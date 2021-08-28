 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flickr)   Caption these youngsters   (live.staticflickr.com) divider line
12
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 1:01 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Mom, he's repeating everything I say!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you two don't stop that fighting I'm going to turn this stream right around!
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't break it, HE did!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But he hit me back first!voting enabled, sorry
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mom, he called me ursinine!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honest mom, there was plenty of toilet paper when I was in there!
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now with 100% more voting enabled!

ChibiDebuHage: We don't like looking at it either, but if you hadn't taken all our ivermectin for your runny nose, his butt wouldn't still full of worms, dad!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"He started it"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Can we have foolish nature videographer for dinner again?"
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really, truly, I bearly touched him!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't tempt me, kids. I brought you into this world, I can sure as hell take you back out.
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.