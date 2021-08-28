 Skip to content
 
(The Root)   An ex-cop and a pastor try to return a television to Walmart, are promptly accused of stealing it despite proof of purchase, end up in handcuffs. Why yes, they are Black, how did you know?   (theroot.com) divider line
54
    More: Asinine, Race, Black people, White people, Miscegenation, Crime, African American, former police officer, Black men  
posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 2:38 PM



‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not a good look to keep plugging their professions as "proof" of their trustworthiness, article author.

Cops and pastors are about as "trustworthy" as plugged nickels.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I live in Murica, so that's how I know.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"WHY ARE YOU CAPITALIZING THE B IN BLACK?! *SOBBING UNCONTROLLABLY* I'M GOING BACK TO MY SINGLE-WIDE AND AM GONNA MAKE A VIDEO ABOUT HOW UNFAIR THAT IS!!"
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.


People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was there something buried in this story for all the fark racists hate?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.


Seems more like fraud, not theft.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.


They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


POC CAN'T AFFORD WHITE PEOPLE TOYS!!!

Hope racist clerk gets outed on the interwebbytubes. And soon.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


I wasn't accusing those people of theft, but I think that is what the staff was thinking when they saw black people with a TV.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.


No. That is  Fraud.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Not a good look to keep plugging their professions as "proof" of their trustworthiness, article author.

Cops and pastors are about as "trustworthy" as plugged nickels.


cdn1.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I've been able to get the craziest returns rubber stamped.  I've returned half empty jars of  Sesame seed paste which is 6 ducking bucks.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems more like fraud, not theft.


Theft by fraud or deception is a specific crime in many jurisdictions.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Not a good look to keep plugging their professions as "proof" of their trustworthiness, article author.

Cops and pastors are about as "trustworthy" as plugged nickels.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


No judgement on this case, but purely to explain that:

A Publix near me has had problems for years with homeless people picking up receipts in the parking lot that people drop, or getting them from the garbage, going in the store, picking the most expensive items off the list and returning them.

Publix has a no questions asked and ridiculous policies (or did) which prevents the employees from calling them out unless they are either witnessed doing it or on camera.

In short, in theory, the receipt could've been found. It'd be weird for a TV though, I suspect most people keep their big purchase receipts.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?



I mean, a receipt can be dummied up. But you sure as fark want to make sure that's the case before making an accusation. Don't receipts have bar codes? If the farking computer says it is legit then you let it go. If you still suspect a scam sophisticated enough to make a fake receipt bar code that actually reads in the computer... kick it up to someone else in the company. That's not for some counter employee to figure out. Let whoever prevention/loss supervisor whose job it is to  figure it out, get the video from the store to get the images of the scammers and do whatever the deal is they do according to store policy... refer to cops, alert other Walmart to be on the look out or whatnot.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


Oh.  They had a receipt.  I guess they couldn't walk over, grab another tv, and show that receipt to get a refund or anything.  The receipt scam is one of the oldest scams in the book.

And let's face it, this is nothing more than a plaintiffs lawyer's press release.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.


Out of curiosity, was there evidence that the box was opened and the TV had been unpacked ?  Was the twist tie still on the cord keeping it bundled ?  Were batteries in the remote ?     Very few people can repack something like the manufacturer does.   A lot of people shoplift..  a whole lot of people.  Kinda makes it rough on honest folks, which are getting rarer by the day...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I refuse to step foot in a Walmart.  A friend asked me to drive him to Walmart and I refused to drive into their parking lot.  I dropped him off a block away.  That's how much I despise that company.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?

Oh.  They had a receipt.  I guess they couldn't walk over, grab another tv, and show that receipt to get a refund or anything.  The receipt scam is one of the oldest scams in the book.

And let's face it, this is nothing more than a plaintiffs lawyer's press release.


Walmart has cameras all over the place.  So if they tried to pull the receipt scam, they would have video of them going to the electronics department and grabbing one.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sforce: Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?

No judgement on this case, but purely to explain that:

A Publix near me has had problems for years with homeless people picking up receipts in the parking lot that people drop, or getting them from the garbage, going in the store, picking the most expensive items off the list and returning them.

