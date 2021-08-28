 Skip to content
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans can't not turn everything into a racist shiatshow.
News at 11
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you want to integrate neighborhoods, put jobs in them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they are "love letters" to a seller in a real estate transaction, and they are used by that seller to determine whether they want to sell based on race, then yes.  They are.

Otherwise, they're just one more ploy to bring emotion into a business transaction in order to gain an advantage, and apparently successful.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We wrote a "love letter" (though this is the first I'm hearing it referred to that way) when we bought our house based on the advice of our realtor, even though I thought it was stupid.  In the letter, they got that we were a heterosexual married couple with a dog but no pictures or other racial indicators.

This discussion makes me wonder though.... does the Civil Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, etc. apply to private sales?  If not couldn't some dumb racist sell to the highest white offer with no legal repercussions?  And even if the realtor doesn't facilitate the "love letter" what is to stop prospective buyers from sending one themselves?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Breaking this down to a smaller scale.  I got a lot of "love letters" when I moved and sold a lot of crap on Craigslist.

I thought it was a low class manipulative technique that most people weren't very good at, and it made me less likely to want to sell to that person.

Dear Ker_Thwap, I'm responding regarding the set of snow tires on wheels that you have for sale.  My disabled, cancer ridden son needs a set of snow tires on wheels!  His daddy used to sing him lullabies next to a set of snow tires on wheels just like yours!  Could we have them for free, and maybe could you deliver them to me, I'm only an hour's drive away!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My nephew did that and I have no idea what they put in it. Seems like you're giving up a lot of info for a house.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Breaking this down to a smaller scale.  I got a lot of "love letters" when I moved and sold a lot of crap on Craigslist.

I thought it was a low class manipulative technique that most people weren't very good at, and it made me less likely to want to sell to that person.

Dear Ker_Thwap, I'm responding regarding the set of snow tires on wheels that you have for sale.  My disabled, cancer ridden son needs a set of snow tires on wheels!  His daddy used to sing him lullabies next to a set of snow tires on wheels just like yours!  Could we have them for free, and maybe could you deliver them to me, I'm only an hour's drive away!


Dear Ker_Thwap,
I never thought this would happen to me...
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Breaking this down to a smaller scale.  I got a lot of "love letters" when I moved and sold a lot of crap on Craigslist.

I thought it was a low class manipulative technique that most people weren't very good at, and it made me less likely to want to sell to that person.

Dear Ker_Thwap, I'm responding regarding the set of snow tires on wheels that you have for sale.  My disabled, cancer ridden son needs a set of snow tires on wheels!  His daddy used to sing him lullabies next to a set of snow tires on wheels just like yours!  Could we have them for free, and maybe could you deliver them to me, I'm only an hour's drive away!


Oh God, all the time when I used to sell shiat on eBay.

Dear Aimtastic, I see that you just had a listing end at $45 for a vintage Def Leppard t-shirt. My brother is the biggest Def Leppard fan in the world and is also dying of all the cancers. Please can you fark over the person who agreed to pay you $45 and give it to me for free?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That seems so wierd to me.

Selling in Toronto, we generally had a.meeting with the people and their realtors doing thenofferi g. When we bought we met at a Tim Hoetons (eh!) And our realtor and there's went back and forth between tables. When we sold, one offer was over the phone, one came in and offered in person. They lowballed their opening a lot and I would have just said "get out you sanctimonious jerks thats insane" but thats why you have a realtor, because those people later met our target price and got the house.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: We wrote a "love letter" (though this is the first I'm hearing it referred to that way) when we bought our house based on the advice of our realtor, even though I thought it was stupid.  In the letter, they got that we were a heterosexual married couple with a dog but no pictures or other racial indicators.

This discussion makes me wonder though.... does the Civil Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, etc. apply to private sales?  If not couldn't some dumb racist sell to the highest white offer with no legal repercussions?  And even if the realtor doesn't facilitate the "love letter" what is to stop prospective buyers from sending one themselves?


I believe it entirely depends on the nature of the private sale. As an example, there is an orthodox jewish neighborhood in town, and they only will sell to other orthodox jews. The houses are never listed on the market, and no realtors are used. I don't think there is much anyone can do about this.

Once you list to the public, that is where I believe the rules come in to play.

/Pretty sure that neighborhood has some lawyers in it who'd know
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And here comes the flood of poorly reworded civil war letters from the front lines?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give me the money it's worth.  I don't care about bullshiat stories.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Americans can't not turn everything into a racist shiatshow.
News at 11


Everything is a racist sh*tshow, so it's not like they have to try.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is a dick pic considered a "love letter"?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dear home seller,

You have a product I want, I have cold hard cash. That's how this transaction works

Yours truly
Dude with money who wants to buy your house.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Is a dick pic considered a "love letter"?


