(Gizmodo)   Online trolls are also assholes offline, according to a new and groundbreaking study
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need this guy to patrol the Internet.
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.


I'm really really glad I never signed up for Facebook. Not bragging, just thankful
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


I would qualify that with this notion:

They behave when they feel seen by "equals" but I'd be willing to bet they're the kind of people who look down at and treat their "lessers" badly.

It might be the help like waitstaff, it might be POC, women... whomever.

The example that comes to mind is when men say so and so is a good guy because 'he's always been nice to ME' as 15 women accuse the guy of sexual harassment.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shocking
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I actually just read a study on this (kinda). I don't think it's published yet, but I read it in pre-print on an open-access site related to media studies. If I can dig it up, I'll post it.

Some researchers found that people who engage in certain online behaviors (they called them subversive online behaviors) like trolling people, doxxing people, hanging around on things like Gettr, etc., they are far, far more likely to be persuadable by far-right propaganda. They couldn't definitively determine causality, but there is a very strong link between being a dick online and being persuaded by far-right messaging.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.


I think what really happens is that they can't see their audience.  Like the guy who says racists and sexist things to his buddies, but won't repeat those same things in front of women or minorities. When they are on-line, they forget that women and minorities can read what they post.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.


It's Yngwie Malmsteen.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Contextually difficult discussion.  You may consider someone an asshole on the internet, but they may be simply manifesting symptoms of a disability, which would put the label of 'asshole' at odds with supporting those with disabilities.

Another scenario would be an accountant, whose daily life is surrounded by other accountants, lawyers, etc.  If you stick them in a room with an emotionally driven creative artist, who perceives the world through a lens of feeling, and whose daily life is surrounded by like-minded individuals they 'vibe' with, one of those two will anecdotally be considered an asshole.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
YOU ARE NOW BREATHING MANUALLY
 
Creidim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now you can see why there is such pushback on 'social credit' type systems.

In a society where so much emphasis is placed on financial wealth, anything that scores people on other factors means the rich can't rig the system against the poor.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.

I think what really happens is that they can't see their audience.  Like the guy who says racists and sexist things to his buddies, but won't repeat those same things in front of women or minorities. When they are on-line, they forget that women and minorities can read what they post.


or they don't care because there's a vanishingly small chance they'll get punched.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.

I'm really really glad I never signed up for Facebook. Not bragging, just thankful


It was pretty great for me, up until the Electoral College put Trump in the White House. Then it just became an endless slog of being angry at the world's worst people.  It was never perfect, but that's when it became clear that way too much of this country is irredeemable, and Facebook wasn't going to do a goddamn thing to shut them up.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.

It's Yngwie Malmsteen.


Yngwie Malmsteen's uncle is a Farker?!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.


Trolling doesn't mean being an angry asshole either.
Trolling means saying something provocative (and disingenuous) to get a reaction.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.

It's Yngwie Malmsteen.


Joe Pass would beg to differ, were he still with us.  John McLaughlin would have a thing or two to say about playing on scalloped necks, as well.

(Kidding. Mostly.  Nobody is "best" when the genres are so widely divergent.  Right, Django?)

I have what may be my coolest CSB in my list about Joe Pass, which I will share if this devolves into a "Great Guitarists" thread.  And that was a huge hint for thems that knows.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


except that is the exact opposite of what this just published actual study found to be true.

Fark user imageView Full Size


instead they found real-life jerks are ALSO big jerks online.

and nice people are nice, or simply not even present in heated online "debate" at all, preferring to go look at cat pictures, or go water their tomatoes in the yard, or something, i assume.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I'm not. I'm a total Jekyll and Hyde thing. I'm a repressed asshole. Very Freudian, majorly neurotic superego porblems over here. IRL, I'm super helpful and a positive contribution to society and I'm happy about it. Online, I personify pure poop flinging and venal malice, and all I do is fret about how awful and complicated I am. Heck, IRL, I have made a living for over a decade, checking spelling and grammar. Have you even read my PolTab posts? No, because nobody can read that typographical scatfest. Online I am a frenetic micreant. IRL, I literally help bugs cross the sidewalk and help strangers do everything from lift their groceries to get jobs.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mantour: Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.


One man's jerk is an other man's genuine.
Like me, I'm not likeable.  But, I'm honest.  And, I'm not putting a front.  In Real Life most people put up a front.  I'm me, period.  Gave up on being like a life time ago.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.

