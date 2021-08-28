 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "The headline on this story was changed ... from 'Harvesting your own seed is one of gardening's great pleasures' to 'Harvesting the seed of a favourite plant is one of gardening's great pleasures' to avoid any ambiguity"   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Correct either way
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gripping story, Subby.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ nice
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Fark user image image 850x528]

/ nice


That guy needs to see a doctor
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But where is the ambiguity?  It's over there, in a box.

/Gavin Millarrrrrrrrrrr was not talking to Nevil Shunt
 
brilett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ouch!

threshing
1.
separate grain from (a plant), typically with a flail or by the action of a revolving mechanism.
"machinery that can reap and thresh corn in the same process"
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
N.A.S.A. - The People Tree (ft. David Byrne, Chali 2na, Gift Of Gab, Z-Trip) [Official Music Video]
Youtube 631W6DGjdgQ
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brilett: Ouch!

threshing
1.
separate grain from (a plant), typically with a flail or by the action of a revolving mechanism.
"machinery that can reap and thresh corn in the same process"


Some people pay good money for that sort of thing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brilett: Ouch!

threshing
1.
separate grain from (a plant), typically with a flail or by the action of a revolving mechanism.
"machinery that can reap and thresh corn in the same process"


"Yes, anything. Did I farking stutter? biatch."
             -Abraham Lincoln
 
