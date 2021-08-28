 Skip to content
 
(berkeleyside.org)
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wild, wild stuff.

Sounds like a male Karen (a Chad?) won our and deep-sixed a respected member of the community.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My sister-in-law works for an extremely expensive private school in Ohio. This tracks. Rich parents do not have anything approaching reasonable perspective when it comes to their children.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crabby parents
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not craw, craw!

The Craw
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.


At which point I realized he was an 8 foot tall crustacean from the Paleozoic era, and then his mom asked me for about tree fiddy
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: My sister-in-law works for an extremely expensive private school in Ohio. This tracks. Rich parents do not have anything approaching reasonable perspective when it comes to their children.


Mom used to work for one of those. were fine, but the parents... good lord.

She left that nut house and spent the rest of her teaching years in Title I schools where she felt like she made a real difference for the kids. Every now and then one of them sees her in public years later and tells her how they graduated from college. It always makes her day.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.

At which point I realized he was an 8 foot tall crustacean from the Paleozoic era, and then his mom asked me for about tree fiddy


Gotdamn lochness monstah!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom was just mad they were caught

/still suing for tree fiddy
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.


Dad is nuts, looks like, not mom.

Great way to teach an entire school of children to hate Jews, dumbfark parent.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DID he have a crustacean ancestor? Because then her complaints might be warranted.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eravior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.


During the first couple of paragaphs, I checked the URL to make sure I wasn't reading The Onion. Got to that part and had to confirm again that the article wasn't satire.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Through the many decades that he has been with Crowden, Brad's style and pedagogical philosophy have not changed, but Crowden's values and priorities apparently have."

This could also be interpreted as "this guy has been singling out students for humiliation for years and is finally being called on it"

I really wish they had the full quotes of what was actually passed along to the students in the article instead of small snippets.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll get you NEXT TIME, Professor Gadget!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheReject: "Through the many decades that he has been with Crowden, Brad's style and pedagogical philosophy have not changed, but Crowden's values and priorities apparently have."

This could also be interpreted as "this guy has been singling out students for humiliation for years and is finally being called on it"

I really wish they had the full quotes of what was actually passed along to the students in the article instead of small snippets.


Given how many people are resigning in solidarity, I'm going to assume it's the rich-biatch parents trying to toss their weight around.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image image 425x317]


"What the Fark are robster craws?"
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fano: namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.

At which point I realized he was an 8 foot tall crustacean from the Paleozoic era, and then his mom asked me for about tree fiddy


I'd be asking for some drawn butter and some privacy. Can't imagine a tail that large would be clean eatin'.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Snow(flake) crab.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The parent complaining over the claw story needs a little
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.

Woop woop woop!

scott4long
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheReject: "Through the many decades that he has been with Crowden, Brad's style and pedagogical philosophy have not changed, but Crowden's values and priorities apparently have."

This could also be interpreted as "this guy has been singling out students for humiliation for years and is finally being called on it"

I really wish they had the full quotes of what was actually passed along to the students in the article instead of small snippets.


Hey, at least you tried, right?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: TheReject: "Through the many decades that he has been with Crowden, Brad's style and pedagogical philosophy have not changed, but Crowden's values and priorities apparently have."

This could also be interpreted as "this guy has been singling out students for humiliation for years and is finally being called on it"

I really wish they had the full quotes of what was actually passed along to the students in the article instead of small snippets.

Given how many people are resigning in solidarity, I'm going to assume it's the rich-biatch parents trying to toss their weight around.


You calling me out? It is ON!
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bertuccio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image image 425x317]


Like these?

Frederf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a good thing I'm not anti-Semitic (but after that story who knows!) as I doubt I could keep up with the tomes of lore required. ...crustacean DNA...
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lack of adversity makes your shell thin.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frederf: It's a good thing I'm not anti-Semitic (but after that story who knows!) as I doubt I could keep up with the tomes of lore required. ...crustacean DNA...


I can't say I'm up on all the racist lingo either, but what I'm understanding is that Jewish people don't eat shellfish because it would be cannibalism.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The parent told Crowden he was pulling his son out of the school

OK, I suppose reason3able...

and threatened to sue - demanding two years of free tuition, free homeschool and French tutors, compensation for his son's emotional distress, assistance with getting his son admitted to another private school and a change of his grade from a B+ to an A- in Johnson's class.

You can go and r**e yourself with a pair of gardening shears.

Twice.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
. . .  demanding two years of free tuition, free homeschool and French tutors   . . .

