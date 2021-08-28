 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Afghan boy ends up in Florida. Claims he's not from there   (local10.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Florida, 10-year-old boy, son of a South Florida professor, United States, five-year-long adoption journey, first time, Dr. Bahaudin Mujtaba, Nova Southeastern University  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Orlando if he's lucky
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has he not suffered enough?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida?

Poor bastard
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you imagine the hell this child has seen. Bodies piled to the ceiling. Wave after wave of sick cultist zealots. Corruption in every facet of local government.


I hear Afghanistan is pretty bad too.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moving from Afghanistan to Florida is like going from one Hell to another.

/poor kid
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We just landed a couple of families in Missoula. I think they will like it there.
I mean, after their entire lives have been destroyed, and they've been traumatized as fark, maybe they can heal in Missoula.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Orlando if he's lucky


Or Key West.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And over here is an alligator playing scrabble with a homeless meth addict. You must wear pants while going through an In and Out drive through or and this is very important, no matter what, never follow any directions that Ron DeStantis gives you. In fact do the opposite"
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Moving from Afghanistan to Florida is like going from one Hell to another.

/poor kid


Kid's been adopted by a professor from a well regarded university in a blue part of the state.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fargin iceholes

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving from Afghanistan to Florida seems like a downgrade,...or a lateral move at best.
 
Iggie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He shoulda taken that left turn at Albuquerque.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to be very disappointed if Matt Gaetz doesn't adopt him and call him Nestor2
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [media.npr.org image 850x637]


whazzzup!


Wassup Elian
Youtube gc0TVQfRuYM
 
GreenSun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dad: Son, you must know of my secret identity... FLORIDA MAN.

Afghan Boy: NOOOOOOOO!!!!!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iggie: He shoulda taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


Anyone else hear this in their head as "Al Ba Quirky"?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look out, Witch-King of Angmar.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Moving from Afghanistan to Florida seems like a downgrade,...or a lateral move at best.


Yeah, Florida is known for it's beheadings, honor killings, bombings and abject poverty.
The beaches are littered with women in burkahs who weren't allowed to drive themselves there.

Mocking Florida for being weird is one thing.
Equating it to Afghanistan is ridiculous.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No man deserves to be relocated to Florida.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.