If it's small it's a punctuation

If it's big it's a romantic novel.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Dear home seller,

You have a product I want, I have cold hard cash. That's how this transaction works

Yours truly
Dude with money who wants to buy your house.


Sold!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: " Starting in January, a real estate agent must reject any communication that would reveal the buyer's race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or familial status, according to the new law."

You left out dog lover or cat lover.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tansa: Hoban Washburne: We wrote a "love letter" (though this is the first I'm hearing it referred to that way) when we bought our house based on the advice of our realtor, even though I thought it was stupid.  In the letter, they got that we were a heterosexual married couple with a dog but no pictures or other racial indicators.

This discussion makes me wonder though.... does the Civil Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, etc. apply to private sales?  If not couldn't some dumb racist sell to the highest white offer with no legal repercussions?  And even if the realtor doesn't facilitate the "love letter" what is to stop prospective buyers from sending one themselves?

I believe it entirely depends on the nature of the private sale. As an example, there is an orthodox jewish neighborhood in town, and they only will sell to other orthodox jews. The houses are never listed on the market, and no realtors are used. I don't think there is much anyone can do about this.

Once you list to the public, that is where I believe the rules come in to play.

/Pretty sure that neighborhood has some lawyers in it who'd know


Also, do you really need a double kitchen for yourself? Normally installing a second kitchen in a permitting nightmare. I almost don't blame them for wanting to keep the limited supply of kosher houses withing the community of those who need it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Breaking this down to a smaller scale.  I got a lot of "love letters" when I moved and sold a lot of crap on Craigslist.

I thought it was a low class manipulative technique that most people weren't very good at, and it made me less likely to want to sell to that person.

Dear Ker_Thwap, I'm responding regarding the set of snow tires on wheels that you have for sale.  My disabled, cancer ridden son needs a set of snow tires on wheels!  His daddy used to sing him lullabies next to a set of snow tires on wheels just like yours!  Could we have them for free, and maybe could you deliver them to me, I'm only an hour's drive away!


you describe the Craigslist experience perfectly. every farking time I have tried to sell on Clist with "firm price" some d bag shows up and offers half the selling price. I've even had people not show up when I was giving away an outdoor furniture set for free. when we lived in Ohio it was the worst. one day when i was selling a basic cigarette making machine for $10 a guy showed up with under $8 in change. Clist is the absolute worst selling experience i have had online.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?


I've seen far too many people in Facebook, and even coworkers in real life, get all uppity about how the people whom they sold their house to are renovating it.

They take great offense that the new owners are either clearly not happy with their design choices, or the callousness at how the owners are throwing out memories they made by ripping out bushes they planted, or some other activity that involved the family and created memories for them.

They take that shiat as a personal attack. No joking or exaggerating here.

So the "love letter" is preemptively setting the seller's mind at ease by assuring them that you won't change a thing.

Allegedly.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for racism, people wouldn't know what to complain about.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Is a dick pic considered a "love letter"?


What about "text-Mexing," which is when you send a picture of your junk from the bathroom of a Chili's To-Go?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: Americans can't not turn everything into a racist shiatshow.
News at 11


Woke Americans can't not turn everything into an imagined racist shiatshow
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?


And that's exactly how it should work. You put the house on the market for the price you want, and the first person to meet that price gets the house. This crap these days with people bidding above the selling price is crap, if you want to go that route then have an auction and take your chances.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?

I've seen far too many people in Facebook, and even coworkers in real life, get all uppity about how the people whom they sold their house to are renovating it.

They take great offense that the new owners are either clearly not happy with their design choices, or the callousness at how the owners are throwing out memories they made by ripping out bushes they planted, or some other activity that involved the family and created memories for them.

They take that shiat as a personal attack. No joking or exaggerating here.

So the "love letter" is preemptively setting the seller's mind at ease by assuring them that you won't change a thing.

Allegedly.


Counterpoint: f*ck the former owners, as anything that happens to something they no longer own isn't at all their goddamned business.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Bslim: Americans can't not turn everything into a racist shiatshow.
News at 11

Everything is a racist sh*tshow, so it's not like they have to try.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?

I've seen far too many people in Facebook, and even coworkers in real life, get all uppity about how the people whom they sold their house to are renovating it.

They take great offense that the new owners are either clearly not happy with their design choices, or the callousness at how the owners are throwing out memories they made by ripping out bushes they planted, or some other activity that involved the family and created memories for them.

They take that shiat as a personal attack. No joking or exaggerating here.