Give them two years of French Taunters:
Holy Grail 2nd french taunting
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image image 425x317]

Like these?

[drmcninja.com image 792x1152]


That is hysterical! Source?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gonegirl: namegoeshere: Okay I was expecting the class to have had a student with ectrodactyly, and the teacher had made a lobster crack. Which would have been bad.

This is much more f*cked up.

The parent was also furious that his Jewish son was made the protagonist of the "lobster boy" story, arguing that a joke that the boy probably "had a crab or crayfish somewhere back in his ancestry" was evidence of Johnson's "thinly veiled antisemitism" because the sentence connected the boy's violent behavior to his crustacean DNA.
"Humiliating a young boy on the verge of puberty by calling him a crustacean and referring to his 'lobster claws' at a time already complicated with fears and ambivalence about body image andsexuality is utterly shocking from any adult, let alone the Head of School and English teacher," the parent wrote.

Yeah, mom is nuts. This poor kid.

Dad is nuts, looks like, not mom.

Great way to teach an entire school of children to hate Jews, dumbfark parent.


Yeah, very much not anti-Semite, and still not, but god damn this guy isn't helping his cause.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lobster Sticks to Magnet!
carkiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  demanding two years of free tuition, free homeschool and French tutors   . . .

Give them two years of French Taunters:
[YouTube video: Holy Grail 2nd french taunting]


Star Wars épisode V L'Empire contre attaque bande annonce vf
French Tauntaun?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dave2042: [Fark user image 425x416] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have to ask, is this from a Japanese show of some kind?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, fun fact, California lobsters don't have claws.

englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you think this is abuse and bullying as opposed to mindless bad taste....

The teachers used to beat us black and blue in Catholic school in the 80s. And they picked on the ones who were already getting beaten at home because they knew the parents wouldn't complaint. Remember being sent home in year 5 with massive welts and bruises because of pulling a student away from the teacher's lap for him leaning over and touching his desk (that teacher subsequently got jailed for you'll never guess what, go on, bet you can't guess).

My father only complained because he saw it as his job to beat the living shiat out of me. He said as much to me on multiple occasions. farking cop. Glad the old bastard got put in the forever box last Saturday. I drank some very good champagne and had the best nights sleep in years.

90s came around and non-harmful corporeal punishment was the rage. No more hitting, but pressure points, ear rubbing between fingers, various other PT kind of things. Still painful, still pointless, all it did was reinforce reinforce me authority figures are bad and will abuse their power for their own ends.

Correct minor, easily correctible infractions by teachers. Punish major ones and failures of character that harm students. That's the sensible thing to do.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AAAAAhahaha*gasp*hahaha..hehe..woo
maybe the next generation of these worthless rich farks will be so thin-skinned that they will lay down and die, and then where will we get our chamber music?

oh but did i say next generation?
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: Bertuccio: Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image image 425x317]

Like these?

[drmcninja.com image 792x1152]

That is hysterical! Source?


http://drmcninja.com

Dr. McNinja is genius level stupid humor.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: Bertuccio: Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image image 425x317]

Like these?

[drmcninja.com image 792x1152]

That is hysterical! Source?


Google "Dr.McNinja". It's an older webcomic, no longer updating.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: [Fark user image 425x317]


The whole story is just idiotic...Every adult involved in it is an a-hole in some way or another..
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

englaja: If you think this is abuse and bullying as opposed to mindless bad taste....

The teachers used to beat us black and blue in Catholic school in the 80s. And they picked on the ones who were already getting beaten at home because they knew the parents wouldn't complaint. Remember being sent home in year 5 with massive welts and bruises because of pulling a student away from the teacher's lap for him leaning over and touching his desk (that teacher subsequently got jailed for you'll never guess what, go on, bet you can't guess).

My father only complained because he saw it as his job to beat the living shiat out of me. He said as much to me on multiple occasions. farking cop. Glad the old bastard got put in the forever box last Saturday. I drank some very good champagne and had the best nights sleep in years.

90s came around and non-harmful corporeal punishment was the rage. No more hitting, but pressure points, ear rubbing between fingers, various other PT kind of things. Still painful, still pointless, all it did was reinforce reinforce me authority figures are bad and will abuse their power for their own ends.

Correct minor, easily correctible infractions by teachers. Punish major ones and failures of character that harm students. That's the sensible thing to do.


Just because you think you had it worse then doesn't mean they don't have it bad now. Systematic humiliation by people in positions of power absolutely needs to be addressed.
 
