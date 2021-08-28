 Skip to content
(Metro US)   ¿sǝsɐɔ ɹoɟ pɹoɔǝɹ ʎןıɐp ʍǝu ɐ ʇǝs ʇsnɾ oɥʍ ssǝnƃ   (metro.us) divider line
24
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark Gladys Berejiklian and her idiot cronies who thought they could use partial lockdowns to control Delta. NSW is a rogue state, and they have farked us all.
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everywhere?

/we did, too
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, is there anything that doesn't kill you in Australia?
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not looking totally shiny here in NZ either (thanks for the gift Oz! ;) ) but we still retain hope that the lockdown will knock it out again..
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be a tough summer in The Upside Down.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communicable diseases always run rampant in prisons. That's why despite the conservative  clowns whining you vaccinate prisoners early so you don't have massive disease sinks across a continent.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Florida


It's a good thing they closed their borders, otherwise we'd be f*cked.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their 'new record' is barely over a thousand.

For the whole country.

That's bush league type numbers.   We've got 6 states in the US putting up numbers over 5k, and another 19 are over 2k.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: It's gonna be a tough summer in The Upside Down.


Mouth Breathers
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't NSW basically their version of Florida, politically and otherwise?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A lot of US states would love numbers that low.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Their 'new record' is barely over a thousand.

For the whole country.

That's bush league type numbers.   We've got 6 states in the US putting up numbers over 5k, and another 19 are over 2k.


Nothing you said is wrong, but "let's not worry about the problem until we can't point at America anymore" isn't a good way to deal with anything.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How can we dance
When our earth is turning
How do we sleep
While our beds are burning
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Their 'new record' is barely over a thousand.

For the whole country.

That's bush league type numbers.   We've got 6 states in the US putting up numbers over 5k, and another 19 are over 2k.


Seriously.

Amateurs. 🙄
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Oneiros: Their 'new record' is barely over a thousand.

For the whole country.

That's bush league type numbers.   We've got 6 states in the US putting up numbers over 5k, and another 19 are over 2k.

Nothing you said is wrong, but "let's not worry about the problem until we can't point at America anymore" isn't a good way to deal with anything.


Sorry.... I didn't mean to suggest that Australia isn't screwed here.   Their almost complete lack of vaccinations is going to royally suck, but I think the 'everything in Australia will kill you' meme is overplayed in this case.

I'd like to see us go back to more meaningful metrics like per capita rates, and how fast it's doubling in a given area.  Otherwise, it's like those useless maps showing occurrence of something that are basically just population density maps.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Least they got freedumbs.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Oneiros: Their 'new record' is barely over a thousand.

For the whole country.

That's bush league type numbers.   We've got 6 states in the US putting up numbers over 5k, and another 19 are over 2k.

Nothing you said is wrong, but "let's not worry about the problem until we can't point at America anymore" isn't a good way to deal with anything.

Sorry.... I didn't mean to suggest that Australia isn't screwed here.   Their almost complete lack of vaccinations is going to royally suck, but I think the 'everything in Australia will kill you' meme is overplayed in this case.

I'd like to see us go back to more meaningful metrics like per capita rates, and how fast it's doubling in a given area.  Otherwise, it's like those useless maps showing occurrence of something that are basically just population density maps.


Heh. I just saw a chance to rip on the US, so I took it.

And I think the "everything in Australia will kill you" thing is way overplayed in general. A guy there told me that while a lot can kill you, only the salty wants to. Other than that you're pretty safe unless you piss things off. He also thought backpacking in the US was a crazy idea, with the bears, panthers, antlered giant things.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought Richard Hammond did something to wind up in another car accident.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
¿sǝsɐɔ oʍʇ ǝʞᴉ˥  ¿ʇɐɥM
 
Advernaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First sentence error. Come on.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They deserve it for giving the world Hitler
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Isn't NSW basically their version of Florida, politically and otherwise?


No, that's Queensland... although they are actually at zero local cases and out of lockdown right now.
 
