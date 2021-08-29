 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Covid certainly has the munchies for right-wing radio hosts, gobbling up its fourth one this month   (dailykos.com) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I got a list of more I wish to be "Eaten" by Covid
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cheap Trick - Ain't That a Shame (from Budokan!)
Youtube 8tD1oHVPXVg
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need to start numbering them in the headline, they are all bleeding into each other.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All these old white dudes, going the shock jock route.  Wonder how many of their co workers are quietly smiling behind their masks.

I know if I were still working with a magat and said magat sickened and died, I'd be grinning ear to ear in my mask 😷
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will assume the upcoming right-wing talking point will be that they all died mysteriously after running afoul of the liberal elite.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
Good
Good
Good!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he quote-tweeted a Fox News PSA urging people to be vaccinated with, "Should say, 'Now the US Government is acting like Nazi's.

Like Nazi's what?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Isn't It a Shame" - Labelle
Youtube OH2TqVs9tyc
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BikerRay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/COVIDAteMyFa​c​e/
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I'll take "A Good Start" for $1000 please, Alex.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and they keep changing their minds once they realize they're dying.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man... this liberal conspiracy runs DEEP!
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least its a dignified way to die... lying in in a pool of your own waste. Begging/wheezing for someone to just kill you, as you get progressively worse.  This is the freedom you've been profiting from, this is the freedom you've been selling to your listeners.  Way to go out in a blaze of glory, for what you probably didn't even believe in, but damn, how you showed those libs, and spewed your hate across the airwaves.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest of us are doing everything we can to protect each other and the kids, and to get back to normal, and these assholes are actively trying to stop that.

Die, trash.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've poisoned the national discourse for decades, I hope they continue
to double down, refuse to vax and continue their dopiness to follow their leader Rush.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they died in service to their orange god, who got vaccinated, and I am sure he will pay his respects.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these plague-rats dying... it just warms the heart.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let this continue.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: ...and they keep changing their minds once they realize they're dying.


No one told me the COVID would eat MY face!
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A feel good story like this and a cup of coffee to start my day.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple


When I first read brief explanation of the Q conspiracy I thought it was a joke, a parody of rightwing idiocy. But now when I read the above statement I just don't know, is this humor or something that is going to lead to the next new whackjob belief system. No matter how idiotic and whacky, the MAGidiots seem to believe it.

So I guess question for you, what are you going to call your theory and do you have t-shirts & hats ready to print for sale on your website? Grift away Mr. Nerves, grift away
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is well past the time in Canada to make not getting vaccinated very, very, very inconvenient. I think that's the next step up here. No vax? No problem...just don't expect to go to the gym, enter any store, mall, concert, movie theatre, church (at least not mine! non vaccinated people have been told to stay away), enter any government office, etc., etc. We should not hold people down and force them to get the shot. They have a choice. And if they choose to not get vaccinated they will find that choice sucks on so many levels.

During WWII Canada had what we called the Total War Effort. Everyone had a role to play in winning that thing. The same goes here.

If only there was a free, widely available solution to this mess...

These people are cowards and they are farking everything up. fark, my normally timid 17 y/o daughters shouted "hell ya!" when we told her it was vax day. My sons were all "farking eh! let's go!". Hell, my jaded 16 y/o son even took a selfie...and he hates people who do that.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple


User name checks out
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's great when a problem works itself out.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: We need to start numbering them in the headline, they are all bleeding into each other.


You're thinking of ebola
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple


Wait, at what point do the space lasers come in??
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I heard those four lost their faith and secretly got vaxxed. Whatever is in that shot reacted with the freedom in their veins and killed them.

I seen it on Facebook from a trusted source, and it was "liked" by many other patriots, so it must be true.

Study it out
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wetrat: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple

Wait, at what point do the space lasers come in??


When the Jews want them to, duh. You don't have much for brains, do you?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: It is well past the time in Canada to make not getting vaccinated very, very, very inconvenient. I think that's the next step up here. No vax? No problem...just don't expect to go to the gym, enter any store, mall, concert, movie theatre, church (at least not mine! non vaccinated people have been told to stay away), enter any government office, etc., etc. We should not hold people down and force them to get the shot. They have a choice. And if they choose to not get vaccinated they will find that choice sucks on so many levels.

During WWII Canada had what we called the Total War Effort. Everyone had a role to play in winning that thing. The same goes here.

If only there was a free, widely available solution to this mess...