Publix has a no questions asked and ridiculous policies (or did) which prevents the employees from calling them out unless they are either witnessed doing it or on camera.

In short, in theory, the receipt could've been found. It'd be weird for a TV though, I suspect most people keep their big purchase receipts.


Interesting.  When I did that scam I'd just say I didn't get X. And bam free item. Never occurred to try it as you described.  🤔
Too bad I haven't done that in 20 years
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because it's on Fark
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "WHY ARE YOU CAPITALIZING THE B IN BLACK?! *SOBBING UNCONTROLLABLY* I'M GOING BACK TO MY SINGLE-WIDE AND AM GONNA MAKE A VIDEO ABOUT HOW UNFAIR THAT IS!!"


Man. I had you pegged as a racist, but damn.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kbronsito:

I mean, a receipt can be dummied up. But you sure as fark want to make sure that's the case before making an accusation. Don't receipts have bar codes? If the farking computer says it is legit then you let it go. If you still suspect a scam sophisticated enough to make a fake receipt bar code that actually reads in the computer... kick it up to someone else in the company. That's not for some counter employee to figure out. Let whoever prevention/loss supervisor whose job it is to  figure it out, get the video from the store to get the images of the scammers and do whatever the deal is they do according to store policy... refer to cops, alert other Walmart to be on the look out or whatnot.

Well, it IS common for people to find a receipt in a place like the trash, go and find the item on the receipt, and try to "return" it for cash.  Or they buy one item, keep it but take back the receipt, and try to get a second item off the shelves to "return" for the money back.  That said, security footage should easily prove / disprove that.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I refuse to step foot in a Walmart.  A friend asked me to drive him to Walmart and I refused to drive into their parking lot.  I dropped him off a block away.  That's how much I despise that company.


Man, you really hate getting dressed up.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"This is like having LeVar Burton and the father from Family Matters handcuffed for stealing."

Well, it wasn't stealing, but he did get arrested for cocaine possession back in the 80s.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: kbronsito:

I mean, a receipt can be dummied up. But you sure as fark want to make sure that's the case before making an accusation. Don't receipts have bar codes? If the farking computer says it is legit then you let it go. If you still suspect a scam sophisticated enough to make a fake receipt bar code that actually reads in the computer... kick it up to someone else in the company. That's not for some counter employee to figure out. Let whoever prevention/loss supervisor whose job it is to  figure it out, get the video from the store to get the images of the scammers and do whatever the deal is they do according to store policy... refer to cops, alert other Walmart to be on the look out or whatnot.

Well, it IS common for people to find a receipt in a place like the trash, go and find the item on the receipt, and try to "return" it for cash.  Or they buy one item, keep it but take back the receipt, and try to get a second item off the shelves to "return" for the money back.  That said, security footage should easily prove / disprove that.


Hum? I don't know.  I think it's interesting.  For me, scams always work better than real  Situations where you've been wronged by the company .
And that is on them not the public.
 
thepresence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


They borrowed Obama's time machine?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.


Seems like an easily resolved issue whereby one simply looks at the surveillance footage to see if either of these two men initially walked into the store carrying a television.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems more like fraud, not theft.


Technically, I believe it's an Arizona Double-back, but I haven't worked a short grift like that in years.
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One point -
The cops showed up, arrested them, found nothing, let them go, and left.
Cops acknowledging there was a mistake AFTER putting people in cuffs just doesn't usually happen. They usually find some way not to admit to a mistake that leaves them open to liability if at all possible. Even if that means just adding 'resisting arrest' to a bad arrest.
-
If the cops in this case found so little as to just let them go, it means they had literally zero to work with to invent ANY probable cause of ANYTHING.
-
/But don't let that stop you white folk from developing your increasingly complex story on how they forged receipts and committed fraud
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
csb: years ago, my neighbor had an old projection tv, probably about 80" or so and was tired of it.   Waited until 2 days after Christmas and threw it in his truck and went to Sam's Club.   Brought it in as "a gift, no receipt" and walked out with a 70" HD flat panel plasma tv.   Yeah, he white.   I'd bet he's dumped that for an OLED by now.   He hasn't bought a new tv in decades.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I go to the Walmart near me, been there many times, never once had a problem, never heard of any, the store isn't for millionaires so I don't blame you farkers for not shopping there.  I guess they just don't hire racist bastards.  Maybe Canadian Walmarts are different, never been to one in the states.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like Subway too, maybe Canadian Subway different.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: I like Subway too, maybe Canadian Subway different.


