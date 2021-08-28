 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Florida Man demonstrates fight or flight response   (twitter.com) divider line
78
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's a joke is this clown.

I notice the video stopped right after a certain guy showed up.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy is why tazers exist.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am going to guess that drugs were involved
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Come to Florida they say. The beaches are wonderful they say. Resorts. Restaurants. Weather.

Notice how they never say anything about the people.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: I am going to guess that drugs were involved


The "drug" is called alcohol. Airport security is working the way it is supposed to. If that was a black guy they would have been following him from his first sip of beer, and shot dead at the beginning of the video.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody had a sawed off baseball bat handy?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All he needs is a pair of sunglasses worn on the back of his head and he's a perfect asshole.  So close.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once he picked up the stanchion, I think it was absolutely time to put him down. You'll note the bald guy in the blue hoody who was moving in to do exactly that. And I'd bet 20:1 he knew he would have no problem subduing him.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No cop or security around for miles. All those men terrified of him.

Let the angry white male have his way.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Nobody had a sawed off baseball bat handy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope he has fun walking home to Boston.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully that guy took a few taser blasts to the nutsack after the cameras were turned off.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old time bartenders used to have a sawed off baseball bat underneath the bar to handle troublemakers or thieves.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: What's a joke is this clown.

I notice the video stopped right after a certain guy showed up.



Heh heh.

I LOL'd when he knocked himself down. That was performance art bullsh*t. He had plenty of opportunities to be a tough guy and you could see him "pull his punches." Asshole.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.


You misspelled shotgun
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.

You misspelled shotgun


Or a good solid punch to the stomach. That will incapacitate somebody quicker and longer and it's a pretty big target. It always works if your opponent isn't expecting it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Narrator: Nah, he's not dark enough to be "scary."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.

You misspelled shotgun

Or a good solid punch to the stomach. That will incapacitate somebody quicker and longer and it's a pretty big target. It always works if your opponent isn't expecting it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously. Punching somebody in the head is always iffy, and the hard human skull can break your hand or bruise your knuckles severely. It's not like in the movies when the hero punches the villain out in one blow and doesn't fark up his hand .
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Time for Terry Tate Airport Linebacker.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The No Fly list should be for people like this.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The retractable barriers are expected to make a full recovery.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we see a follow-up link or story about the asshat's legal jeopardy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.

You misspelled shotgun

Or a good solid punch to the stomach. That will incapacitate somebody quicker and longer and it's a pretty big target. It always works if your opponent isn't expecting it.


Yes, there is training that can be used in those situations.
Once he picked up a weapon his ass needed to be pinned.

My parasympathetic response is to fight.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup on the results of the man-child having a tantrum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All he needs is a pair of sunglasses worn on the back of his head and he's a perfect asshole.  So close.


I bet he drives a BMW
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy needed five or six guys to bum rush him and just beat his ass. Would have done him some good.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea if this guy was drunk or not but this is yet another example of why the sale of alcohol should be completely banned at the airport and onboard planes.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why he wasn't shot. Oh. Right.

/why didn't he just obey their commands?!?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy has never been in a fight in his life.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I have no idea if this guy was drunk or not but this is yet another example of why the sale of alcohol should be completely banned at the airport and onboard planes.


Last time I took a flight, a passenger who was probably afraid of flying was drunk AF waiting to board the plane, you could see it easily. At least she wasnt an angry drunk.

I bet if you banned alcohol in airports, a lot fo people afraid of flying wouldnt fly.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally argued with a post and lost.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to hear what happens to him, that's not acceptable.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: No cop or security around for miles.


But at least no one got on a plane with 3.5 ounces of shampoo.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else expecting this to be a story about Donald Trump dodging reporters hard questions and/or federal prosecution?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: The No Fly list should be for people like this.


He probably already is on whichever airline he had a reservation on. MIA might "trespass" him, too. So, assuming he flies home, it will probably be out of Fort Lauderdale. Or he gets to experience the majesty of Greyhound.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I hope we see a follow-up link or story about the asshat's legal jeopardy.


And how he will whine about not being able to pay his legal fees. I really would have liked to have seen him get taken down, must be nice to be a white ahole and abuse the privilege.

/White.
// Not an ahole
/// Just a jerk
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A ten-cent paper mask for a few hours was too inconvenient, but now a criminal record and having to drive everywhere for the rest of his life is worth it.

Make sure the windows are rolled up tight for the Hawaii trip!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wonder what he shiat his diaper and threw a tantrum over
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Airport security"?  Funny, I only saw one clown's ass hit the floor.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That said: good headline, subby.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: namegoeshere: The No Fly list should be for people like this.

He probably already is on whichever airline he had a reservation on. MIA might "trespass" him, too. So, assuming he flies home, it will probably be out of Fort Lauderdale. Or he gets to experience the majesty of Greyhound.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Godscrack: No cop or security around for miles. All those men terrified of him.

Let the angry white male have his way.


They're not "terrified."

They're calculating that there's a significant potential risk to getting involved and absolutely no benefit. So why on earth would you, when you know security is on their way?
 
redmid17
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A ten-cent paper mask for a few hours was too inconvenient, but now a criminal record and having to drive everywhere for the rest of his life is worth it.

Make sure the windows are rolled up tight for the Hawaii trip!


Even for not reading the article this is pretty bad
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.

You misspelled shotgun

Or a good solid punch to the stomach. That will incapacitate somebody quicker and longer and it's a pretty big target. It always works if your opponent isn't expecting it.


A quick three-finger stab to the throat, in this case just as hard as you can, is also very effective. Then while they're wheezing and clutching their throat with their eyes bugged out, a palm strike under the bottom of the nose.

Or so I have read.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: This guy is why tazers exist.

You misspelled shotgun

Or a good solid punch to the stomach. That will incapacitate somebody quicker and longer and it's a pretty big target. It always works if your opponent isn't expecting it.


That's a big if.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Come to Florida they say. The beaches are wonderful they say. Resorts. Restaurants. Weather.

Notice how they never say anything about the people.


Your account says you're not new here, but your post says otherwise.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Despite all his rage he is still just a rat in a cage.
 
neongoats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why isn't someone killing him? Someone should start killing him more better faster.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.