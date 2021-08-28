 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Mom is stripped of parenting time over refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Chicago mom, Rebecca Firlit, Firlit shares custody of her son, Firlit's vaccination status, judge, child support issues  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More of this, please.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good? That sounds good to me. Are they implying it's not good?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I miss my son more than anything."

Obviously not, you dolt.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Good? That sounds good to me. Are they implying it's not good?


Double plus good
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/coo​k​-county-judge-strips-mother-of-parenta​l-rights-over-vaccination-status
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The child is too young to be vaccinated. She is a hazard to him. This is a good decision.

And mom? You suck. Your son now knows that you don't love him enough to go get a free and safe vaccine.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg: Good? That sounds good to me. Are they implying it's not good?

Double plus good


This is only good because there's another parent in the mix. If she was a single mother, this would be an overreach.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I have a religious exemption. It's a Constitutional violation of HIPPO. The Supreme Court said you can't do this!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering the source in the link is the NYPOST to a Fox article, I really don't think it happened that way.  However, if it did, I agree with it.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read "mom is stripping".  That's all, that's the comment
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
get vaccinated, you idiot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. In Oregon they'd just make the dad pay more in child support because of the risk she incurred to the child.

/half joking
//only half
///my brother has some fuuuuuun stories...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the love of all things holy, get the shot.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  FTFA "I miss my son more than anything.

Quit lying, you narcissistic attention whore
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "I miss my son more than anything."

Obviously not, you dolt.


Profile lines:
My son is my world!
Never get between a mama bear and her cub!
If you can't accept me at my worst you don't deserve me at my best!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
True story:. I JUST had a court case three weeks ago similar to this

My ex wife is an idiot.  My 16 year old son wanted the vaccine, but she was refusing....so I took her to court. (We share 50/50 custody, but she has to agree to medical shiat).

My son actually laughed at her...bc he told her she should get vaccinated, and according to him, he said "She just went on this weird tirade about Biden blocking some pipeline and stuff.  I told her that has nothing to do with covid, but she just kept ranting about Biden so I gave up."

Court took less than 10 minutes.

Judge to me: so you've been an ER nurse in a trauma unit for 22 years now?

Me:. Yes.

Judge to my son: And you want the vaccine correct? And you are...uh...16?

My son: yes and yes.

Judge to my ex: And you argue with your Trauma ER nurse ex over medical matters concerning your child why exactly?  Seems as though you'd be grateful his father is trained on just such things and would take the advice of a licensed medical professional."

My ex: (proceeds to explain her conspiracy theories until the judge cuts her off.

Judge: that's enough.  I'm ruling in favor of your son and your ex, and am transferring domiciliary status to your ex with unilateral decision making authority on all medical matters concerning your son.  Dismissed."
 
JonPace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You crazies realize children have an almost zero chance of dying from Covid, right? And that the flu is significantly nore deadly than covid?

lol and you all pretend to be the "party of science"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: weddingsinger: Bootleg: Good? That sounds good to me. Are they implying it's not good?

Double plus good

This is only good because there's another parent in the mix. If she was a single mother, this would be an overreach.


"Only single parents are allowed to murder their children with disease" is certainly an opinion.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JonPace: You crazies realize children have an almost zero chance of dying from Covid, right? And that the flu is significantly nore deadly than covid?

lol and you all pretend to be the "party of science"


You're trolling right?  I hope so, because there is NO way you are actually serious.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet her previous "reactions" to vaccines are little more than her feeling like crap for a day after getting a flu shot?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Bootleg: Good? That sounds good to me. Are they implying it's not good?

Double plus good


Uhhh... it seems you're suggesting the judge's decision is orwellian? Please tell me I'm misinterpreting.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: More of this, please.


It is awful isn't it?
How did things come to this?

There is a point that is reached eventually where people just have to learn for themselves. You try to tell them, pay them, force them, punish them to do the RIGHT THING for their own good. But they won't, and they will take innocent people down with them.

Americans are dead set against measures used in other societies of different times and places. Shunning. Forced quarantining. Execution. Maybe Americans will use the law to protect innocents, but honestly, people do not want to even do that. Society has already paid a huge price for the "liberty" of morons.

So let's have nature sort them out. People seem to think that is fine, so let it roll. Let nature do our dirty work while we sit back and cheer, either quietly or loudly, while the grim reaper takes care of the problem for us.

There is no acceptable alternative, apparently, so maybe this qualifies as guilt free carnage that everyone can enjoy. It is awful and horrible, but people do find it so satisfying, don't they?

So we pump our fists and say "More of this please!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: How much you wanna bet her previous "reactions" to vaccines are little more than her feeling like crap for a day after getting a flu shot?


Too many people don't understand that such a reaction is to be expected, and it's also not nearly as bad as getting the disease it's supposed to prevent.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All Cook County judges are voted in.
/he sounds like a smart judge
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JonPace: You crazies realize children have an almost zero chance of dying from Covid, right? And that the flu is significantly nore deadly than covid?

lol and you all pretend to be the "party of science"


Per the CDC, in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 112 deaths of children between the ages of 5 and 17.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/spotlights/20​2​0-2021/pediatric-flu-deaths-reach-new-​high.htm

A total of around 35,000 Americans die each year from the flu.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​2​018-2019.html

Have we surpassed that yet with covid? I'm just asking questions here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JonPace: You crazies realize children have an almost zero chance of dying from Covid, right? And that the flu is significantly nore deadly than covid?

lol and you all pretend to be the "party of science"


Go say that to the mom's and dad's of the kids who have died. 🙄
 
2fardownthread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The judge is making a civilized decision. It would be extreme in normal times. These are not normal times.

What is the probability of a small child dying in a car crash? MINISCULE.

But we have decided, as a society over a long period of time, that child seats are mandatory. It is a public safety issue. A health issue. And it might save the life of one child in a million, but society decided that it is worth imposing fines and sanctions on parents who do not use child seats.

What is the probability of a small child dying of COVID19? MINISCULE.

But society has to protect the child if nobody else will. Sorry, but this is not a parenting decision. It is a public health issue. The judge is striking a blow for civilization, and should be supported, even if one sympathizes with the parent.
 
