(NBC News)   New Orleans hospitals: "Gee, we really hope no one gets injured during this big hurricane. We're kinda full up with the results of anti-vaxx stupidity"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Sad, Tropical cyclone, Louisiana, Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Gulf of Mexico, city's Covid-19 dashboard, seven-day average, Dr. Jennifer Avengo  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"you're doing x? In hurricane season? are you crazy?"

I've heard this sentiment a couple times a year in, but "x" being "refusing a vaccine during a plague" is still a novelty.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop taking coronavirus patients who have refused the vaccine.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bigger problem is power and oxygen for all those ventilators
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to give all the unvaccinated patients a Bible, a bottle of Absinthe and some Jameis Winston water wings and wish them luck outside.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: The bigger problem is power and oxygen for all those ventilators


clearly you don't believe in the innate energy of tots and pears.
lots of carbs and sugary goodness within
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were more pious, I would say God was punishing the south for being anti-vax.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Time to give all the unvaccinated patients a Bible, a bottle of Absinthe and some Jameis Winston water wings and wish them luck outside.


Maybe there's some sort of shelter of last resort where they can go.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to go the ER the other night, the triage nurse seemed happy/relieved that I was fully vaxxed and breathing normally. I think they were happy to deal with potential appendicitis versus another COVID patient. There were a lotof wheezing people in the waiting room I went ahead of.
 
theflatline
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theflatline: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Maybe a hydrodynamic expert too.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're never going to see anything remotely like a normal society again within any of our lifetimes.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
#KENTUCKYSTRONG
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We're never going to see anything remotely like a normal society again within any of our lifetimes.


So are we going Waterworld or Mad Max? Or are we throwing in a little bit of Children of Men for the sake of variety?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a good think Greg Abbott isn't the governor of Louisiana, otherwise he would declare local evacuation orders illegal and force you to drown in your own home.
 
