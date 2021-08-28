 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Antivax police captain: I have been silenced. Covid-19: hold my ivermectin   (independent.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Police, Fox News Channel, Pharmaceutical drug, Blood pressure, The O'Reilly Factor, Hypotension, Facebook posts, Food and Drug Administration  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2021 at 7:45 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps he can keep complaining with an Ouija board..
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Perhaps he can keep complaining with an Ouija board..


Ooooooh, nice. VERY nice. This would make a wonderful grift. Charge the grieving $100 an hour for seances with an Ouija board, where the pointer moves very very slowly. You could film the sessions, put them on YouTube, and collect all that sweet sweet ad-click revenue.

The "line" could be that the "passed" loved one doubles down on the use of horse dewormer and other assorted cures. In fact, you could make shiat up, all kinds of disgusting things to eat. Hey, why not Tidepods?

The goal, of course, would be to "hollow out" the RWNJ/AQnon voting population in marginal Red States in time for the 2022 elections.

And then poorer libs in blue states could immigrate to Red States and buy the glut of price-depressed houses and get their choice of jobs.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Alphax: Perhaps he can keep complaining with an Ouija board..

Ooooooh, nice. VERY nice. This would make a wonderful grift. Charge the grieving $100 an hour for seances with an Ouija board, where the pointer moves very very slowly. You could film the sessions, put them on YouTube, and collect all that sweet sweet ad-click revenue.

The "line" could be that the "passed" loved one doubles down on the use of horse dewormer and other assorted cures. In fact, you could make shiat up, all kinds of disgusting things to eat. Hey, why not Tidepods?

The goal, of course, would be to "hollow out" the RWNJ/AQnon voting population in marginal Red States in time for the 2022 elections.

And then poorer libs in blue states could immigrate to Red States and buy the glut of price-depressed houses and get their choice of jobs.


Oops. AQnon = QAnon
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a foregone conclusion this asspipe's family sues the horse paste company and I hope the family loses so hard they are sentenced to scrub the toilets at the Ivermectin factory and Manning's corpse has to be buried in a Porta-Shiatter at the Preakness.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Alphax: Perhaps he can keep complaining with an Ouija board..

Ooooooh, nice. VERY nice. This would make a wonderful grift. Charge the grieving $100 an hour for seances with an Ouija board, where the pointer moves very very slowly.


Where the ouija board says only one thing:  "I should have gotten vaccinated. Why was I such a selfish moron?
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks for contributing to science, I guess.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Drink!
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid has been killing police officers in record numbers, more cops have died from covid in the last year+ then any other single cause. 

So at least Covid has done one good thing. 

btw: Now police and their "Unions" are fighting Vaccine mandates, because most cops are GOP/GQP Fash Trash bastards. ACAB

Yes, even your uncle, and your Aunt, or your mom, or dad, your brother or sister, and even your Memaw, and pap papa.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.