 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AVAVAV)   It's called fashion, look it up   (avavav.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, The Return, Rate of return, free returns, Return, business days, date ofdelivery, free shipping, return cost  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 6:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which SCP is this?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would love to see someone walk in those.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love this meme

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I would love to see someone walk in those.


Probably more stable than regular high heels.

Also, I got this sign up pop-up, apparently frog is in fit autumn:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.