the data to make it look not so bad.

Adding an extra plus mark or two might be warranted.  Everybody knows that DeSantis has been fudging and altering tallies wholesale.  And that's just Florida.  Texas numbers are a bad joke, too.  They're not alone.

The real number is likely north of 700 000, already.


I'm going to this a step further and assume there is no way these portable morgues only hold 12 bodies.
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Each refrigerated morgue holds 12 bodies,

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


I bet you can fit more
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't see any death or distress around where *I'm* at. Pretty suspicious that it keeps coming back with a different name, to keep the sheeple afraid. I know lots of folks who didn't do what the government says, and they're fine.

Oh shiat, I accidentally posted this in a covid thread. I'm ranting about hurricanes. My apologies.
 
loudboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Each morgue truck only holds 12 bodies? WTH? That seems....luxuriously spacious.
A refrigerated boxtruck can hold a lot more than 12 bodies.
Glad we're wasting tax dollars in every possible way for these dumbasses...
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those great Patriots™ are experiencing PURE FREEDOM

Freedom from taxes
Freedom from cancel culture
Freedom from regulation

And they get to experience it with the comfort of a MyPillow for the rest of time.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now that DeSantis has successfully encouraged the suicide of the voters who made up his margin of victory, we have a reasonable shot of getting the true, horrific story out of Florida one day.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

loudboy: Each morgue truck only holds 12 bodies? WTH? That seems....luxuriously spacious.
A refrigerated boxtruck can hold a lot more than 12 bodies.
Glad we're wasting tax dollars in every possible way for these dumbasses...


Have you seen American sized bodies?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

loudboy: Each morgue truck only holds 12 bodies? WTH? That seems....luxuriously spacious.
A refrigerated boxtruck can hold a lot more than 12 bodies.
Glad we're wasting tax dollars in every possible way for these dumbasses...


Your typical 53' trailer is 3,489 cu ft. Maybe slightly less if it's got a refrigeration system installed.

Anyways, you could fit a ton of corpses (way more than 12) in that space and still have enough air movement to keep things cold. Just gotta make sure it's hooked up to a reliable generator.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Battling COVID without a vaccine is a bit like storming the  beaches of Normandy in nothing but a Speedo.  But Florida Man thinks he can do it.  Wish him luck, everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah but Florida reports like 7 deaths per week, I think, right?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

loudboy: Each morgue truck only holds 12 bodies? WTH? That seems....luxuriously spacious.
A refrigerated boxtruck can hold a lot more than 12 bodies.
Glad we're wasting tax dollars in every possible way for these dumbasses...


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


This 20 foot "cold storage mass casualty trailer" holds 12 corpsicles.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


In a pinch, you can slide a third stack of bunks in the middle for a maximum load of 18.

♬ The morgue you know... ♬
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now that DeSantis has successfully encouraged the suicide of the voters who made up his margin of victory, we have a reasonable shot of getting the true, horrific story out of Florida one day.


The next election will be interesting to say the least. A lot of places like Florida have been purple for quite a while. Republicans have disproportionally infected themselves with covid, many more feel like they were disenfranchised after the trump loss, and republicans in power will be committing voter fraud and implanting voting restrictions in a desperate attempt to stay in power (all the while blaming it on democrats). In other words, it's gonna be a shiat show.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I could use a couple for under my tomato plants.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now that DeSantis has successfully encouraged the suicide of the voters who made up his margin of victory, we have a reasonable shot of getting the true, horrific story out of Florida one day.

The next election will be interesting to say the least. A lot of places like Florida have been purple for quite a while. Republicans have disproportionally infected themselves with covid, many more feel like they were disenfranchised after the trump loss, and republicans in power will be committing voter fraud and implanting voting restrictions in a desperate attempt to stay in power (all the while blaming it on democrats). In other words, it's gonna be a shiat show.


In Florida, it's not who votes, but who counts the votes.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

loudboy: Each morgue truck only holds 12 bodies? WTH? That seems....luxuriously spacious.
A refrigerated boxtruck can hold a lot more than 12 bodies.
Glad we're wasting tax dollars in every possible way for these dumbasses...


Airline CEOs really need to have a chat with them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Use the stiffs instead of sand bags to prevent hurricane flooding.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Battling COVID without a vaccine is a bit like storming the  beaches of Normandy in nothing but a Speedo.  But Florida Man thinks he can do it.  Wish him luck, everyone!


For some reason a Monty Python sketch pop'd into my head when I read that.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OMG, how I love the phrase "freedom fridges". I shouldn't, but here we are.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Battling COVID without a vaccine is a bit like storming the  beaches of Normandy in nothing but a Speedo.


Doesn't actually seem like a bad idea. The speedo thingn I mean ze Germans are looking for guys with guns in uniforms to shoot.  You're up in a bunker with a machine gun, and you see a guy running in a speedo, you're thinking "Damn, that poor guy was just enjoying the beach when all those soldiers showed up. He's obviously running for safety. Hope he makes it."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 630,000+ deaths and climbing, according to CDC.

While I don't subscribe to the "lab bio weapon" conspiracies, the weapons used against us was "conservative" media and social media.

We're approaching the number of dead from the Civil War.
[Fark user image image 425x388]

We have been set against each other. And politicians all over have been manipulating the data to make it look not so bad.


I have been to two student funerals in three weeks and I see people on social media saying everything is fine in Florida.

No. It's not! Bodies are stacked up like cordwood outside some hospitals and we can't get it under control because idiots who can get a vaccine for free are opting for horse medicine or freedumb to die.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But the hoax will disappear once a Democrat is in office!

I'm ready to take that bet now.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.