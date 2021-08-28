 Skip to content
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it is in New Jersey.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there 999 happy haunts if it is?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have the asinine tag:
"Unfortunately, at that time, the powers that be were not willing to vote through anything less than the full asking price."

How'd that work out for us, you corporate shiatheads?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... For you... Not us. Autocorrect hates me this morning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome, foolish mortals!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Well, it is in New Jersey.


"Englewood, always up to no good"

-Dr. Dre

/I know he meant Inglewood. Stop typing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly? That thing looks like it's from a Wes Anderson movie.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: Pais continued, "The estate is stunning and grandiose, but it's definitely not for the faint of heart. My favorite thing about it is the history. When you first step in, you feel like your time traveling into a different era."

I'm guessing People magazine can't afford a proofreader.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I owned it, I would play this in the foyer as you enter:

Haunted Mansion foyer organ extended loop
Youtube RDJPzvC6H8w
 
honk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have liked to have gotten it. Nice entryway.

But . . . New Jersey?? Hard pass.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going to a christening in Englewood in about an hour. It's a nice town actually. I'm sure it's no where near as nice as you live, though.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to live that close to Paterson and New York City.
 
