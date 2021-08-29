 Skip to content
 
(CBS New York)   Have you enjoyed attending events at the Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn over the past 100+ years? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But...They make my dreams come true!!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with the building, but just because a building is old doesn't mean it is worth saving.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know that we can't save every old building, but I hate to see them go. If they were able to get a permit, it is probably in very bad shape. If it left empty, people may have squatted,  went looking for things to sell, or just went in to trash it. It is a shame, but time and progress March on.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great. Let it get replaced by a McDonald's. We do not deserve anything better.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm not either, but apparently the interior was nice.

OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Key word is "was".  What does the interior look like now?  Given the desire to tear the building down, I'm going to guess that it's not so nice now and doesn't make financial sense to attempt to restore it to its original glory.  Even so, buildings with very nice interiors are common enough.  When I said not every build is worth saving, I meant that a building needed some historic significance to make it desirable to keep it around.  A nice interior is not enough.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Don't tell Europeans that. They get off on making fun of Americans for that type of stuff.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a interesting video about the ballroom. Here's a link. https://youtu.be/BtVms9DQlD8
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Or a surface parking lot.

/Yes, it could be worse.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Key word is "was".  What does the interior look like now?  Given the desire to tear the building down, I'm going to guess that it's not so nice now and doesn't make financial sense to attempt to restore it to its original glory.  Even so, buildings with very nice interiors are common enough.  When I said not every build is worth saving, I meant that a building needed some historic significance to make it desirable to keep it around.  A nice interior is not enough.


Oh, I agree. I was just guessing that this is why some people might be lamenting its loss. Interior decoration seems to have become a lost art over the last century.
 