So the "love letter" is preemptively setting the seller's mind at ease by assuring them that you won't change a thing.

Allegedly.

Counterpoint: f*ck the former owners, as anything that happens to something they no longer own isn't at all their goddamned business.


Dude, I'm totally on your side here, and agree wholeheartedly.

If they didn't want change, they shouldn't have sold.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To sweeten the deal, their agent advised them to enclose a heartfelt letter and family snapshots, too. They felt awkward about it - "you have a sense of being judged" - so they mostly wrote about how much Bear, their 11-pound, 5-year-old Chihuahua terrier mix, would enjoy running around in the grassy backyard after living in an apartment her whole life.

Bad enough some prospective employers want farking essays explaining how you will "enhance their workplace" or some such garbage at their pointless office job, now you're supposed to right pointless letters explaining how wonderful living in the overpriced bubble market house will be? Can I do the job? Can I afford the house? God I hate people.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Same thing with employers requiring a picture with your CV.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: austerity101: Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?

I've seen far too many people in Facebook, and even coworkers in real life, get all uppity about how the people whom they sold their house to are renovating it.

They take great offense that the new owners are either clearly not happy with their design choices, or the callousness at how the owners are throwing out memories they made by ripping out bushes they planted, or some other activity that involved the family and created memories for them.

They take that shiat as a personal attack. No joking or exaggerating here.

So the "love letter" is preemptively setting the seller's mind at ease by assuring them that you won't change a thing.

Allegedly.

Counterpoint: f*ck the former owners, as anything that happens to something they no longer own isn't at all their goddamned business.

Dude, I'm totally on your side here, and agree wholeheartedly.

If they didn't want change, they shouldn't have sold.


Yeah, sorry, my counterpoint was to their argument (that you were explaining), not you. Sorry for the confusion.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: If I'm selling a house, I don't care if they turn it into a family fare themed strip club, so long as the price gets met. Who puts this emotional blackmail in the process?

I've seen far too many people in Facebook, and even coworkers in real life, get all uppity about how the people whom they sold their house to are renovating it.

They take great offense that the new owners are either clearly not happy with their design choices, or the callousness at how the owners are throwing out memories they made by ripping out bushes they planted, or some other activity that involved the family and created memories for them.

They take that shiat as a personal attack. No joking or exaggerating here.

So the "love letter" is preemptively setting the seller's mind at ease by assuring them that you won't change a thing.

Allegedly.


An architect family member was irritated when the buyers replaced a part of the entryway with the buyer's much crappier design choice and probably rightly so. Ordinarily, who cares.

One might feel sad I suppose. Ah, that was the tree we planted when Fido was a pup.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We actually did this, and we got the house, though I doubt the letter had anything to do with it.   We never communicated with them or heard a reply, it all went through the realtors.  Also we didn't include pictures or go into any particular detail, just that we fell in love with the house and wanted it.  In the end for us it was down to negotiating, and despite the hot market we actually got a few concessions but not much.   I could that being a problem through and not having any communication is probably best.  And I'm saying that as someone who will likely be a seller in another 2 - 3 years as we change properties.

The only thing I think sellers should absolutely be able to dictate is whether or not to sell to a goulish corporation like Pacaso or Blackstone / invitation homes or a traditional home buyer.    Sellers with long ties to a neighborhood may not want to fark over their neighbors with a corporate run rental or glorified timeshare.

The only thing that we were disappointed in during our purchasing process is that the seller's realtor said in the description that the buyer could keep any furniture they wanted, but before it closed the previous owner's kids came in and looted almost everything.   They did leave one really nice dresser that fit perfectly in a nook in the bedroom, as well as the bar stools for the kitchen island which were also a perfect fit.   Our realtor said that we could actually take legal action against the seller's realtor if we wanted to since they put it in writing in the description, but it wasn't worth the trouble in the end.   We ended up re-decorating with some new furniture and some good craigslist/FB finds and it turned out well, just cost a lot more sooner than we anticipated.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Love letters' from home buyers aren't love letters; that's why they put it in quotes.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Love letters?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it doesn't have to be all about dog whistles, but it absolutely can be.

I don't know if legislation is the answer, but if you told me there was a shiat ton of housing discrimination facilitated by realtors working the gray area of "comments on a showing" in that Showtime app and buyer letters, I wouldn't be surprised.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Bslim: Americans can't not turn everything into a racist shiatshow.
News at 11

Woke Americans can't not turn everything into an imagined racist shiatshow


Sounds a lot like fark these days.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wrote extensively about my parakeet named Cracker and my goose named Honky. I got the house!!
 
angryjd
‘’ now  
As if you could pass some type of law to prevent pandering to rich sentimental assholes.
 
