(CBC) Boobies (Not so) Busted: Woman owes $30k over defamation lawsuit from her negative reviews for breast implants
    Boobies, Breast, Breast implant, Plastic surgery, Defamation, Breast reconstruction, Rosa Campagna Deck, negative reviews, plastic surgeon  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake boobs are like when you want a Coke but the waiter asks if Pepsi is okay.  You think about it for a second while making that face, the one where you know you're committed to getting a soft drink but can't get the one you actually want.  So you resign you're going to make do with this cheap knock-off instead, the one that five minutes into the meal you won't even notice its not what you wanted any ways.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can belive what the doctor said in his notes, that he carefully explained to her, etc, then there's some truth that her review may have been unfair. But $30,000 seems pretty damned excessive, and not sure how much I trust a plastic surgeons word that they explained things real good when someone was paying for boobies.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake boobs:

cdn.barstoolsports.comView Full Size



Real boobs:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Online reviews still subject to defamation laws, judge says

Damn a lot of amazon reviewers better watch their back
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need photos of the aforementioned boobs to take a side. Off to read the article.
 
carkiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pectus excavatum farking sucks. That's all I really have to say here.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like her plan
( •_•)>⌐■-■

Fell flat
(⌐■_■)
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Fake boobs are like when you want a Coke but the waiter asks if Pepsi is okay.  You think about it for a second while making that face, the one where you know you're committed to getting a soft drink but can't get the one you actually want.  So you resign you're going to make do with this cheap knock-off instead, the one that five minutes into the meal you won't even notice its not what you wanted any ways.


The answer to "Is Pepsi OK?" is "No.  Pepsi is NEVER OK.  If I wanted sweetened swamp water, I would have asked for it."

However, I have found that most places that serve that Pepsi crap usually have Dr. Pepper as an alternate.  Its not as good as Coke, but then, what other cola product is?
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

PECTUS EXCAVATUM!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Campagna Deck asked Valnicek to perform her surgery despite Peterson offering to do another surgery free of charge to ensure she would be content with the outcome."

She was warned she had a physical defect. She was told to select different sizes of implants to offset the defect. She was told to return to the surgeon if the implants didn't even out or drop into place and he would operate to fix it for free.
What more did she want?
This was pretty much all her own fault.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"What does this fancy doctor with their fancy degree know!? These are my boobs!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image 425x318]
PECTUS EXCAVATUM!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She needs a talented seamstress now. I can't imagine there are  a lot of surgeons clamoring to fix her.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This ruling does not come as a surprise.  The Supreme Court already set this precedent in the landmark case of Holder v. The Itty Bitty Titty Committee.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm more of a leg and thigh man, but I'm here to make an ineffectual and probably tardy but wholeheartedly objective attempt to counter all the "fake boob" hate.

All boobs are great.  All sizes, shapes, and colors.

I never really understood my own culture's simultaneous obsession with the display of huge boobs and the simultaneous aversion to showing *any* nipple or areola.It's like if you told guys, "you can show as much penis as you have, but you can't show the glans."
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm just grateful that I'm a man and don't have to try to live up to arbitrary standards of beauty and feel the need so desperately as to get anything done in plastic.

Anyway, I have to go the gym in 26 minutes and then I'll be out exercising for the rest of the day so I don't lose muscle tone after working a desk job five days a week.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"you can show as much penis as you have, but you can't show the glans."

I mean, can you imagine the fashion trends that would produce??
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: It's not up to me to tell anyone else how to live, blah blah blah.  But, I do feel sad for the kids that will one day go to go give Grandma a hug and bounce their face off her perky faux rack.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chawco: If you can belive what the doctor said in his notes, that he carefully explained to her, etc, then there's some truth that her review may have been unfair. But $30,000 seems pretty damned excessive, and not sure how much I trust a plastic surgeons word that they explained things real good when someone was paying for boobies.


Plastic surgeons do pretty well here in the States, not sure about Canada, but $30k sounds low.

VERY low, if he could show actual damages.

/now do all the jackasses recommending sheep dewormer
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Useless without pics.
 
BigChad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.


Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EL EM: She needs a talented seamstress now. I can't imagine there are  a lot of surgeons clamoring to fix her.


In fine Fark tradition, dnrtfa I see...
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "Campagna Deck asked Valnicek to perform her surgery despite Peterson offering to do another surgery free of charge to ensure she would be content with the outcome."

She was warned she had a physical defect. She was told to select different sizes of implants to offset the defect. She was told to return to the surgeon if the implants didn't even out or drop into place and he would operate to fix it for free.
What more did she want?
This was pretty much all her own fault.


Exactly.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.


We need proof
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, yeah there a little tilted. If they were mine, I wouldn't leave the bedroom.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.


I know right, she's in the shower and should be home soon .... maybe
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: "you can show as much penis as you have, but you can't show the glans."

I mean, can you imagine the fashion trends that would produce??


Fark user imageView Full Size

not unprecedented
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coming soon to the DC Extended Cinematic Universe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: BumpInTheNight: Fake boobs are like when you want a Coke but the waiter asks if Pepsi is okay.  You think about it for a second while making that face, the one where you know you're committed to getting a soft drink but can't get the one you actually want.  So you resign you're going to make do with this cheap knock-off instead, the one that five minutes into the meal you won't even notice its not what you wanted any ways.

The answer to "Is Pepsi OK?" is "No.  Pepsi is NEVER OK.  If I wanted sweetened swamp water, I would have asked for it."

However, I have found that most places that serve that Pepsi crap usually have Dr. Pepper as an alternate.  Its not as good as Coke, but then, what other cola product is?


the best substitute for Coke is Mt. Dew. I am a major Coke drinker and I say this seriously. after years of beverage substitution disappointment. Mt. Dew has a high bubble count and a verve only found in Coca Cola. and the Mt. Dew Major Melon is just delicious. but Coke is #1, always, forever. Pepsi? Fark that. I'd rather drink RC or even Sarsaprilla. 7Up is better than Pepsi too, any farking day of the week.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.


Fine. To me they feel wrong and look wrong but to each their own.
 
BigChad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.

We need proof


Hey ya go...


Fark user imageView Full Size

(and yes she's always "cold" like that too)
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

carkiller: Pectus excavatum farking sucks. That's all I really have to say here.


Pirate's delight! A sunken chest.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.


These are fake boobs.

Those who have have undergone surgery do not have fake boobs.  Augmented, altered, etc, but not fake.  Or imaginary.

You may not care for 'em, for whatever reason, but that doesn't make then fake.

OK, maybe x% fake.  But I don't get to play with that % anyway, so I don't care.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Major Melon is just delicious


On topic.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I might have sided with her, but she wrote "Low and behold" and I just can't forgive that.

(It's "Lo and behold")
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.


...and she lives in Canada, right?
 
carkiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: carkiller: Pectus excavatum farking sucks. That's all I really have to say here.

Pirate's delight! A sunken chest.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I did chuckle sensibly, though, so thanks. Maybe I'll try out that line on the plastic surgeon if I work up the nerve for a boob job consult, like I've been seriously considering.
 
BigChad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: BigChad: Mugato: All fake boobs are bad, unless it's reconstructive surgery or something and they have no choice.

Umm, no.
My GF's are fake and they are spectacular.

...and she lives in Canada, right?


No, she lives here but you wouldn't know her, she goes to a different school...
 
carkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I might have sided with her, but she wrote "Low and behold" and I just can't forgive that.

(It's "Lo and behold")


True, although she could have gotten away with making them the nicknames for her new pair, if she'd wanted to be a Fark.com-level wit about it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much would some of us own in lawsuit for undue criticism of a natural bust?
 
