(Yahoo)   The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a whole crowd of people throwing bricks   (yahoo.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boy, it's a good thing that those BLM/ANTIFA were there with their Strategic Brick Reserve. I have been assured that they stash bricks to assault police and Real Americans, but thankfully, Real Americans took their stash and used it against the criminal element. What a country!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look the other way mister district attorney.

You already know these people will take just about this much shiat before you get your chance to view the world from the bottom of a brick pile.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go looking to kill one person with your penis extender, you might need to think about how the other people around you will respond. Are you going to shoot them all? Are any of them armed?
This is a good news story, because the shooter stopped at one, and then succumbed to the inevitable response without further violence.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you don't have to reload a brick, and when it's many vs one in hand-to-hand, even with a gun...
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No sinners in that crowd.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 (Audio)
Youtube fm-po_FUmvM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They went all biblical on the dude.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this being America, bricks will now be outlawed and guns given socialize medicine and welfare.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
life of brian - clip - the stoning scene
Youtube bDe9msExUK8
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get ready landlords.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
doctorcomicsdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: No sinners in that crowd.


Only one has to be without sin. Once they throw the first brick, everyone else is then allowed to.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get ready asshole lawmakers.
 
IDisME
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: If you go looking to kill one person with your penis extender, you might need to think about how the other people around you will respond. Are you going to shoot them all? Are any of them armed?
This is a good news story, because the shooter stopped at one, and then succumbed to the inevitable response without further violence.


Except he shot three others.
At some point, the gunman was caught by the group, and either fell or was taken down. He continued shooting, striking at least three people, authorities said.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get ready brick masons.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the feel good bronze age story of the year.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let he who is without win, cast the wurst bone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's time to talk about common-sense brick control.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So Miguel Chavez got into an argument, left, came back with a gun to finish it because too much of a pussy to get into a fist fight. And Republicans say that Hispanics aren't assimilating into the local culture.

In fairness, the people who threw bricks haven't assimilated. They should all have had their own guns.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Officials with the medical examiner's office did not say what blunt objects were...

It's a hard item used for knocking people on the head, but that's not important right now.
 
