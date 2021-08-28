 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This woman got her hair cut for the first time in 17 years, and also set a World Record while doing so   (local21news.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the hair went to something good.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my very long hair, but the rule is, when I have to put it up in order to use the bathroom and not get it wet, then it's time for a trim.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was expecting the usual strange looking human that would not cut their hair in 17 years.

I was pleasantly surprised.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism


The trick is to squeeze them with just enough pressure to get the essential oils, but avoid other impurities.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to know what kind of oil.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I want to know what kind of oil.


Oil of Old Lady
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism


Goiter sweat.
 
Broktun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
David Crosby is disappointed.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I want to know what kind of oil.


royal purple
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I want to know what kind of oil.


'Nana Oyl.
She's part of Olive Oyl's famalam.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I love my very long hair, but the rule is, when I have to put it up in order to use the bathroom and not get it wet, then it's time for a trim.


I use the same rule of thumb for my balls
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: TwilightZone: I want to know what kind of oil.

Oil of Old Lady


Can I squeeze just any old lady or does it have to be a long-haired one?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: namegoeshere: I love my very long hair, but the rule is, when I have to put it up in order to use the bathroom and not get it wet, then it's time for a trim.

I use the same rule of thumb for my balls


you trim your balls off?  they grow back?!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mario & Vidis feat. Ernesto - Changed (Official Video)
Youtube D2Enywte7HM
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I love my very long hair, but the rule is, when I have to put it up in order to use the bathroom and not get it wet, then it's time for a trim.


Sorry, we are not talking about pubic hair.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Get A Haircut
Youtube -FYfNoPfkew
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: namegoeshere: I love my very long hair, but the rule is, when I have to put it up in order to use the bathroom and not get it wet, then it's time for a trim.

Sorry, we are not talking about pubic hair.


Repulsel - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube -A91tyg5zb4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

I was expecting the usual strange looking human that would not cut their hair in 17 years.

I was pleasantly surprised.


SHe definitely looks pleasing to the eye.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism

The trick is to squeeze them with just enough pressure to get the essential oils, but avoid other impurities.


are they alive?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I want to know what kind of oil.


Most likely Frumunda
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism

The trick is to squeeze them with just enough pressure to get the essential oils, but avoid other impurities.

are they alive?


If you want the good stuff, yes.
 
delysid25
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: She credits her grandmother's oil for helping keep her hair healthy.

Oh dear god please don't be a euphemism


Immediately thought of "The State" sketch regarding Grandma's Creamy Potato Chowder 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One
Youtube 5_msHpEa3_Y
 