It's Yngwie Malmsteen.


You are a stupid moronic idiotic screaming asshole poopie head!!!  It's John Lennon!!!
You should just die!!!
Sincerely;
Reverend Kindly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: SpaceMonkey-66: Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.

I'm really really glad I never signed up for Facebook. Not bragging, just thankful

It was pretty great for me, up until the Electoral College put Trump in the White House. Then it just became an endless slog of being angry at the world's worst people.  It was never perfect, but that's when it became clear that way too much of this country is irredeemable, and Facebook wasn't going to do a goddamn thing to shut them up.


Facebook always seemed pointless, at best, to me.
I already had email, IM, and free web page hosting, to talk to people or share pictures of cats.
And the games were never very good.
It always seemed to just be a way for insecure people to pretend like they had hundreds or thousands of "friends", when in reality, just like everybody else, they only ever talked to a handful of people.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad my body of work is finally being recognized
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.


Tell the Fark mods that. Just posting government stats got me a 24 hour ban for trolling. Meanwhile my obvious trolling gets ignored.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


I don't think it's an all-or-nothing proposition here. It's percentages. Everything's a spectrum. On the one hand, there are the people that you've observed, along with the Internet Dickwad Theory - nice until anonymity. On the other are your basic Trumpers, just usually unpleasant people all around. The study seems to indicate the preponderance of internet assholes occupy the full asshole spectrum.

Also, noting the inclination of assholes gravitating to the conservative side, I think it's the current messaging that might harken them there. The fark-you-don't-tell-me-what-to-do contrarian type is championed by conservatives these days. The alt right basically recruited using that formula, and I'd say Republicans at this point have subsumed alt right messaging to make that ideology their own platform.

There are assholes on the left too, but generally, liberal ideology preaches tolerance and consideration for varied and minority life experiences.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

King Something: YOU ARE NOW BREATHING MANUALLY


Listen.  I know Hitler set the bar fairly high, but let's not try to clear it in a single jump.  K?

Also, you are now aware of your tongue.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.

It's Yngwie Malmsteen.


YM and Randy Rhodes are his favorites!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.


What's his Fark handle?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: cretinbob: Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.

Tell the Fark mods that. Just posting government stats got me a 24 hour ban for trolling. Meanwhile my obvious trolling gets ignored.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


There are not trolls in Fark Sing Se
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

atomic-age: winedrinkingman: Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.

I think what really happens is that they can't see their audience.  Like the guy who says racists and sexist things to his buddies, but won't repeat those same things in front of women or minorities. When they are on-line, they forget that women and minorities can read what they post.

or they don't care because there's a vanishingly small chance they'll get punched.


I suspect that it's the lack of accountability that gets them hooked.  "Wow, I can get away with that?", and then they push it further and further.

In real life, the community might've been able to express disapproval and get them to not turn into absolute dicks ... but if they're so far gone that they're going to be belligerent if someone tries correcting them, can they be brought back into society?

So yeah, people who are dicks online are also dicks IRL -- but would they have become a dick without the freedom to be a dick?

I'm not sure if this is testable.  The closest that I can think of is parenting styles -- but are the hellion kids that way because their parents were too hands off, or had the parents tried to correct the kid when they were younger, and just gave up when it didn't work?  Or was it even worse, and the parents specifically taught the kids to misbehave (possibly by example or via bad parenting, not necessarily "I'm trying to raise an evil genius")
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.


We all know Eddie Van Halen is/was the best guitar player in history. Anyone who tries to argue with that is a farking asshole.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well this explains all the weird looks when I start talking about COBOL out in public.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I suspect that it's the lack of accountability that gets them hooked.  "Wow, I can get away with that?", and then they push it further and further.


Well this certainly would suggest that most internet trolls are straight, cisgender white men, given the lack of accountability that that group has ever faced in the history of everything.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Contextually difficult discussion.  You may consider someone an asshole on the internet, but they may be simply manifesting symptoms of a disability, which would put the label of 'asshole' at odds with supporting those with disabilities.

Another scenario would be an accountant, whose daily life is surrounded by other accountants, lawyers, etc.  If you stick them in a room with an emotionally driven creative artist, who perceives the world through a lens of feeling, and whose daily life is surrounded by like-minded individuals they 'vibe' with, one of those two will anecdotally be considered an asshole.


