(Guardian)   Covid cases in the UK are 26 times higher than they were this time last year   (theguardian.com) divider line
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's because they don't have ivermectin over there.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just flew back to the UK from Spain. Although the airline checked most of our Covid documentation there was no check at all at the UK border. Waiting to see if there is any follow-up check, as I can't believe the government IT systems are sufficiently connected to link together and verify that my family had done everything we should.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So idiots everywhere?
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

solokumba: So idiots everywhere?


The Russian, Chinese, and to a lesser extent Iranian disinformation campaigns have been very successful in the US, UK, and Germany.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The last time infections were at their current level in England was late January," said Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University. "There were around 2,300 daily hospital admissions and 1,100 deaths a day then. By contrast, the most recent daily figures for England are about 770 hospital admissions and about 80 deaths."

Re-opening was based on the idea which hospitalisations and deaths would be well down, which they are. So that's something. These figures are still a concern though, and how they will play out as the weather cools and more people face each other indoors is still troublesome.

Masking up is definitely still the go, and Poms who won't should be shunned by their compatriots.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: solokumba: So idiots everywhere?

The Russian, Chinese, and to a lesser extent Iranian disinformation campaigns have been very successful in the US, UK, and Germany.


Preaching to the saved.
 
