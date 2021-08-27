 Skip to content
 
(Green Bay Press Gazette)   Hypocritical Chick-fil-A cow spotted in McDonald's drive thru   (greenbaypressgazette.com) divider line
7
•       •       •

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like a 12 piece chicken nuggets with mustard sauce and a milkshake...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their nuggets are better. And the sauces way better.  Only thing good about HateFilA is Their  🧇 🍟
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sitting in a Burger King one day, having my lunch, about six McDonalds employees came in. I just had to ask them why. One of them told me that if you eat there every time you work you get a bit tired of it. They just needed a change.

Seeing a cow at chick-fil-A is pretty strange.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Their nuggets are better. And the sauces way better.  Only thing good about HateFilA is Their  🧇 🍟


I couldn't speak to any of that. I haven't been to a McD's since the 90s and have never been to a Choke-Fil-A.

I do think it's funny that those beeves got to see where they will eventually wind up: back in the drive-thru.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I was sitting in a Burger King one day, having my lunch, about six McDonalds employees came in. I just had to ask them why. One of them told me that if you eat there every time you work you get a bit tired of it. They just needed a change.

Seeing a cow at chick-fil-A is pretty strange.


On the other hand, if you work in a restaurant you can get whatever food you want, made hot and fresh, and however you like it. You go to a different restaurant and you take the shiat that was sitting under the warmer for an hour.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ass-cow
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: daffy: I was sitting in a Burger King one day, having my lunch, about six McDonalds employees came in. I just had to ask them why. One of them told me that if you eat there every time you work you get a bit tired of it. They just needed a change.

Seeing a cow at chick-fil-A is pretty strange.

On the other hand, if you work in a restaurant you can get whatever food you want, made hot and fresh, and however you like it. You go to a different restaurant and you take the shiat that was sitting under the warmer for an hour.


This Burger King was actually pretty good. They always gave me fresh food.
 
