(NYPost)   Where do I get the train to New Haven? Track 19. Where do I get the train to Albany? Track 19. Where is the subway? Track 19. Where is Track 12? Track 19   (nypost.com) divider line
31
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't come to New Haven. Stay away. Please. For the love of god. STAY. AWAY!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I went through the new terminal a few weeks ago.  It's...not much better.  Going down to the tracks is still a race for a one-person wide escalator, there's still no seating for people unless you have a ticket, and any of the places you might have gotten food has been moved.  On the plus side it's brighter and seems more open.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Catch 22
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Track 29

Best Line From Young Frankenstein - Shine
Youtube 0ZLPJuy9oyQ
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do I get the train to New Haven? Track 19. Where do I get the train to Albany? Track 19. Where is the subway? Track 19. Where is Track 12? Track 19

I dunno, third base?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which track is "Comfortably Numb" ?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Track 29

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ZLPJuy9​oyQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


PUT. ZE CANDLE. BACK!

also:

BLUCHER! (whinny clop clop)
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon me boy. Is that the cat that chewed your new shoes?
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh no! Anyways.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: whither_apophis: Track 29

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ZLPJuy9​oyQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

PUT. ZE CANDLE. BACK!

also:

BLUCHER! (whinny clop clop)


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x478]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fools will say, "it's a glitch in the matrix!" when it's just a glitch in the train station's departures computer announcement software.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fools will say, "it's a glitch in the matrix!" when it's just a glitch in the train station's departures computer announcement software....


... controlled by the matrix.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AthensBoy: Jake Havechek: Fools will say, "it's a glitch in the matrix!" when it's just a glitch in the train station's departures computer announcement software....

... controlled by the matrix.


Follow the white rabbit...
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9


I get that reference.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, I had enough of that "19" bullshiat from the gunslinger.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Covid has infected mass transit itself?  Oh my Dog!
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fools will say, "it's a glitch in the matrix!" when it's just a glitch in the train station's departures computer announcement software.


The British Reptilian guy is trying to make that his next thing.

It's so f*cking dumb, I'm sure it'll be a hit.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Steely Dan - Hey Nineteen 1981 HQ
Youtube 8NNn6Fc_R6E
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe it's like one of those European overnight trains where it goes some distance and then splits up.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To lodge a complaint, go to El station 7 1/2 and follow the third rail
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You leave the Pennsylvania station 'bout a quarter to four
Read a magazine and then you're in Baltimore
Dinner in the diner, nothin' could be finer
Than to have your ham and eggs in Carolina
When you hear the whistle blowing eight to the bar
Then you'll know that Tennessee is not very far
Shovel all the coal in
Gotta keep it rollin'
Woo woo Chattanooga, there you are
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"hey, why the fark am I in Hogwarts? I thought this was the Hounslow train."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, on the Clash's London Calling album, Track 19, (the 'unlisted track')?  "Train In Vain"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theteacher: Don't come to New Haven. Stay away. Please. For the love of god. STAY. AWAY!


Well, it's certainly Boola.  But is it Boola Boola?  That's what I want to know.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

whither_apophis: Track 29

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ZLPJuy9​oyQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Chattanooga Choo Choo - Glenn Miller Orchestra
Youtube -XQybKMXL-k
 
