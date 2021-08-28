 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Like the Grand Canyon but in Minnesota   (strangesounds.org) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Extreme weather, Grand Canyon, North Dakota, Storm, Red River of the North, Consequence of the extreme drought, Severe weather, 2006 albums  
•       •       •

1591 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beans be slumpin, yo
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Plowing through your bean field
Poking your hay
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby missed an opportunity for a Climax joke.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Underground stream dried up
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's what happens when you pump your aquifers dry.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hobnail: Subby missed an opportunity for a Climax joke.


Subby just couldn't get it right.

Climax Blues Band - Couldn't Get It Right (Top of the Pops)
Youtube FRVSSwJYqh0
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Near Climax, Minnesota

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fracking nearby?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like melting permafrost to me.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we're going to need to bring lutefisk, hot dish, and Hamm's?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bean field collapses

Oh, snap!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this doesn't affect the lutefisk supply.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uff da. Your going to have to get your cousin Michael to bring his truck. Tell him we need to get the field out of the ditch
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: That's what happens when you pump your aquifers dry.


No, this was just a river bank sliding into the river, and the mud deposited floodplain moving with it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Subby missed an opportunity for a Climax joke.


Probably couldn't find it
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed opportunity for "roll that beautiful beam footage joke"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: hobnail: Subby missed an opportunity for a Climax joke.

Probably couldn't find it


You win.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: So we're going to need to bring lutefisk, hot dish, and Hamm's?


This calls for some high class stuff like Special Export
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till you see the size of the woodchuck that dug the tunnel!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL-F fracking

/I see that's covered.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what's up with the local tv anchor? He sounds like Jim Carrey intentionally over-acting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for moving inland.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been to Intercourse and Paradise, PA, at first I thought frustrated Minnesotans had named their town "Near Climax."  Was disappointed to find that it was just plain old "Climax."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to Aitkin before I got to Remer. Finally got to Climax.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Manitoba and our July was the most dry (dryest? driest?) since records have been taken - 150+ years. This is the result of that. The world is burning, yo.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand Canyon? It's 25 feet.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Looks like melting permafrost to me.


It's just a calving dirtberg.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people on that site range from loony nazi to Utterly Loony nazi.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the Grand Canyon!

No, it doesn't.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thamike: Grand Canyon? It's 25 feet.


It appeared overnight just like the other Grand Canyon when god made it
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp gas from a weather balloon caused the soil displacement. Now, if you'll just look at this...

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard about a Climax in a crack, but not the other way around
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Subby missed an opportunity for a Climax joke.


Worse than that, Fertile is only thirty miles away. With a little work he might have managed to get to "Fertile woman feels earth move near Climax."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means war!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Having been to Intercourse and Paradise, PA, at first I thought frustrated Minnesotans had named their town "Near Climax."  Was disappointed to find that it was just plain old "Climax."


Nine months later, you will be in Newborn.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya you don't see that everyday ya know.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So much for moving inland.


If you were moving to get away from floods, you don't want to go anywhere near the Red River. It runs north, and the land around it is flat as a pancake. Fargo/Moorhead has levies, and they need them. Every year.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: It's a mystery why this happened!

Later: It's right next to a river.

Huh. Quite the mystery.
 
Royale With Cheese
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that place anything like Climax, Michigan?
 
Royale With Cheese
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Grand Canyon for ants, maybe; what is this?
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like the Grand Canyon but in Minnesota

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thamike: Grand Canyon? It's 25 feet.


Yeah, but for those 25 feet, it's identical.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My money is on a couple of chipper rodents who are currently thrashing in a canning factory to the tune of Raymond Scott's Powerhouse
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: Like the Grand Canyon but in Minnesota

[Fark user image 640x360]


I was going to suggest the space between Michelle Bachmann's ears.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone check if there was a large gas release in the area?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.