(Twitter)   Caleb Wallace now more empty calories for the leopards   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least he doesn't have worms!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Well at least he doesn't have worms!


He will soon.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But how could anyone have seen this coming?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Well at least he doesn't have worms!


Soon a different kind.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...

Remember kids:  In Ayn Rand Fight Club/Fetish Corps. the third rule is 'no one has a safe word'...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the MAGA points that he won transferable to his children?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Are the MAGA points that he won transferable to his children?


If Covid counts as MAGA points, then yes.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Are the MAGA points that he won transferable to his children?


Hopefully his kids will hold MAGA world responsible for their father's death.  If anyone in this story deserves sympathy it is them.  They didn't choose to have an idiot for a father.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean he was probably a pretty unpleasant dude, but I still feel terrible for those poor kids.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. Feel sorry for those kids. He really farked them over. And now his wife is a single mom.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of these people even look healthy! This guy was easily 50 pounds overweight, why the fark would he consider himself someone who could "handle" Covid? Jesus Christ, I was prediabetic so I lost 60 pounds and even though I'm not fat anymore I was still terrified! I used to have a comorbidity!

This is madness.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gah, his wife is pregnant and STILL isn't vaccinated, though she says she'll get the shot after the baby is born.

MADNESS!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's largely a Republican epidemic now in the United States.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: It's largely a Republican epidemic now in the United States.


Except for all the kids and collateral damage being caused by anti-vaxxer assholes, I say please proceed.

You wanted a death cult, and you got one.

Enjoy!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Ker_Thwap: Are the MAGA points that he won transferable to his children?

Hopefully his kids will hold MAGA world responsible for their father's death.  If anyone in this story deserves sympathy it is them.  They didn't choose to have an idiot for a father.


Hah.

Nope. They're gonna hold the liebuhruls responsible for poisoning him because COVID is an imaginary hoax.

Honestly feeling we are this close to some sort of a pogrom over this. Probably would have happened if Trump hadn't survived.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Gah, his wife is pregnant and STILL isn't vaccinated, though she says she'll get the shot after the baby is born.

MADNESS!


Well then she's just as big an idiot as he was. She's going to end up catching covid and end up having to have an emergency C-section.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw talk radio host Marc Bernier on the pile too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Throw talk radio host Marc Bernier on the pile too.


How many farking talk radio hosts do we have in this country? That's like the 100th I've heard of dying from Covid.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to update sorryantivaxxer.com.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance, plague rat!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wellbuy.jpg
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Damn. Feel sorry for those kids. He really farked them over. And now his wife is a single mom.


Single mom?  How irresponsible can you get?        I hope she has a job and isn't just looking for handouts.

/s
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Lsherm: Gah, his wife is pregnant and STILL isn't vaccinated, though she says she'll get the shot after the baby is born.

MADNESS!

Well then she's just as big an idiot as he was. She's going to end up catching covid and end up having to have an emergency C-section.


Already there are stories about mothers and their babies dying. Idiots.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Throw talk radio host Marc Bernier on the pile too.


I wonder if anyone's running a Wiki or something of all the antivaxxer public figures who have died of COVID so far?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 750x500]


Not quite undefeated. That Cardinal Burke bastard managed to slip past Gritty somehow.
 
Corvus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why don't they consider the medical treatment for it "tyranny' too?

Why only prevention is?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Circusdog320: Well at least he doesn't have worms!

He will soon.


No no no. Soon the worms will have him.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Ker_Thwap: Are the MAGA points that he won transferable to his children?

Hopefully his kids will hold MAGA world responsible for their father's death.  If anyone in this story deserves sympathy it is them.  They didn't choose to have an idiot for a father.


On the other hand, no longer being raised by this towering shiatnugget is probably the best thing that ever happened to them.
 
Corvus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: I hope she has a job and isn't just looking for handouts.


Actually they already had been looking for handouts. When he got sick he was asking for money.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, ain't that just too bad.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd love to see sites like GoFundMe ban all COVID related beg-a-thons. You refuse to get vaxxed and now want others to pay your bills? No! You reap what you sowed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Ivo Shandor: Throw talk radio host Marc Bernier on the pile too.

How many farking talk radio hosts do we have in this country? That's like the 100th I've heard of dying from Covid.


Ever kick around AM radio once in a while? You hear some of Gods chosen people
 
Corvus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I did a calculation a few days ago.

Roughly now 60% who die now from Covid are Republicans, 20% are independents and 20% are Democrats.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks - Laughing - The Money Pit - YouTube
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
