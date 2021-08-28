 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) Mr Conklin calls a Saturday school session to begin the semester and the students protest, Liz and George make a contest out of a camping trip and Clark and Batman search for the missing Lois Lane   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - School on Saturday - 1/29/1950 - Mr Conklin decides to start the new semester on Saturday, but he'll be in big trouble when the head of the school board comes to visit and sees the students there.

My Favorite Husband - Be A Pal - 6/18/50 - Liz hears a speaker at the Women's club who says the best way to have a happy marriage is to be interested in everything her husband is.  Parts of this script found its way into 2 I Love Lucy episodes, the first season "Be a Pal" and the 2nd season "The Camping Trip".

Superman - Dr. Bly's Confidence Gang - Parts 5 to 8 of 13 - 9/11 - 9/14/45 - Clark, Batman and a cop are looking for Lois, who disappeared during an amusement park boat ride as well as Jimmy and Robin......errr Dick Grayson who disappeared after the ride, they then spot the man who Jimmy identified as the fake amusement park publicity agent, but who was in reality the head of a confidence gang who is trying to pin a murder on Lois
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WTF gives here?  You start extra innings with a man on 2nd???
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Dick doesn't seem real good at the whole 'secret identity" thing.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Dick doesn't seem real good at the whole 'secret identity" thing.


Neither does Clark, and he should know better.  Then again, we're talking about a crack reporting staff here at the Daily Planet.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: WTF gives here?  You start extra innings with a man on 2nd???


I heard about that = it's supposed to speed things up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, OMB did "The Breakfast Club" before John Hughes.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: WTF gives here?  You start extra innings with a man on 2nd???

I heard about that = it's supposed to speed things up.


Well, the Red Sox got a 3 run homer courtesy of that guy on 2nd, the Indians have the bases loaded with 2 outs courtesy of the man on 2nd and are a base hit away from tying it up.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, Walter is a Hobbit?

/Second breakfast
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: WTF gives here?  You start extra innings with a man on 2nd???


That started last year.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lorelle: wooden_badger: WTF gives here?  You start extra innings with a man on 2nd???

That started last year.


Which shows you just how much baseball I haven't been watching.
 
