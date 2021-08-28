 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Firefighters unable to start fire to fight fire due to rain   (globalnews.ca) divider line
jman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its like ray-ie-yaaaayne on your fye-er day...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day, but it was your day to start a fire
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whelp

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh, I've seen both.

James Taylor - Fire And Rain (BBC In Concert, 11/16/1970)
Youtube _1nKGVDhQ60
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Firefighters fighting fire with fire fired after fire firefighters fighting with doesn't fire.
 
