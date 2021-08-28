 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   They recalled my car once because the owners manual had an error about how to jump the battery (the dealership put a sticker over the wrong text) but Tesla's autopilot keeps slamming into stuff and it isn't turned off in a recall?   (fox13news.com) divider line
23
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Autopilot is never going to work well because current AI/Machine Learning routines are very good at solving specific problems well, and very poor at solving general, previously undefined problems. By the time they've actually built a model that can handle unexpected edge cases as well as a human, the model is going to be massive. That's not even getting into the fact that Tesla's are not collecting anywhere near the same amount of information as a human.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Autopilot is never going to work well because current AI/Machine Learning routines are very good at solving specific problems well, and very poor at solving general, previously undefined problems. By the time they've actually built a model that can handle unexpected edge cases as well as a human, the model is going to be massive. That's not even getting into the fact that Tesla's are not collecting anywhere near the same amount of information as a human.


As someone who recently retired from a core technology supplier to the industry, I would like to add:

Yep.

The current approach to AI generally, including ADAS, is fundamentally flawed. It's based on the premise that if you can throw enough compute at enough data, AI will emerge. And the problem is, the ML models they are building do not fail gracefully when faced with something outside the training set; they fail catastrophically.

AI/ML is heading for another "AI winter", and will only emerge from it when researchers accept that it's necessary to combine the brute force of ML with the hard work of building domain-specific models.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't they just push out an update to fix it?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought the whole concept of synthetic vision is that it should be better than human vision. Then Tesla removed the radar sensors from their vehicles. How is that better than a human? At least the radar could bounce underneath the car ahead to find out if traffic is stopping.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Can't they just push out an update to fix it?


And by fix I mean if not an actual, proper fix, then at least crippling it enough to be safe.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No car that is available for sale to anyone should have autopilot. Ever.

Stop trying to remove the driver from the equation. Stop trying to remove personal responsibility. It doesn't make cars safer. It doesn't make anyone safer. It gives lazy people the ability and the opportunity to use a corporation as a scapegoat for their laziness. Tesla should fark off with this bullshiat. Seriously.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Im sure this is right down the road

Right after skynet nukes us all.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Im sure this is right down the road

Right after skynet nukes us all.


It won't need to. It will just make everyone run a stop light at the same time.
 
xsarien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The AutoPilot that comes free with every Tesla is bog standard lane-keeping and traffic-aware cruise control. It's horribly named and people assume it's smarter than any implementation of the same feature on every other car on the market; I'm shocked Tesla hasn't been forced to rename it. "Autopilot" is writing checks the system simply can't cash.

/ Same with "Full Self-Driving," tbh
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i've seen drivers look both ways and pull out right into a car that was the same color as the road. it might be cheaper and easier to invent a grid / line type of guidance mechanism instead of a computer pilot. just keep motorcycles and go karts away from big machines.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the driver wasn't paying attention. Cop car with flashers should be obvious to an AI system. I guess not.
US gov. is already looking into crashes into emergency vehicles, at night, on Autopilot. One more for the list.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get why anyone believes Tesla's autopilot works or is a good idea at all.
Everytime it fails, it's all over the news.
How would anyone with 2 braincells to rub together believe Tesla's bs.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I thought the whole concept of synthetic vision is that it should be better than human vision. Then Tesla removed the radar sensors from their vehicles. How is that better than a human? At least the radar could bounce underneath the car ahead to find out if traffic is stopping.


I think the problem with radar is parabolic objects look way bigger than they are. So a hubcap or bottom of a soda can look huge. You also get bouncing radar off overpasses and stuff.  So they added in code where they basically ignored non moving objects.

So after running into enough stopped vehicles, Tesla said they'll use cameras because those can tell what is stopped fire truck or overpass.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/slate.co​m​/technology/2021/08/teslas-allegedly-h​itting-emergency-vehicles-why-it-could​-be-happening.amp
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I thought the whole concept of synthetic vision is that it should be better than human vision. Then Tesla removed the radar sensors from their vehicles. How is that better than a human? At least the radar could bounce underneath the car ahead to find out if traffic is stopping.


Tesla's model doesn't even include audio. When you are driving, if you hear tires screeching or a loud bang from outside the car, you will instinctively take your foot off the pedal while you search for the source of the sound. That's just not something any of the "self-driving" car routines even check for. So they aren't better. They are demonstrably worse.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: No car that is available for sale to anyone should have autopilot. Ever.


Ever is a very long time. Today no. In 20 years, who knows? If all cars were AI driven, there would be no traffic and no accidents.
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My current ride (21 TLX) has adaptive cruise, and to me that is well and good enough automation. I gotta admit its pretty damn nice on the interstate. goes up when it needs, goes down when it needs.

but I still pay attention. feet at the pedals, hands on the wheel.  hell I think my early 90's cavalier had cruise control; why would you trust a machine to make life and death decisions in the heat of the moment?
 
Herbie555
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The solution to making this shiat "work" is to constrain the problem set/domain.

Take all the Fastpass/Carpool lanes and turn them into machine-drive only lanes.  Put up k-rail in the places that don't have it so that once you're in the lane, the machine just has to stay between the lines and follow the leader.  The only time machine drive works is in the machine-drive lane.  To exit the machine-drive lane means the driver must take control.

THIS much is doable.  "Solving" for a domain that includes downtown LA, the I-5, and rural Virginia all at the same time is... ambitious.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If all cars were AI driven, there would be no traffic and no accidents.


Until a kid in a dark-grey hoodie chases a ball into the street.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Can't they just push out an update to fix it?


if(goingToHitSomething){
  Don't;
}
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen drivers look both ways and pull out right into a car that was the same color as the road.


That's one reason I wanted a car in a color that stands out.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
man someone just barfed that up. look at that, is there anything in this image that is supposed to "sell" it?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xsarien: The AutoPilot that comes free with every Tesla is bog standard lane-keeping and traffic-aware cruise control. It's horribly named and people assume it's smarter than any implementation of the same feature on every other car on the market; I'm shocked Tesla hasn't been forced to rename it. "Autopilot" is writing checks the system simply can't cash.

/ Same with "Full Self-Driving," tbh


Actually, it's perfectly named.  On a plane, autopilot maintains speed, altitude, and heading.  It's not for collision avoidance.  It's not for terrain. It's not for storms with downdrafts or updrafts.

Autopilot on a plane is just 3d cruise control.

I'd much rather a system that just maintains speed based on my choice and the speed of the car in front of me, and keeps it between the lines, than some overengineered garbage that can't tell a plastic bag from a bird from a squirrel from a larger animal from a human from a car.

Also, making your cop cars hard to see has consequences.  Put the lightbulbs back in the licence plate holder and run some reflective.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sucks to be them. They probably have the Virgin Auto Pilot and not the Chad FSD. I love my Full Self Driving. It rocks me to sleep when it changes lanes by itself, then nudges me away with a soft tone. It's fantastic for heavy traffic!  I'm all caught up on all my shows by the time I hit 285. The only thing missing is the Wine Cooler and Drink Dispenser.

I even have a 'Relax' seat setting that is super comfy for road trips and movie watching. I flip the switch for Auto Pilot, hit relax, grab my pipe and watch the other drivers look soooo busy and worried.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