These people are cowards and they are farking everything up. fark, my normally timid 17 y/o daughters shouted "hell ya!" when we told her it was vax day. My sons were all "farking eh! let's go!". Hell, my jaded 16 y/o son even took a selfie...and he hates people who do that.


Very good. I had to care for a teenage girl that died from post covid cardiomyopathy. She was unvaccinated but decidedly eligible. Teenagers are not immune to terrible outcomes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the problem.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple


Doug, that you?

I spoke to a 20 year friend the other day that I haven't spoken to in a while and he sounded just like this.  At one point he said Trump is still president then when botching about Afghanistan and the Marines that died was blaming Biden. I came back with why didn't Trump stop it since he's president and got a 10min rant about something or other that was crazy.  Makes me sad, he's got a good heart but bro has lost his mind.  Not that there was much there before as he's an Eagles fan.
 
Avery614
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides
By the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men
Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will
Shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness
For he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children
And I will strike down upon thee
With great vengeance and furious anger
Those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers
And you will know my name is the Lord
When I lay my vengeance upon thee

Huh.....you'd think these douche nozzles would pay better attention to that book they're always prattling on about.

I'll take a Royal w/cheese.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It occurred to me reading this, that maybe part of the right wing thought process is a mad game of survivor. Because you know there's people seeing that and thinking BOOM! Now I can take this guys place!
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another asshole achieves "ultimate freedom." Congratulations!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple

Doug, that you?

I spoke to a 20 year friend the other day that I haven't spoken to in a while and he sounded just like this.  At one point he said Trump is still president then when botching about Afghanistan and the Marines that died was blaming Biden. I came back with why didn't Trump stop it since he's president and got a 10min rant about something or other that was crazy.  Makes me sad, he's got a good heart but bro has lost his mind.  Not that there was much there before as he's an Eagles fan.


I can relate. One of my childhood friends has gone batshiat crazy, too. He defriended me on Facebook a few months ago without me knowing. When I realized I hadn't heard from him for a while I checked his profile out. It's all stupid fake science and paranoia. His wife had her account suspended due to the crazy shiat she was posting, too. Maybe it makes him feel like he has some power in a terrible, uncertain situation? At any rate, I am sure he thinks I'm a sheep or whatever. I feel sorry for the guy.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another notch on Killary's belt.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was his show broadcasted from KVID radio?
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Science isn't going to get these people vaccinated.

It's when being unvaccinated is inconvenient or costly that they'll get vaccinated.

My father only got vaccinated because he has international travel booked next year and he knows he won't be able to enter Europe without being vaccinated, so he went ahead with it. Some concerts and theaters are requiring either vaccination or you pay for testing. Cruise lines (those that even allow unvaccinated, which is a minority) are charging unvaccinated people hundreds of extra dollars in testing fees. My employer has said testing costs for unvaccinated people connected with "getting a test to be able to do stuff that wouldn't have to be paid if they were vaccinated" will no longer be covered and will be 100% out of pocket. My chorus is requiring vaccination (and masking) to participate in rehearsals this winter - at least one member I know who had been completely against vaccination got it so he could sing this season.

I've seen a few people say "It doesn't matter if my company fires me for not being vaccinated, I'll just get another job!" With who? Sure, there's a few "Proud to be unvaccinated" places out there, but with the approval of the Pfizer vaccine vaccination requirements are coming fast.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think it's nice that Death having their time with the media.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Feeling cute. Might delete later.
 
sniderman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covid is killing off RW radio pundits?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ssa5: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hillary used Obama's Weather Dominator to poison the Horse Paste these brave patriots were taking to battle the COVID hoax Trump cured when he personally created the vaccine after single-handedly saving hundreds of children due to be eaten at Fauci's annual Christian Baby Roast, because the ChiComs knew even Soros' Radio Wave Modification chip hidden in the vaccine would fail to stop the auditory JesusFreedom being told by these hosts, no matter how many layers of ChemTrails were dumped on Real America.

It's almost TOO simple

When I first read brief explanation of the Q conspiracy I thought it was a joke, a parody of rightwing idiocy. But now when I read the above statement I just don't know, is this humor or something that is going to lead to the next new whackjob belief system. No matter how idiotic and whacky, the MAGidiots seem to believe it.

So I guess question for you, what are you going to call your theory and do you have t-shirts & hats ready to print for sale on your website? Grift away Mr. Nerves, grift away


Same here, I thought it was absurd parody, like we do on Fark.  A bit cruel, but just solid dark humor that everyone knows is a hyperbolic joke.  Apparently some freaks decided to monetize it, and some freaks decided to believe in it.  Stranger than fiction.
 