Username checks out
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems like an easily resolved issue whereby one simply looks at the surveillance footage to see if either of these two men initially walked into the store carrying a television.


That would requiring him tacitly acknowledging that those scary blah people aren't actually all thieves.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police released the men but Walmart wasn't finished with them yet. A store manager reportedly asked the men, a pastor and a former police officer (just want to make sure you know this, dear reader), to sign a paper stating that they would be arrested if they ever returned to the store.

I don't think you need to tell them not to come back. Maybe if you enticed them with sets of personalized engraved handcuffs. I don't know - I'm no good at the 'repeat customer' concept either.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: csb: years ago, my neighbor had an old projection tv, probably about 80" or so and was tired of it.   Waited until 2 days after Christmas and threw it in his truck and went to Sam's Club.   Brought it in as "a gift, no receipt" and walked out with a 70" HD flat panel plasma tv.   Yeah, he white.   I'd bet he's dumped that for an OLED by now.   He hasn't bought a new tv in decades.


That's a great way to get arrested unless the store sells that exact model.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems like an easily resolved issue whereby one simply looks at the surveillance footage to see if either of these two men initially walked into the store carrying a television.


The Door greeter should have tagged it when they walked in.

I worked Loss Prevention (not for Walmart) for years
There are many scams where someone presents a receipt for a return where the merchandise is stolen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?


ventrellaquest.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dryad: One point -
The cops showed up, arrested them, found nothing, let them go, and left.
Cops acknowledging there was a mistake AFTER putting people in cuffs just doesn't usually happen. They usually find some way not to admit to a mistake that leaves them open to liability if at all possible. Even if that means just adding 'resisting arrest' to a bad arrest.
-
If the cops in this case found so little as to just let them go, it means they had literally zero to work with to invent ANY probable cause of ANYTHING.
-
/But don't let that stop you white folk from developing your increasingly complex story on how they forged receipts and committed fraud


Never worked retail, have you?  They don't prosecute everyone they catch.  They'll give them a trespass warning.  They boxed up an old tv and tried to return it.  Get the fark out and don't come back.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Singleballtheory: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems like an easily resolved issue whereby one simply looks at the surveillance footage to see if either of these two men initially walked into the store carrying a television.

The Door greeter should have tagged it when they walked in.

I worked Loss Prevention (not for Walmart) for years
There are many scams where someone presents a receipt for a return where the merchandise is stolen.


Door greeters are useless...I haven't seen one in our WalMart in quite some time.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dryad: One point -
The cops showed up, arrested them, found nothing, let them go, and left.
Cops acknowledging there was a mistake AFTER putting people in cuffs just doesn't usually happen. They usually find some way not to admit to a mistake that leaves them open to liability if at all possible. Even if that means just adding 'resisting arrest' to a bad arrest.
-
If the cops in this case found so little as to just let them go, it means they had literally zero to work with to invent ANY probable cause of ANYTHING.
-
/But don't let that stop you white folk from developing your increasingly complex story on how they forged receipts and committed fraud


I don't see anyone accusing these particular people of anything. I see people discussing the types of scams that they were probably being accused of.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: kbronsito:

I mean, a receipt can be dummied up. But you sure as fark want to make sure that's the case before making an accusation. Don't receipts have bar codes? If the farking computer says it is legit then you let it go. If you still suspect a scam sophisticated enough to make a fake receipt bar code that actually reads in the computer... kick it up to someone else in the company. That's not for some counter employee to figure out. Let whoever prevention/loss supervisor whose job it is to  figure it out, get the video from the store to get the images of the scammers and do whatever the deal is they do according to store policy... refer to cops, alert other Walmart to be on the look out or whatnot.

