(Zillow)   Designer: How do you feel about some zebra pattern as an accent? Homeowner: Sure, I guess. Designer: BRING ME THE HERD   (zillow.com) divider line
70
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also too...

If the movie 'GIANT' were made today.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands
in Midlands


Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: [Fark user image 425x319]


This was my first thought as well!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you have all your taste in your mouth, this is the house in which you will dwell.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."
Yup.

Yup.


Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/12​1​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands

Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.


The communal shower was kinda weird, unless it's right off the pool.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Bathia_Mapes: eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands

Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.

The communal shower was kinda weird, unless it's right off the pool.


True. but I kind of liked the design
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tax rolls show the former owner was one Navin R. Johnson.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/


What's with this stuffed animal fetish? Living in a places like these would give me the creeps.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: GardenWeasel: Bathia_Mapes: eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands

Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.

The communal shower was kinda weird, unless it's right off the pool.

True. but I kind of liked the design


Slab marble isn't that expensive and it gives a nice feel to a shower area.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/


Heh. Used to go by that place all the time. Far less hideous from the street.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/

Heh. Used to go by that place all the time. Far less hideous from the street.


It's two or three blocks from the house I grew up in.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MIDLAND'S FINEST LUXURY ESTATE!

Dear God, if that's Midland's finest luxury estate I'd hate to see its least finest.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do so many rich people have such godawful taste?  My basement apartment is more classily appointed than this nonsense.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet this asshole paid to go to Africa and shoot every one of those animals.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: capt.snicklefritz: aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/

Heh. Used to go by that place all the time. Far less hideous from the street.

It's two or three blocks from the house I grew up in.


Small world. Lived by 195th and Townline for a few years.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/


Hemorrhoids and taste buds - interchangeable parts ...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be afraid the hunter in Jumanji would get me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they went back in time to the 80's and raided my closet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooh that looks like fun!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x312]

Ooh that looks like fun!


it's a great setup for... group activities.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x312]

Ooh that looks like fun!


Fun for the whole family
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lovely room of deaths
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole gauche decor has been covered. Filling several swimming pools in the middle of a desert is yet another crime.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: MIDLAND'S FINEST LUXURY ESTATE!

Dear God, if that's Midland's finest luxury estate I'd hate to see its least finest.


The least finest is the $250,000 double-wide in the trailer park about 100 yards northeast on the map.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those chairs are pretty gnarly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x312]

Ooh that looks like fun!


Honestly that was the only part where I said "ohh that's nice!" But I also have a tiny shower and would love more room, so any shower that I can stick my hands out and not hit a wall is enticing.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why does the laundry room table have a mirror top? Is that some kind of weird sex thing?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Bathia_Mapes: GardenWeasel: Bathia_Mapes: eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands

Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.

The communal shower was kinda weird, unless it's right off the pool.

True. but I kind of liked the design

Slab marble isn't that expensive and it gives a nice feel to a shower area.
[Fark user image image 425x636]


Very silkwood. 💯😻
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The owner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man. You couldn't pay me to live in Midland.
/
Does the house come complete with a girl stuck in a well?
 
phishrace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a house near me with a giraffe that's not nearly as tacky as this one.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$2.3 million for a place in Odessa Texas? The view there must be spectacular. Probably doesn't even have a cricket pump in direct view of the ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...property
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We've found Sidney Powell's house.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More proof that money can't buy taste.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Why does the laundry room table have a mirror top? Is that some kind of weird sex thing?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


dude, if I can afford that joint and have to do laundry, I'm busting out some pretty primo lines.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

allears: aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/

What's with this stuffed animal fetish? Living in a places like these would give me the creeps.


Wasn't there some dude who got caught farking an Elmo doll recently?  A stuffed zebra fetish seems mild compared to that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
French Chateau tacky meets Kenya hunting lodge....Not good...It's going to need a lot of good ju-ju
to get out the bad vibes from all those dead animals..And even the farking laundry room is tacky..
How is that even possible to make a utility space so tacky?? Dead parrots and fake flowers with your laundry?
Sure why not..

This looks like something T-rump Jr. would would choose as a decor..
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I bet this asshole paid to go to Africa and shoot every one of those animals.


Recently read Parts of The Golden Bough where the author traces the impacts of our ancestors beliefs in primitive magic and how it echos through our literature and customs.  Totemic magic beliefs explain a lot of our practice of mounting stuffed heads.  We're all a surprisingly thin step away from our prehistoric ancestors in how we behave.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: allears: aimtastic: GardenWeasel: I didn't look at the address but when I saw the pics I thought "This is so garish it has to be in Texas."

Yup.

Get a load of this one in the Chicago suburbs - bad taste knows no borders:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/121​21-187th-St-Mokena-IL-60448/5415100_zp​id/

What's with this stuffed animal fetish? Living in a places like these would give me the creeps.

Wasn't there some dude who got caught farking an Elmo doll recently?  A stuffed zebra fetish seems mild compared to that.


he's a repeat offender, one of my faves.

That one, and the guy that nailed a dead dog in front of a kindergarten; that's next level shiat.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Bathia_Mapes: eurotrader: That is what I picture a trailer park lottery winner picking as a decorating theme. Trumpian tacky style
in Midlands

Right down to the very ornate china in photo #64.

Do like that shower in pic #28, though.

The owners are probably stoney broke and have spent all their lottery winnings, which is all too uncommon. That is assuming it was the source of the money used to build & decorate the house.

The exterior of the house and some of the interior isn't too bad, but most of the rooms need to be gutted and re-decorated to un-tacky them.

The communal shower was kinda weird, unless it's right off the pool.


I think this house was intended to be a brothel.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The room with the random giraffe is just....like "I ordered all these safari mounts but I ran out of room".

I like it. The random giraffe. But that other room is scary.

There's a local gun shop that is just filled with mounts that the owner has killed in his many years of hunting. First time I went in there I was taken aback, it felt like they were all staring at me. Judging.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pool could use some more deck space...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is a swinger house
//not that I would know
///3
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got a Jumanji vibe
 
chaotey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x312]

Ooh that looks like fun!

it's a great setup for... group activities.


This looks like some weird swinger getaway.

Why do people with lots of money have the worst taste?
 
