(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 852: "Warm It Up".
posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Warm It Up

Description: Take a photo with dominant warm hues (reds, yellows, oranges, etc.).

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Bee inside.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

No masking, the flower was photographed against a light pad.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



Sunrise,Pelican
Carolian Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



'49 DeSoto
/Denver, NC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  



/Chinese Lantern
/Belmont, NC
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

October 2003 in Western Colorado.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Festival in Abacha, Anambra State, Nigeria
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Montreal
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Abacha
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fire in the Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Imperial Moth by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cave Formation by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunflowers where I live.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Vintage FFA Jacket at the Perry County Fair.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Historical Fairview Church near New Germantown, Pennsylvania.
 
gorrck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baobab trees - link goes to full sized image
https://flic.kr/p/2bX2Q9J
 
gorrck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rockfish - link goes to original image
https://flic.kr/p/2mdXo7x
 
peachpicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Campfire
https://flic.kr/p/2kWBXyC
 