/
All I can is  Secretaries will talk awful about each other when one of them leaves the room . Even now 20 years later it shocking how they acted like they liked each other.  And yet was actually hatingfully speaking about each other.

I actually changed how I see people.  I see them as  Incapable of being sincere.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Teddy Brosevelt: sinko swimo: i have a nephew who is somewhat intelligent and a total troll on the internet. in real life he's an asshole. he is the type to argue who is the best guitar player in the world. like a 11 year old would. he is almost 40.

It's Yngwie Malmsteen.

YM and Randy Rhodes are his favorites!


As it goes, I don't think I've ever even heard Malmsteens music.  But I have an old friend who CONSTANTLY started this debate with literally anyone who would engage and adamantly asserted that YM was the best guitarist in history.  It almost turned into fist fights a few times so I've appropriated the name to poke at music nerds.

/Have zero musical talent
//Music i listen to is often played by not-talented musicians as a feature ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red230: We need this guy to patrol the Internet.
[images.static-bluray.com image 728x409]


that was such a great movie!!!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

I don't think it's an all-or-nothing proposition here. It's percentages. Everything's a spectrum. On the one hand, there are the people that you've observed, along with the Internet Dickwad Theory - nice until anonymity. On the other are your basic Trumpers, just usually unpleasant people all around. The study seems to indicate the preponderance of internet assholes occupy the full asshole spectrum.

Also, noting the inclination of assholes gravitating to the conservative side, I think it's the current messaging that might harken them there. The fark-you-don't-tell-me-what-to-do contrarian type is championed by conservatives these days. The alt right basically recruited using that formula, and I'd say Republicans at this point have subsumed alt right messaging to make that ideology their own platform.

There are assholes on the left too, but generally, liberal ideology preaches tolerance and consideration for varied and minority life experiences.


If you think there aren't that many liberal assholes, you should hang around in acedemia.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we please just get a Romero tag already?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People who submit links to the NY Post and Daily fail are assholes.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: cretinbob: Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.

Trolling doesn't mean being an angry asshole either.
Trolling means saying something provocative (and disingenuous) to get a reaction.


Uh oh
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Oneiros: I suspect that it's the lack of accountability that gets them hooked.  "Wow, I can get away with that?", and then they push it further and further.

Well this certainly would suggest that most internet trolls are straight, cisgender white men, given the lack of accountability that that group has ever faced in the history of everything.


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Contextually difficult discussion.  You may consider someone an asshole on the internet, but they may be simply manifesting symptoms of a disability, which would put the label of 'asshole' at odds with supporting those with disabilities.

Another scenario would be an accountant, whose daily life is surrounded by other accountants, lawyers, etc.  If you stick them in a room with an emotionally driven creative artist, who perceives the world through a lens of feeling, and whose daily life is surrounded by like-minded individuals they 'vibe' with, one of those two will anecdotally be considered an asshole.



Or, you know, 1-3% of all people are psychopaths.  The stupid ones go to jail, but the 'smart' ones look for outlets of abuse that don't put their freedom at risk.

And they become Fark mods.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone disagreeing is not trolling.
Please get over that, everybody.
Victimization is in one's mind.


Like most slang type words, the meaning of "Troll" or "Trolling" has been watered down to the point where they no longer has any real meaning. It used to refer to a very specific type of behavior, now it's just anyone who says something you don't like or agree with.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.


I would have agreed with you in the past. Over the last decade, right wing groups have become more comfortable with being assholes in public. The Capitol insurrection was just the most recent example.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: SpaceMonkey-66: Mantour: edmo: I've found most online assholes are decent people offline where they have real identities and relationships. There is something about anonymity that frees the inner asshole with a lot of people.

Facebook disproved the Normal Person + Anonymity = Poppycock hypothesis for me.

Many assholes, even of a mature age, are truly shameless.

I'm really really glad I never signed up for Facebook. Not bragging, just thankful

It was pretty great for me, up until the Electoral College put Trump in the White House. Then it just became an endless slog of being angry at the world's worst people.  It was never perfect, but that's when it became clear that way too much of this country is irredeemable, and Facebook wasn't going to do a goddamn thing to shut them up.


Fark user imageView Full Size

fark Facebook.
 
