(Patheos)   They should have prayed harder   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
52
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A typical demonstration of the Power of Prayer.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The use of the word despite at the start of the article is interesting.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FA
FO
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God answers all prayers, this time the answer was: "Too late for the vaccine now, bro."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Instead, they celebrated the virus as a way for God to draw people to Himself..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  More of this needs to happen quicker.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the least they could do.  Literally.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He didn't die DESPITE praying and fasting. He died BECAUSE that's all he did.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God has a lot going on.
He's got an entire universe to run.
Get the vaccination he made available, wear a mask like the smart people he created told you to.
He has already given you so much, why are you pushing your luck whining for more?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes... yessssss... more of this. Feed my insatiable hunger. Feeeeed meeeeee.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I feel totally owned. For at least the 2nd time today!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anthony Jeselnik Thoughts And Prayers - Virtue Signaling On Social Media
Youtube PTmCxbcRXs4
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x497]


Aaaaaaameeeeeeeeennnnnnnn.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An atheist web site? That is SO unbiased.
 
minnkat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And once again.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great article for Friendly Atheist.

Though... Was it targeted towards atheists wavering in their atheism, as in "hey here's another datapoint for those of you still on the fence"  or is it more "haha look how right we are. Those idiots. We are so much smarter, this feels good". Or is it "let this be a warning to any of you backsliding part time atheists - this is what awaits you if you slack off now"
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: FA
FO


2021 in America is the year of FAFO.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prayer - it's the least you can do.

Literally.

/Should have worn a damn mask
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, to pull Patton Oswalt completely out of context, "Good. The species just got stronger."
 
HempHead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL God answered my prayers
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: An atheist web site? That is SO unbiased.


Maybe get your info from a religious web site? I mean, the admins and contributors are dead or quarantined but you'll still feel edgy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HempHead: God works in mysterious ways.


Yeah, but only if you don't understand math, otherwise god works in extremely predictable ways.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: An atheist web site? That is SO unbiased.


You know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sub Human: God answers all prayers, this time the answer was: "Too late for the vaccine now, bro."


He also says "Nope" much of the time...
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: An atheist web site? That is SO unbiased.


What, you think he's not really dead?  He didn't have Covid?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pehvbot: HempHead: God works in mysterious ways.

Yeah, but only if you don't understand math, otherwise god works in extremely predictable ways.


img-cdn.tnwcdn.comView Full Size

You can always count on him to bet the hard way that's for sure
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another one? This is getting to be a daily occurrence.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tim Parsons, the pastor, passed on...

Oh well, nevermind.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of my wife's aunts is fasting because her son joined a cult.  And I'm like:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Another one? This is getting to be a daily occurrence.


It's the second one today. So far.

It's becoming an hourly occurrence. And they still won't get it.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bazinga.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xrayspx: One of my wife's aunts is fasting because her son joined a cult.  And I'm like:

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 355x200]


Sounds to me like they're both in dangerous cults, just different ones.
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
renaissancebroad.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: chuggernaught: Another one? This is getting to be a daily occurrence.

It's the second one today. So far.

It's becoming an hourly occurrence. And they still won't get it.


And these are just the somewhat-famous ones. One of these antivaxxer assholes must be dropping dead in the US every few seconds at this point.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope the church organist play this song at his funeral:
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their donation page won't take 19 cents.
I was going to send thoughts, prayers and $0.19.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: An atheist web site? That is SO unbiased.


Oh go back to writing another check for Jim Bakker
 
