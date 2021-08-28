 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Shaq walked away from Reebok deal after being called a "motherfarker". Difficulty level: the person who called him that had nothing to do with Reebok   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, National Basketball Association, O'Neal, Reebok sneaker deal, NBA Finals, Full Send, young kids  
•       •       •

1806 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was trying to figure out how a little old lady would say that to Shaq and why that would affect his decision, but that definitely makes sense.

Good on him.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky he didn't use Shaq-Fu.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing but love here.

Good GREAT man.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little old lady got mutilated late last night.
Lawyers of corporate again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I was trying to figure out how a little old lady would say that to Shaq and why that would affect his decision, but that definitely makes sense.

Good on him.


Plot twist:  it was Rik Smit's mom.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: She's lucky he didn't use Shaq-Fu.


I dont think he would use his dick like that in public
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.


If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know Shaq had a shoe brand. That is a great story.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?


He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?


From Wikipedia;

Toward the end of his playing career, he began work on an educational doctorate at Barry University.[182][183] His doctoral capstone[184][185] topic was "The Duality of Humor and Aggression in Leadership Styles".[182][186] O'Neal received his Ed.D. degree in Human Resource Development in 2012.[187]
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.


For someone who is as big as he is, he can get some air.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: scottydoesntknow: I was trying to figure out how a little old lady would say that to Shaq and why that would affect his decision, but that definitely makes sense.

Good on him.

Plot twist:  it was Rik Smit's mom.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Earlier this year, O'Neal was part of a mega deal with Reebok, after the brand's sale to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), in which he has owned shares in since 2015.

So he went back to Reebok. She'll never know.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be BIG motherfarker
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.


I thought that was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

From Wikipedia;

Toward the end of his playing career, he began work on an educational doctorate at Barry University.[182][183] His doctoral capstone[184][185] topic was "The Duality of Humor and Aggression in Leadership Styles".[182][186] O'Neal received his Ed.D. degree in Human Resource Development in 2012.[187]


I know, it's the whole calling someone a doctor thing outside of academia or their specific field.

I have nothing but respect for the man. He's one of the few celebrities that legitimately got their degree.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.


Yeah, but can he drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.


I get that vibe too.  Why would somebody be angry that a particular company doesn't make affordable  shoes when there are plenty of brands out there that do?  How many people get pissed off at Lamborghini because they don't make a cheap hatchback version?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?


Just don't call him Shirley.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: foo monkey: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.

I thought that was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar


Fark user imageView Full Size

See also: Anne Frank crashed into the Pacific while attempting to circumnavigate the globe.
 
devilskware
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.


I'm sure you're onto something. But Shaq still seems like a decent fellow. I had the ShaqAttack4's in 1995. They had a bladder that was inflated with a CO2 cartridge. It was ridiculous ... and they really sucked for streetball. I fell down in those shoes all the time. But I got them on sale for 50 dollars.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.

I get that vibe too.  Why would somebody be angry that a particular company doesn't make affordable  shoes when there are plenty of brands out there that do?  How many people get pissed off at Lamborghini because they don't make a cheap hatchback version?


FTFA:
"I went to my favorite store, Walmart, and we did a deal. I was in all stores and my price point for the shoes was $29-$19 and since then we sold over 400 million pairs. It's not kids that don't want to wear $20 shoes, they don't want to wear shoes that look like they cost $20."

Remember this is a story from his past. And at some point in the past, there was like an arms race among sneaker manufacturers which was getting more and more expensive. I remember people getting real bent out of shape over pricey sneakers for a while.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 480x367]
See also: Anne Frank crashed into the Pacific while attempting to circumnavigate the globe.


I thought the Earth was flat?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I told Mom not to say that, she is constantly embarrassing me like that.
 
devilskware
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thosw: foo monkey: hoodiowithtudio: Pinche Mateo: Dr. O'Neal is a really great guy. Respect.

If someone asks for a doctor on a plane, is he going to raise his hand?

He'd be too busy being the co-pilot.

Yeah, but can he drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes?


Could prime SHAQ? Oh yes he easily could have.Lanier would look like this ...
Shaquille O'Neal Dunks on Chris Dudley! Hilarious!
Youtube 0ICBi-ku-G0
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How little do you have to pay Chinese labor in order to make a $19 pair of sneakers?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How little do you have to pay Chinese labor in order to make a $19 pair of sneakers?


A little Mao than you would in-Seoul.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shaq walked away from that interaction $2k poorer because he doesn't have a champion's instinct. MJ would have walked away one-set-of-old-lady-dentures richer.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm torn between it being a good story and the fact that wasn't it just an ad using a feel good story to sell his brand of shoes? It wasn't like it was about starting a charity for shoes, just that his shoes are cheaper and as "top sellers" you can confirm and buy them instead of the name brand.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.

I get that vibe too.  Why would somebody be angry that a particular company doesn't make affordable  shoes when there are plenty of brands out there that do?  How many people get pissed off at Lamborghini because they don't make a cheap hatchback version?


Don't get me started about those motherf*ckers
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now he's out there doing ads for used-car dealerships and flea markets.  It's gotta sting to be the one company Shaq turned down.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.

I get that vibe too.  Why would somebody be angry that a particular company doesn't make affordable  shoes when there are plenty of brands out there that do?  How many people get pissed off at Lamborghini because they don't make a cheap hatchback version?


Shoes are a pretty important accessory to youth (hell adults too), always have been. A lot of urban kids look up to these big name athletes and want to emulate them, which often means wearing the brand of shoes they wear or indorse.

I just had a similar conversation with my daughter last week. She bought a new pair of Converse, aka Chuck Taylors. Now when I was in high school converse were cheap, if you wore them everyone knew your family was poor. It was pretty shiatty being the kid in Converse shoes and Toughskins jeans (aka Sears store brand) when everyone else is wearing Nike and Levis.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I have nothing but respect for the man. He's one of the few celebrities that legitimately got their degree


Well maybe one of them...

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Carter Pewterschmidt: This sounds like the typical bullshiat "origin story" that people like to come up with to explain why their brand is special and better. Like Richard Branson's BS account of an airline leaving him and a hundred other people stranded on a Caribbean island so he chartered a plane and sold seats to those hundred passengers and got the idea for an airline.

I get that vibe too.  Why would somebody be angry that a particular company doesn't make affordable  shoes when there are plenty of brands out there that do?  How many people get pissed off at Lamborghini because they don't make a cheap hatchback version?


Grandparents usually don't buy (or have requests for) Lamborghinis for their children.

Shoes, OTOH, were a big deal. And kids wanted those big time athlete's shoes.

/also as someone who had one pair of Shaq shoes, was mocked for being poor, and then had them fall apart even faster than Nikes... I wasn't a fan of them
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's really easy to stick to your principles when you risk nothing by doing so.  I don't consider "I'm already so rich I turned down $40 million" much of a feel-good story.  There may be more nuance to it than that, but I'll never know since the Post is a flaming pile of AIDS-infected shiat.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.