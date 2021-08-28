 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Legacy.com)   She punched bigots before it was cool   (legacy.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 6:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My sincere condolences to her associates, fans, friends and family.

/She was a tough cookie. 🇺🇸
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So first she gets into a fistfight with the racist bus driver, and then she "began driving to bus stops around the city and offering rides to Black citizens so they wouldn't have to take the bus."

Punching Nazis is only a possible first step. The real heroism comes in the proactive and constructive follow-up to the nazi-punching.

/100 years
//pink coffin
///this lady rocked
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was I not told her story before now?

//don't answer that.
//RIP Lady I would not be worthy to buy a beer for, but I woulda bought her one anyway
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looked all over for a phot of James Blake, but all I found was stills from some UK show lampooning him.

Aside from his obvious moment in History, he seems to have done a good job erasing himself from memory.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
R.I.P.  great one.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Commenting on the event afterwards, Blake stated, "I wasn't trying to do anything to that Parks woman except do my job. She was in violation of the city codes, so what was I supposed to do? That damn bus was full and she wouldn't move back. I had my orders. I had police powers-any driver for the city did. So the bus filled up and a white man got on, and she had his seat and I told her to move back, and she wouldn't do it."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I understand we have quite a few recently vacated statue pedestals
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, there's this one line in James Blacke's wiki that is truly chock full of lols.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_F​.​_Blake

He worked as a bus driver for Montgomery City Bus Lines until 1974 when he learned his first born was transgender

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obviously she was hard to kill. And showed that when the cause is right, some people can be above the law. She was out for justice, fueled by a fire down below.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: Commenting on the event afterwards, Blake stated, "I wasn't trying to do anything to that Parks woman except do my job. She was in violation of the city codes, so what was I supposed to do? That damn bus was full and she wouldn't move back. I had my orders. I had police powers-any driver for the city did. So the bus filled up and a white man got on, and she had his seat and I told her to move back, and she wouldn't do it."

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


That image isn't him. That's from that UK skit I was talking about earlier.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we going for a Stephen Segal trifecta?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bslim: Commenting on the event afterwards, Blake stated, "I wasn't trying to do anything to that Parks woman except do my job. She was in violation of the city codes, so what was I supposed to do? That damn bus was full and she wouldn't move back. I had my orders. I had police powers-any driver for the city did. So the bus filled up and a white man got on, and she had his seat and I told her to move back, and she wouldn't do it."

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

That image isn't him. That's from that UK skit I was talking about earlier.


Oh shiat, fits him perfectly though :)
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Are we going for a Stephen Segal trifecta?


Hmmmmmm

*I'llallowit.gif*
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Oh, there's this one line in James Blacke's wiki that is truly chock full of lols.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_F.​_Blake

He worked as a bus driver for Montgomery City Bus Lines until 1974 when he learned his first born was transgender

[Fark user image image 850x478]


From your link:

Commenting on his death, [Rosa] Parks said, "I'm sure his family will miss him."

Probably not, though.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Megathuma: So first she gets into a fistfight with the racist bus driver, and then she "began driving to bus stops around the city and offering rides to Black citizens so they wouldn't have to take the bus."

Punching Nazis is only a possible first step. The real heroism comes in the proactive and constructive follow-up to the nazi-punching.


Whenever it's safe to stop I always roll down my window to offer rides at bus stops.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.