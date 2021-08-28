 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's called "maturity", CNN   (cnn.com) divider line
69
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, older people, vaccine misinformation, Public health, older adults, vaccine supply, younger people  
•       •       •

1839 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 11:38 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they were first in line, so they got it before the stupid could gain momentum.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The point has been made in the tits and bears repeating.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fear of death. It's called fear of death.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.


Yep. I know old people who only got vaccinated because they were incredibly high risk of dying, but still go around downplaying Covid as just the flu. If they were younger, they would absolutely skip the shot.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Young people think they're invincible because they're dumb. Some young people get less dumb as they get older. Some don't.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My 87 year old father and his wife just got their first shots two weeks ago before moving into an assisted living facility.

I have been pushing him on the phone for months.  But his answer was "We feel fine so don't need to get the shot".  Ignoring my statements that NOW IS THE TIME TO GET THE GODDAMN SHOT!.

Talking with my brother this week, the facility has closed the dining room and is in semi-lockdown because they've had a Covid infection.  :(
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.


Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedPhoenix122: NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.

Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.


I got it to protect others.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: RedPhoenix122: NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.

Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.

I got it to protect others.


Forgot to add - I'm old. Turning 61 in October.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
risk to reward calculation. At 90 are you afraid of long term side effects that may only appear years later?

I mean vaccines don't do that but it is for some reason a common fear.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Cafe Threads: RedPhoenix122: NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.

Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.

I got it to protect others.

Forgot to add - I'm old. Turning 61 in October.


Fair. I meant in the broader sense, older generations tend to lean right, which is where most of the antivax (especially WRT Covid) movement is being pushed right now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old men have learned to trust pfizer.
 
theflatline
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Old people got Fox and young people got Joe Rogan.
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it's because they are old enough to remember some diseases before vaccinations. Young people have never experienced them so they don't realize how important vaccines are.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Us old farkers got on board ASAP because we are the bee's knees.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: My 87 year old father and his wife just got their first shots two weeks ago before moving into an assisted living facility.

I have been pushing him on the phone for months.  But his answer was "We feel fine so don't need to get the shot".  Ignoring my statements that NOW IS THE TIME TO GET THE GODDAMN SHOT!.

Talking with my brother this week, the facility has closed the dining room and is in semi-lockdown because they've had a Covid infection.  :(


I've heard about people dying of covid who say they want to take the vaccine now and get told that it doesn't work that way.

/Thank God my parents aren't nearly that dumb and both got vaccinated as soon as they were eligible.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's the same reason why older people vote, and the young ones don't.  Give them time.  In about 30 or 40 years they'll get vaccinated (and start voting.)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, they get their shots then cram themselves into a bingo hall where few are masked.

It's the maturity! That must be it.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I know old people who only got vaccinated because they were incredibly high risk of dying, but still go around downplaying Covid as just the flu.


RedPhoenix122: They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.


At least the got the vaccine. Why they did it is really beside the point at this time. Every person with the vaccine helps all of us.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why younger people are so much more likely to eat Tide Pods than older people

Why younger people are so much more likely to fall off milk crates than older people
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/65 & vaccinated
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Young people are invulnerable and thus immortal. They don't die until something kills them, and even then they are perpetually young.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once you get to a certain age you realize you are not invulnerable and you are not going to live forever.  More than 40 years ago I jumped off a bridge -- make that two bridges -- because my friends were doing it.  I would not do that now.

///jumping off bridges
//was really farking
/fun
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Fear of God (or Death) is the beginning of wisdom.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Young people think they're invincible because they're dumb. Some young people get less dumb as they get older. Some don't.


I don't think many get less dumb.

I think that feeling invincible requires an increasing threshold of dumbness the older and more frail one is.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
May be a thing or not, but where I got vaxxed, there weren't any photos allowed
 
Nirbo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because if millennials aren't killing industries they news cycle will dry up and need to be reprimed.

This time it's the vaccine industry and the ICU industry (through overtaxing)

Or maybe it's because they're lazy idiots who weren't raised right by crazy idiots who weren't raised right by idiots who were great but had some small problems with just a little bit of racism.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There were several different ways to express the point in the headline.   CNN chose the awkward path.  Well done.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Older people grew up with the facts about vaccines, back when the anti vax conspiracy nutter was just a few disconnected lunatics in each town, usually to be found ranting on a street corner.  Anyone who knew of them could see they were insane and reject their insane ideas. The anonymity of the internet can hide the insanity and suck in formally rational people.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: NeoCortex42: I know old people who only got vaccinated because they were incredibly high risk of dying, but still go around downplaying Covid as just the flu.

RedPhoenix122: They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.

At least the got the vaccine. Why they did it is really beside the point at this time. Every person with the vaccine helps all of us.


I agree. I just disagree that it has anything to do with them being more mature just because they're older.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: RedPhoenix122: NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.

Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.

I got it to protect others.


Bingo. I can mask and distance, do away with restaurants and discretionary shopping--it's amazing what we can have shipped straight to the house these days--but I'm not going to be the guy in a small town whose name keeps coming up when they're doing contact tracing on who the COVID patients have crossed paths with.

I wasn't in the first groups, but was sure to get in as soon as they started scheduling for my group. And I've told my doctor (involved with the county response), twice, that I want the booster, the next round, whatever the process turns out to be--but after the medical people and front line workers get theirs. Not so much that I can get my spot in line, but that they can gauge demand and be prepared to meet that demand.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Man On A Mission: NeoCortex42: I know old people who only got vaccinated because they were incredibly high risk of dying, but still go around downplaying Covid as just the flu.

RedPhoenix122: They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.

At least the got the vaccine. Why they did it is really beside the point at this time. Every person with the vaccine helps all of us.

