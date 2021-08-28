 Skip to content
 
(Newshub NZ)   As New Zealand's complete lockdown continues, police are forced to break up an anti-lockdown protest. Due to their hard work and diligence, no deaths, injuries or arrests   (newshub.co.nz) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most NZ protest ever.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to have actually seen the graphic before the video started autoplaying.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure both protesters left quietly after a stern talking to.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: The most NZ protest ever.


I did not notice a single reference to Second Breakfast or Elevensies.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There wouldn't have been any deaths or arrests in the US either.

Might have been a couple of injuries from over enthusiastic high fiving of the protesters.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are ones of us!  ONES!
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're all on Ivermectin over in NZ...

sheepcentral.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for the Fact it was in the middleirdle of nowhere, I would totally live there. The leadership is sane (let's see trump handle an earthquake in the middle of a press conference), gorgeous topography, and no deadly creatures like Australia!
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If it wasn't for the Fact it was in the middleirdle of nowhere, I would totally live there. The leadership is sane (let's see trump handle an earthquake in the middle of a press conference), gorgeous topography, and no deadly creatures like Australia!


I moved here from the US in 2014. I loved California (Santa Cruz/SJ) and only moved here because of my Kiwi wife, but it was a decision I do not regret.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but really, you only need like a nine volt battery to taser hobbits.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oooh, that Ted Sandyman!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Minogue had his TASER at the ready I'm sure.
 
gaspode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If it wasn't for the Fact it was in the middleirdle of nowhere, I would totally live there. The leadership is sane (let's see trump handle an earthquake in the middle of a press conference), gorgeous topography, and no deadly creatures like Australia!


Its pretty amazing, I never regret moving here from the UK all those years ago for a second.

But DAMN buying things that come from overseas is a pain in the ass and expensive. That's pretty much the only downside.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The best part is that he admitted his purpose and had to be moved along. When no one else turned up I would have admitted defeat and slinked away, in which case it would have just been a protest that never happened and never make the news.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If it wasn't for the Fact it was in the middleirdle of nowhere, I would totally live there. The leadership is sane (let's see trump handle an earthquake in the middle of a press conference), gorgeous topography, and no deadly creatures like Australia!


Being in the middle of nowhere is a plus to me.
 
