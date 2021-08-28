 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Batten down the bayou and get out of town. This is your official Fark day one Hurricane Ida discussion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Live, shot  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 3:02 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Batter?  Now I'm hungry for some flapjacks.  Who wants flapjacks?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's getting tight and it does look like NOLA is absolutely going to take a major hit.
It is getting tight and is a lot more symmetrical that it may seem. That means strengthening.

Keep an eye inland in AR and TN. They look to get the rain.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ida like this hurricane to fark off
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From a previous FARK post "Hurricane Ida update: Ida get the hell out of Louisiana if I were you"
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck Farkers, this is gonna be bad.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: [Link][Fark user image image 425x689]


CSB I nearly hired Sam Lillo about 8-9 years ago. I'm in the weather world, and he was recommended by another of my underlings. Didn't work out, but I am enjoying seeing that guy's profile get higher and higher.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I'm in the weather world,


If you're Jim Cantore, stay the hell out of my town.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Batter?  Now I'm hungry for some flapjacks.  Who wants flapjacks?



I could do a corn dog or seven.
Mebbe some fried ersters and hush puppies.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: She's getting tight and it does look like NOLA is absolutely going to take a major hit.
It is getting tight and is a lot more symmetrical that it may seem. That means strengthening.

Keep an eye inland in AR and TN. They look to get the rain.


Oh good. Because TN has been really dry and can use the rain.

Except the opposite of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mmmm batter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/StBGov/status/143​1​668150169374724?s=20

Info from the @SLFPAE 
•The flood gates at LA 46 @ Hwy 39 & Hwy 90 @ Hwy 11 he gates will be closing between 6pm and 7pm tonight (8/28)
•This will be the last opportunity to pass through these locations
•All travelers looking to utilize these Hwy's should do so immediately
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite the dire 2005 warning, but still an urgent warning:

https://twitter.com/NWSNewOrleans/sta​t​us/1431673076039786502?s=20

If you are under any evacuation order, and can, PLEASE LEAVE! Some areas may be uninhabitable for weeks. Widespread power outages in our area are guaranteed. Preparations need to be completed by TONIGHT. #Ida will be a dangerous hurricane with catastrophic impacts! #lawx #mswx
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: She's getting tight and it does look like NOLA is absolutely going to take a major hit.
It is getting tight and is a lot more symmetrical that it may seem. That means strengthening.


Yeah nothing about this looks good.  I hope they (gov't agencies, people in general, whoever) do a better job getting people out than the catastrophe that was Katrina.

Keep an eye inland in AR and TN. They look to get the rain.

I think inland flooding is one of the main if not THE main killer from a hurricane.  Ivan wound up killing 2 people from Pittsburgh.  Anyone who has a creek in their backyard in AR or TN better keep a close eye on it.  Flash flooding is no joke at all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/reposting it because i think its cool
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like the hurricane said to the coconut palm, hold onto your nuts...  This is going to be one helluva blow job.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We can't stress enough the importance of preparations AHEAD OF TIME. "

BUT MAH FREEEDUUUUUMMMMSSSSS
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
guys, i'm really worried our houma, la "vertical evacuation" farker (from last night's thread) is gonna drown :(

terrebonne parish is under mandatory evac orders because it's gonna get erased from the map......
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Batter?  Now I'm hungry for some flapjacks.  Who wants flapjacks?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine if the dome fills with refugees again, the Covid rates are going to be impressive this time around, with no transports or hospitals intact to take people after the storm is past and they are digging out of the rubble again there will be a lot of secondary deaths from it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: Good luck Farkers, this is gonna be bad.


They will be ok. There's plenty of Heineken to loot.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tridentata
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
nekom:
I think inland flooding is one of the main if not THE main killer from a hurricane.  Ivan wound up killing 2 people from Pittsburgh.  Anyone who has a creek in their backyard in AR or TN better keep a close eye on it.  Flash flooding is no joke at all.

No kidding. I live one county over from Nelson County in Virginia, where 150 folks died back in '69 from Hurricane Camille when it stalled, after having slammed Louisiana and Mississippi a couple of days eariler.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone said this in another thread, but it's absolutely, 100% accurate.

Hospitals need to start prioritizing who gets care starting now, not after the storm hits. If you're unvaccinated and you have COVID, you go to the back of the line. Critical care for people injured in the storm comes first. You chose to commit slow suicide. Go take some cattle dewormer and get the fark out of the way. Is that callous/cruel/cold? Sure. Is it a necessary evil at this point? Yes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFT: "We can't stress enough the importance of preparations AHEAD OF TIME."

Aren't preparations by definition ahead of time?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, it's ok. I'll do it. (Again.) I don't mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yP1t​c​y9a10
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tridentata: nekom:
I think inland flooding is one of the main if not THE main killer from a hurricane.  Ivan wound up killing 2 people from Pittsburgh.  Anyone who has a creek in their backyard in AR or TN better keep a close eye on it.  Flash flooding is no joke at all.

No kidding. I live one county over from Nelson County in Virginia, where 150 folks died back in '69 from Hurricane Camille when it stalled, after having slammed Louisiana and Mississippi a couple of days eariler.


Eh just wear a wet suit, scuba gear and a oxygen tank at all times when theres a hurricane around just in case.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, so I am an self declared hurricane 'expert'. My creds;

I was one of three EOC commanders for Key West the the PD an FD chiefs. for many years while I was the Public Works director for Key West. During the 2004-2005 hurricane seasons, I prepared an entire city for 6 hurricanes and helped that city recover from 6 hurricanes. Lived in the keys for 20 years and stayed for every storm as I was a city employee and considered essential personnel.

1. If you have the means, be someplace else, you should have already left so quit farking around and get moving before you get stuck on a highway with no gas and no place to go without driving two or states away.

2. If anyone wants any advice and how to deal with preparing, how to survive sheltering in place if you cant evacuate, how to deal with wind and or flooding and flood damage before and after (this assumes that your place did not get washed away), what to expect if you go to a shelter or shelter of last resort etc. Just ask, I will be checking back in the thread all day.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.windy.com/?23.665,-87.825​,​6

pretty colors at least
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Live Cam:  New Orleans Cats Meow Balcony
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/louisian​a​/neworleans/bourbonstreet/?cam=catsmeo​w2
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: TFT: "We can't stress enough the importance of preparations AHEAD OF TIME."

Aren't preparations by definition ahead of time?


Realize you're saying this about a country where people demand vaccinations after they have the disease.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 670x430] [View Full Size image _x_]
/reposting it because i think its cool


It IS cool, and I often think about famous past scientists and the conclusions then would have been able to draw simply armed with better visualization systems.

In the middle of the upper arm, along with dead center with the eye- for the first few frames, areas in these places look like they're boiling upwards, for lack of a better descriptor. Anyone know what those are most directly caused by? Upward wellings of warm air that add energy to the storm system? Lots of lightning activity seems to follow.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.