I agree. I just disagree that it has anything to do with them being more mature just because they're older.


That's not what my porn sites say.

/I'm also starting to become suspicious about these teens and those taxis.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never got a flu shot until I caught a bad version,a couple days of lying on the basement floor with high fever hallucinations was enough to convince me,It will never happen to you till it does.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

andyourdog2: I never got a flu shot until I caught a bad version,a couple days of lying on the basement floor with high fever hallucinations was enough to convince me,It will never happen to you till it does.


Unless you're not a moron.

/flu shots are known to be safe and effective
//"I know that now"
///well, how else do you still FA?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because the older you are, the more likely you are to work in a nonshiatty place (if still working), and shiatty places don't give their employees pto to get vaccinations.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Because the older you are, the more likely you are to work in a nonshiatty place (if still working), and shiatty places don't give their employees pto to get vaccinations.


It's law here that you must be given 3hr off work and our idiot children still won't.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a reason why 18 & 19 year olds are the ones that fight wars
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I talk about the car accident principle. The number and the severity of the accidents is different for everyone, but at some point we see a couple cars wrapped around each other in an intersection and realize we aren't special and it might happen to us at any time. That we really ought to be doing what we can not to be that guy.
 
BrianGriffin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Older people grew up with the facts about vaccines, back when the anti vax conspiracy nutter was just a few disconnected lunatics in each town, usually to be found ranting on a street corner.  Anyone who knew of them could see they were insane and reject their insane ideas. The anonymity of the internet can hide the insanity and suck in formally rational people.


Pretty much this. I got my Pfizer as soon as my health provider notified me I was eligible (early April). MrsGriffin, who is older than me, was eligible much earlier but since she was waiting on major surgery, she had to wait until the surgery was done. She got both her shots while in the hospital (ending in early May). Almost everyone in my neighborhood, which is at least half older folks, is vaccinated and has been for months. We went to a dinner party (outdoors) in June where the youngest person was, perhaps, mid 50s, and you had to be vaccinated to attend. Most of us were retired and mid 60s to mid 70s.

MrsGriffin and I talk about watching the polio telethons on TV with kids being interviewed while in their iron lungs. Those images stay with you, folks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh, older people know about the value of vaccines. Kids born in the 90s have never known a time without the Internet and antivax horseshiat floating around on it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the lemon parties.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

theflatline: Old people got Fox and young people got Joe Rogan.


I'm old and I've never had anything close to a Fox.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Older people grew up with the facts about vaccines, back when the anti vax conspiracy nutter was just a few disconnected lunatics in each town, usually to be found ranting on a street corner.  Anyone who knew of them could see they were insane and reject their insane ideas. The anonymity of the internet can hide the insanity and suck in formally rational people.


All if this.


The internet has allowed free exchange of information, yay! Awesome utopia to follow!


Except...all of the above people can now gang together and spread their "information" too...so instead of those people largely being ignored, they can get together and forma Voltron of derp a d stupidity, which will influence more stupidity and make it spread.

I still do love the internet, but social media farked us, big time.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: risk to reward calculation. At 90 are you afraid of long term side effects that may only appear years later?

I mean vaccines don't do that but it is for some reason a common fear.


For anyone that says that they're scared of long-term complications -- do you know what the long term complications are from actually getting covid?

Because if it's anything like the 'long covid' stuff, it sucks.  A lot.

So you actually have to look at what are the odds of long term issues from the virus vs. complications from the vaccine.

And it's complicated, because you also have to consider "am I likely to get infected?" and that's going to vary by area -- maybe you don't personally need to get a vaccine if you've hit 90% in your immediate area, you never travel, and you're not attending meetings that have lots of non-vaccinated people ... but that's not going to be true for the majority of people
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: Patmaniac: Older people grew up with the facts about vaccines, back when the anti vax conspiracy nutter was just a few disconnected lunatics in each town, usually to be found ranting on a street corner.  Anyone who knew of them could see they were insane and reject their insane ideas. The anonymity of the internet can hide the insanity and suck in formally rational people.

Pretty much this. I got my Pfizer as soon as my health provider notified me I was eligible (early April). MrsGriffin, who is older than me, was eligible much earlier but since she was waiting on major surgery, she had to wait until the surgery was done. She got both her shots while in the hospital (ending in early May). Almost everyone in my neighborhood, which is at least half older folks, is vaccinated and has been for months. We went to a dinner party (outdoors) in June where the youngest person was, perhaps, mid 50s, and you had to be vaccinated to attend. Most of us were retired and mid 60s to mid 70s.

MrsGriffin and I talk about watching the polio telethons on TV with kids being interviewed while in their iron lungs. Those images stay with you, folks.

[Fark user image image 706x555]


At first glance that didn't look like a mirror, and I thought a second kid was in the iron lung popping his head out of a hatch.
 
johndalek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep.  What was said in an earlier post.  Our generation grew up amidst polio.   Makes you look at things a lot different when you see what can and did happen.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: BrianGriffin:

MrsGriffin and I talk about watching the polio telethons on TV with kids being interviewed while in their iron lungs. Those images stay with you, folks.

[Fark user image image 706x555]

At first glance that didn't look like a mirror, and I thought a second kid was in the iron lung popping his head out of a hatch.


It was. Iron lungs were EXPENSIVE.

/not really
//but probably
///I'm guessing the poor with polio probably got a cardboard lung.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: Old men have learned to trust pfizer.


I love you.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

atomic-age: wademh: Old men have learned to trust pfizer.

I love you.


And thanks to Pfizer he can love you back.

/assuming gender
//assuming age
///assuming I'm cancelled
////triple threat!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: NewportBarGuy: Fear of death. It's called fear of death.

Yup. They're not doing it to protect others, just themselves.


Do you kiss your mother with that brain?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.