Well, it IS common for people to find a receipt in a place like the trash, go and find the item on the receipt, and try to "return" it for cash.  Or they buy one item, keep it but take back the receipt, and try to get a second item off the shelves to "return" for the money back.  That said, security footage should easily prove / disprove that.


Exactly. Either you pull the video proving it, show the receipt doesn't match the item. Or you simply accept the return and refer to the store's security people. Tell them your racist/scam spidey sense was tingling when you accepted the return and have them go over the video or be on the lookout for the scammers to return or go to another store... if it was a scam.

I actually returned a laptop to Best Buy twice in the same week. Back in the day... awful Compaq. It broke within a couple of days of getting it... took it back... they gave me one that was the same brand/model... two days later took it back...  BSOD saying operating system was uninstalled. IDK if their store data told them I had just been back to return that not that long ago. May had looked suspect. No one said anything other than to let me exchange it for a different brand/model. It probably helped that when I asked for one more exchange and showed them the floor model for the one I had kept getting, it now had the same BSOD as the two I had bought. (floor model had been fine when I picked it and during first return).
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been in a Walmart only maybe a dozen times or so. Every one of those experiences were worse than the previous one. It is a cursed place. I stopped going a long time ago.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure the article writer would appeal to authority in any situation involving a cop and a pastor.

Allegedly.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sforce: Seasons I'v Withered: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

They had a timestamped receipt to show it was paid for, How do you explain that?

No judgement on this case, but purely to explain that:

A Publix near me has had problems for years with homeless people picking up receipts in the parking lot that people drop, or getting them from the garbage, going in the store, picking the most expensive items off the list and returning them.

Publix has a no questions asked and ridiculous policies (or did) which prevents the employees from calling them out unless they are either witnessed doing it or on camera.

In short, in theory, the receipt could've been found. It'd be weird for a TV though, I suspect most people keep their big purchase receipts.

Interesting.  When I did that scam I'd just say I didn't get X. And bam free item. Never occurred to try it as you described.  🤔
Too bad I haven't done that in 20 years


A few years ago I bought a set of racks from Lowes, which when I assembled it turned out to be missing one mounting bracket. Called the store and they said they happened to have an opened/damaged package of that same product and could pull one of the pieces from it, no need to bring my whole one back to swap. So I walked in, found whatever-the-guy-on-the-phone's-name-w​as and asked where the open-box one was. He walked me over to the display, climbed the ladder-thing to the extra-stock on the top shelf what, 15' feet up? Pushed it from there free-fall to the floor. Climbed down and said "take whatever you need, maybe an extra piece in case you need it later.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I never show the door person my receipt. I just walked out of the checkout area with my stuff in bags. No place else demands me not to prove I'm a thief (Well Sam's and Costco, but those are member stores). I don't have to show a receipt to leave grocery, hardware, adult, or clothing shops.

So when the door guardian says "Receipt?" I just say "No thank you." And walk on out. Once I had a guy in a suit walk up and say 'sir, I'm with Loss Prevention. If you do not show your receipt, I am afraid I'll be forced to follow you to your vehicle.' I said "Nothing to be afraid of. Let's go! You guys are busy today, and I'm parked way at the end, so I could use someone to talk to on the way there."
He declined to come.  :(

/not being a tough guy. I'm polite about it. I just feel I shouldn't have to prove I'm not a thief every time I leave the store. It's not like they even look in your bags, so what's the point?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Singleballtheory: revrendjim: Creepy Lurker Guy: I'm curious as to the logic that states the television was stolen when it was still on Walmart Property.

People take items off the shelf and carry them over to the customer service counter to get a "refund." This is stealing.

Seems like an easily resolved issue whereby one simply looks at the surveillance footage to see if either of these two men initially walked into the store carrying a television.

The Door greeter should have tagged it when they walked in.

I worked Loss Prevention (not for Walmart) for years
There are many scams where someone presents a receipt for a return where the merchandise is stolen.


Yeah, my local Walmart doesn't do the sticker thing anymore.
Gerrrrrrr.
 
