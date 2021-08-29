 Skip to content
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
csb

The night the fires in Santa Rosa started in 2017 a nearby hillside here caught on fire from a truck pulling a trailer dragging its chains and throwing sparks. Cal Fire was on it with a helicopter dumping water and a fixed wing plane dropping retardant. It was out within thirty minutes. They potentially saved a lot of lives and property. When it does work, it works well.

It was close enough that I watched the entire operation from an upstairs window from start to finish.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun to photograph though
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iron Maiden - Flight Of Icarus (Official Video)
Youtube p4w2BZXL6Ss
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But they can help put it out by peeing on the fire as well as their planes. Just saying.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: But they can help put it out by peeing on the fire as well as their planes. Just saying.


csb

A guy I know had rented a Uhaul truck to move and it caught on fire under the hood. He had to piss so he popped the hood, jumped up on the bumper, and pissed the fire out.

/csb
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great support for ground crews trying to save structures.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I named my fire-fighting plane "Sex Panther."
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People still don't understand what's happening," Castellnou said. They judge the effectiveness of the response to a fire "on the amount of surface burned or houses lost. Instead of as a change happening to the landscape, and asking how we are adjusting or helping that to happen or accepting that."

Yes, that's the goal in responding to a fire. To stop it from burning buildings. If you just "accept" the "change", then you're no longer responding to the fire.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Dane Cook really is worthless...I knew it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks cool, but has to go back to airport and refill on the ground. Takes like 6 hours to turn around.
Not really worth using for anything but really cool photo ops.

bushplane.comView Full Size

These are a lot more effective... can refill from most any water source and can continuously drop payloads every 15-20 min. Can be very effective.
And no they dont scoop up scuba divers.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image image 318x159]
Looks cool, but has to go back to airport and refill on the ground. Takes like 6 hours to turn around.
Not really worth using for anything but really cool photo ops.

[bushplane.com image 520x300]
These are a lot more effective... can refill from most any water source and can continuously drop payloads every 15-20 min. Can be very effective.
And no they dont scoop up scuba divers.


The fire retardant drops can be useful on smaller fires. I was upwind of a few hundred acre fire that would have spread into Zion if they hadn't dropped 3 planeloads of retardant on it, using it early meant they didn't have to struggle to evacuate all the tourists from that very crowded area with 1/3 exits blocked.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a severely dangerous job. I tip my hat to those guys.

Years ago my aunt, who lives in fire country, caught pics of a firefight plane, as it's wing came off. She had (since burned up in a fire) pics of those guys spiraling to their death. Good times.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's a severely dangerous job. I tip my hat to those guys.

Years ago my aunt, who lives in fire country, caught pics of a firefight plane, as it's wing came off. She had (since burned up in a fire) pics of those guys spiraling to their death. Good times.


We need anonymous drone water bombers. Swarms. That can fly, refill and recharge as needed, 24-7

Circle fire on a screen. Hit "go"

Might be expensive as hell, but seems like the perfect project for the military industrial complex now (or at least some of the funds that have traditionally gone to them)
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
chewd:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks cool, but has to go back to airport and refill on the ground. Takes like 6 hours to turn around.
Not really worth using for anything but really cool photo ops.

That critter and several others like it, a couple made from old L10-11's, DC10's and at least one C-130 saved the boy's bacon at the Bootleg Fire just a few weeks ago. They were out daily for a couple of weeks at least. I'm pretty sure that a 4-6 hour turnaround for them isn't a serious problem. They are "area denial" tools. Their purpose is to slow the fire front down so crews can get in there and cut fire lines along the treated areas. They can handle multiple drops, their time on-station is several hours and they can remain in the air for on call drops for a long time.

Fark user imageView Full Size

These are a lot more effective... can refill from most any water source and can continuously drop payloads every 15-20 min. Can be very effective. And no they don't scoop up scuba divers.

Difficulty: They need a large lake available near the fire itself. At the Bootleg fire for example, the nearest lakes were all high-alkaline and rather shallow, so they couldn't be used as a refill source. There is still at least a 2 hour cycle for refueling, they can only handle one or two drops per flight, and the time they can stay on station is much less.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Squik2: iron_city_ap: It's a severely dangerous job. I tip my hat to those guys.

Years ago my aunt, who lives in fire country, caught pics of a firefight plane, as it's wing came off. She had (since burned up in a fire) pics of those guys spiraling to their death. Good times.

We need anonymous drone water bombers. Swarms. That can fly, refill and recharge as needed, 24-7

Circle fire on a screen. Hit "go"

Might be expensive as hell, but seems like the perfect project for the military industrial complex now (or at least some of the funds that have traditionally gone to them)


It would be possible to set up a system like that, probably for the cost of just a couple of B-2 Bombers. If we can spend $1 Billion each to build aircraft that are essentially single-use and too expensive to risk in combat in any case, we can build a semi-automated system to hit fires in a swarmed system such as you describe.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
tl;dr

Basically, what the article says is that for small and medium fires, water drops help a lot; for big wildfires they are too slow and the turnaround time is too long.

Which, if you have lived in wildfire country for any length of time, is not news or even surprising; also the fact that tankers are mostly useless: at night, in high winds, or anywhere there are high-tension lines that prevent the drop.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The trick is to get on top of the fire before it's size diminishes the efficacy of fire planes.

The other trick is to start control-burning, a LOT. You want fire breaks to be criss-crossing these high-fuel areas BEFORE you need them.
 
